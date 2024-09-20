Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

If you’re ever feeling depressed about the state of cinema, look no further than two cinematic revolutionaries with films in the race this year. Sean Baker’s Anora, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist and Coralie Fargaet’s The Substance are reinventing the form and perhaps, in their own way, setting a new course for what defines an “Oscar movie.” Neither film could be considered traditional Oscar bait. The first film to really kick down tradition and reinvent the new path forward for the Oscars might have been Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite. We didn’t look at it that way, perhaps, because we were thinking about history being made with the “woke bonafides” and it being the first “International Feature” to win.

That it beat 1917, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Joker meant something more, I think, looking back than just the chance for Oscar voters to avoid the headlines that would have condemned them for all white winners in 2020 just ahead of COVID and the “Great Awokening” revolution on the streets that changed everything thereafter.

But looking back on it, its message and its structure indicate a new wave of what kinds of movies will define the next era in the post-Boomer phase. The next movie that would be another one of these is Everything Everywhere All At Once, a movie that likewise had the same kinds of conversations that Parasite did (mostly non-white cast, etc) but when you look at the inventive structure of it, regardless of the Woketacular themes, you can see a different kind of cinema emerging, or at least I can.

I can’t say the same for Nomadland or CODA, both of which seemed driven by the desire to “make history” as opposed to drag the medium in a new direction. These are good movies but they fit into the old model of small character dramas.

The way I look back on Academy history is through the generations and the movements that influenced them. We can see how American culture evolved by the phases of the Oscar race.

In the 1920s and 1930s we had a much more bohemian-minded, pre-code culture. The website pre-code.com lays out all of the things that were in movies back then, like All Quiet on the Western Front:

Or The Divorcee”

Shearer’s portrayal of a good woman with a healthy sexual appetite who is not condemned for pursuing either in or out of marriage was revolutionary at the time.”

The pre-code era lasted until around 1935 when religion and government decided that Hollywood had to clean up its act. Just six years later, America would enter WWII and launch one of the biggest influences on the Oscars in their history — WWII movies, movies about the Holocaust, etc.

Throughout the era prior to WWII Hollywood and the Oscars were matriarchal, with many films about women in the race. There were even female screenwriters and directors. This entire era, I’d say, is “collectivist,” very much like the one we just lived through and the one that is now coming to an end.

Hollywood and the Oscars changed dramatically after WWII. In 1944, their ten movie Best Picture ballot era ending with Casablanca’s win (the ultimate WWII movie) and shrank to five movies with Going My Way being the first to win. From then on, the Oscars enter the “individualist” era when Best Picture and Best Director defined the race. It was a king-making era where strong men prevailed. What’s that saying?

Nothing like a world war to remind any country why we need strong men. That pre-code chaos wasn’t going to win a war against Hitler, that’s for sure. We’re entering a pre-WWIII era now and very likely the same pattern is about to play out.

We’re in the “good times create weak men” and “weak men create hard times” era. Looking back over history I have to wonder if we need war to shake us out of our self-obsession. Who knows. Either way, we can see these broad influences throughout Academy history based on generations.

We know the Greatest Generation was prominent in the Academy throughout the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. But as their kids, the Boomers, grew up and began to taste the “Strong men create good times” era, they exploded with creativity and created some of the best movies we’ve ever seen in this country — all through the 1960s and 1970s. That was what we might call the glory days of the Oscars. It’s never gotten better than that. The Godfather remains the high-water mark for Hollywood and the Oscars.

We watched the shift from the old guard that voted for those war movies like Patton and into the new guard that nominated movies like Five Easy Pieces. Many of us who know film history think it will never get better than that era. But remember, generations die off and memory fades. My daughter, who is 26 (a year older than this site) doesn’t have that memory of the best era for movies. She only knows this era. What she knows about it is that movies don’t excite her. They don’t draw her in. They have nothing new to say to her because they speak for generations past.

On the other hand, Sean Baker has changed things in that way. One of my daughter’s roomates in college siad he stopped watching the Oscars when The Florida Project was ignored. He was disillusioned with them that they didn’t award such an original, inventive movie. Now that Sean Baker is back with Anora, which is (in my opinion) better than The Florida Project, maybe her generation might start to see the Oscars differently.

When I first began covering the Oscars, Gladiator won Best Picture. It was 1999. We’d just come off the Bill Clinton impeachment and George W. Bush’s narrow victory. We would then enter the 9/11 era of mass surveillance, the rise of the internet, and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The generation that would influence the Oscars in that era was still mainly the Baby Boomers. But back then, there wasn’t much to say about life that gathered us together as one, like WWII did.

But there is no doubt that once 2008 rolled around and Barack Obama was elected, half of the country found a collective sense of purpose. Kathryn Bigelow made history in 2009 as the first woman to win Picture and Director for the only film about the Iraq war to win. This was also in the time of social media and the iPhone, and though we did not know it then, we were dividing and “speciating.” Hollywood and the Oscars would close itself off from the rest of the country and even the business of Hollywood and it would focus primarily on what you might call “do-gooder” movies. Good People doing Good Things.

All of this is to say that with Sean Baker’s Anora, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist and Coralie Fargaet’s The Substance, we are seeing something new happening that is not the usual “good people doing good things” of the past ten years or so. I think we can look at films like Parasite and Everything Everywhere All At Once as movies that break with the traditional structure of films we see in the Oscar race. And now, we can look at Anora and The Substance as films that break with the narrative structure of what we usually see.

I’m not saying all will land in the Best Picture race. But it seems that there is a new generation of filmmakers upon us, a “new wave,” if you will and that’s something to be excited about.

I mean heck, it beats thinking the whole thing is about to collapse and die, right?

Looking through the films on the Contender Tracker so far and adding in the films yet to be seen, I divide them this way:

Anora – New Wave

Conclave – Traditional

Emilia Perez – New Wave

The Brutalist – New Wave

A Real Pain – Traditional

Hard Truths – Traditional

Sing Sing – Traditional

Nickel Boys – New Wave

Saturday Night – Traditional

The Substance – New Wave

Dune 2 – Traditional

All We Imagine as Light – Traditional

The Piano Lesson – Traditional

Inside Out 2 – Traditional

The Life of Chuck – Traditional

Upcoming:

Gladiator II – Traditional

Blitz – Traditional

A Complete Unknown – Traditional

Joker: Folie a Deux – New Wave

Eden – Traditional

Wicked – Traditional

Nightbitch – New Wave

That’s how I see this moment, which is why I feel that crackling heat for Anora as a strong Best Picture contender and perhaps a win for Sean Baker. When a film like that arrives, people do take notice. It happens once a generation. However, there is a chance it will be overtaken by something traditional. Probably traditional voters dominate in the Academy now, the new voters notwithstanding. At the moment, I don’t see anything that can challenge Anora.

Traditionalism vs. New Wave film is a battle we saw play out when The Godfather went up against The Graduate. And we could see something like that play out this year too where the sentiments of the past conflict with the urgency of the future.

In that case, I could maybe see a movie like Sing Sing or Conclave challenging Anora, maybe The Brutalist sits between the two.

Predictions

As usual, I’d like to highlight some newbies on the scene. But you know me, I can’t remember if I named these guys already. Maybe they hate me, who knows. Perhaps they’ve been part of an online Twitter mob or blocked me on Twitter – I have no idea. But I’ll assume they are semi-normal and I’ll give them a tip of the hat:

Last year, around this time, Erik Anderson of Awards Watch had:

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures) (-) Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) (-) Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) (-) The Zone of Interest (A24) (-) American Fiction (MGM/Orion) ( ▲ ) All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures) ( ▲ ) Priscilla (A24) ( ▼ ) Origin (NEON) ( ▲ ) The Color Purple (Warner Bros) ( ▼ ) Nyad (Netflix) (-)

And last year around this time I had:

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Holdovers

Poor Things

Barbie

Maestro

American Fiction

The Boys in the Boat

Past Lives

The Color Purple

So this time around, I did better than Erik. Why? I have no idea. I still had a blind spot about Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall. But in general, I was getting closer to the right 10 choices.

Let’s take a look at Erik Anderson’s predictions for this week (as of September 17):

BEST PICTURE Conclave (Focus Features) – 10/25 Anora (NEON) – 10/18 Dune Part II (Warner Bros) – 3/1 The Brutalist (A24) – date TBA Emilia Pérez (Netflix) – 11/1 A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures) – 12/25 The Room Next Door (Sony Pictures Classics) – 12/20 Blitz (Apple Original Films) – 11/22 Nickel Boys (Amazon MGM) – 10/25 September 5 (Paramount Pictures) – 11/27 11. Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures) – 11/22

12. Sing Sing (A24) – 7/12

13. Saturday Night (Sony Pictures) – 9/27

14. Challengers (Amazon MGM) – 4/26

15. Juror #2 (Warner Bros) – 11/1

16. Queer (A24) – date TBA

17. A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures) – 10/18

18. Nightbitch (Searchlight Pictures) – 12/6

19. Joker: Folie à Deux (Warner Bros) – 10/4

20. The Piano Lesson (Netflix) – 11/8 Next up: All We Imagine As Light (Janus/Sideshow) – 11/15, Babygirl (A24) – 12/25, Hard Truths (Bleecker Street) – 10/18, The Life of Chuck (TBA) – date TBA, The Seed of the Sacred Fig (NEON) – 11/27

And for Director he has:

BEST DIRECTOR Edward Berger – Conclave (Focus Features) Sean Baker – Anora (NEON) Brady Corbet – The Brutalist (A24) Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez (Netflix) Denis Villeneuve – Dune Part II (Warner Bros)

6. James Mangold – A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)

7. Pedro Almodóvar – The Room Next Door (Sony Pictures Classics)

8. Steve McQueen – Blitz (Apple Original Films)

9. RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys (Amazon MGM)

10. Mohammad Rasoulof – The Seed of the Sacred Fig (NEON)

Full disclosure, I haven’t seen a lot of these movies so my guesses are going to be less accurate than if I had seen them. In fact, studio publicists are stupid to blacklist me since I can really push a movie I love and perhaps get it the attention it needs to push it into the race (sometimes) but they have been giving me the cold shoulder of late. It’s a good thing I’m a member of the Critics Choice (they are among the few groups that still have enough integrity not to blacklist someone for words said or opinions held) and that enables me to see some movies.

I will be seeing Joker: Folie a Deux soon. At the moment, I feel like its reception in Venice means it’s probably not a Best Picture contender. But who knows. We will have to wait and see.

This is how I see the race as of today.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

Sing Sing

Dune 2

Hard Truths

All We Imagine as Light

Gladiator II (not yet seen)

Alts: Saturday Night, The Substance, A Complete Unknown, Joker Folie a Deux

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Jaques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Alt. Coralie Fargeat, The Substance; Ridley Scott, Gladiator II; Jason Reitman, Saturday Night; RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys; Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Folie a Deux

Daniel Craig, Queer

Alts: Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain; Paul Mescal, Gladiator II; John David Washington, The Piano Lesson

Best Actress

Mikey Madison, Anora

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Baby Girl

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Alts: Amy Adams, Nightbitch; Cynthia Erivo, Wicked; Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux; Julianne Moore, the Room Next Door

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II (unless lead?)

Stanley Tucci, Conclave

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Alts: Yura Borisov, Anora; Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing; Paul Raci, Sing Sing; Pedro Pascal, Gladiator II

Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Lady Gaga, Joker Folie a Deux (unless lead)

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Alts: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys; Rachel Sennott, Saturday Night; Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door; Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Original Screenplay

The Brutalist

Anora

A Real Pain

Emilia Pérez

Sing Sing

Alt. Saturday NightThe Seed of the Sacred Fig

Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

Nickel Boys

The Piano Lesson

Gladiator II

Joker Folie a Deux

Editing

The Brutalist

Anora

Conclave

Saturday Night

Gladiator II

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune 2

Conclave

Gladiator II

Saturday Night

Alts: Anora

Production Design

Dune 2

The Brutalist

Conclave

Gladiator II

Wicked

Alts: Saturday Night, Joker Folie a Deux

Costumes

Wicked

The Brutalist

Maria

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Alts: Conclave, Blitz, Saturday Night

Original Score

Conclave

The Brutalist

Queer

Emilia Perez

Dune 2

Alts: Challengers, Joker Folie a Deux, The Piano Lesson, Inside Out 2

That’s pretty much all I have for you, and it’s already too much! Just remember, you might hate me but you’ll miss me when I’m gone.