Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

We don’t know what the Audience Award will be in Toronto. The track record vis a vis Best Picture has been good. Only once since the Academy expanded the ballot has a film not been nominated or won:

2023-American Fiction (nominated for Best Picture, won Screenplay)

2022-The Fabelmans (nominated for Best Picture)

2021-Belfast (nominated for Best Picture, won Screenplay)

2020-Nomadland (won Best Picture)

2019-Jojo Rabbit (nominated Best Picture)

2018-Green Book (won Best Picture)

2017-Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (nominated Best Picture)

2016-La La land (nominated Best Picture)

2015-Room (nominated Best Picture)

2014-The Imitation Game (nominated Best Picture)

2013-12 Years a Slave (won Best Picture)

2012-Silver Linings Playbook (nominated Best Picture)

2011-Where Do We Go Now?

2010-The King’s Speech (won Best Picture)

2009-Precious (nominated Best Picture)

As far as the buzz out of Toronto goes, here is what I’m getting reading the tea leaves.

Anora is the likely Audience Award winner.

ANORA is hands down Sean Baker's greatest film on every single achievable aspect (which is saying a lot). Mickey Madison also just delivered the best performance of the entire year as Ani. #TIFF2024 pic.twitter.com/jolevUV98j — James 🎥📚 @ TIFF24 (@Within1Stem) September 9, 2024

Emilia Perez is also getting strong reactions:

Wild Robot is getting strong notices out of Toronto across the board.

'The message at the heart of the story is that kindness is a superpower,' Lupita Nyong’o said at the world premiere of her new animated film 'The Wild Robot' https://t.co/4KhpK3wkza #TIFF24 pic.twitter.com/WZmlLLbKds — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) September 9, 2024

A horror film called Heretic with Hugh Grant is a surprising hit:

Wow, #Heretic was absolutely BRILLIANT! One of the most intelligent horror films I’ve seen. The film breezes along, with the suspense hooking you from the beginning & not letting go. I can’t imagine anyone other than Hugh Grant in a role that was seemingly made for him. #TIFF2024 pic.twitter.com/lkJUgyNgAJ — Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) September 9, 2024

Amy Adams and Nightbitch are getting middling reactions, mixed on the film, and praise for her work, but not quite on the level of Oscar buzz. There is fan love for her but not a strong bounce from TIFF for the film.

Pamela Anderson is getting some love for her performance in The Last Showgirl:

Pamela Anderson says she’s been preparing her whole life for her role in Gia Coppola’s THE LAST SHOWGIRL. #TIFF2024 pic.twitter.com/lN5WcrgF51 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 6, 2024

#TIFF2024: THE SUBSTANCE is a nasty satire of beauty, aging, and the age-old fairytale of success, and a Faustian take on Hollywood glamor.https://t.co/wOi58hhg4b — FilmObsessive (@FilmObsessive_) September 9, 2024

It looks like Ron Howard’s Eden will not go the distance. The reviews aren’t good. Whether this is because the hive mind continues to punish for Hillbilly Elegy or whether it’s the movie itself (I have no idea, I haven’t seen it), inside the tiny world of the Oscar game, it does not sound promising. Says Owen Gleiberman:

“Eden,” which is based on events that unfolded 100 years ago on one of the Galápagós Islands, is a difficult movie to characterize. It’s been labeled as a “thriller,” but I would describe it as a misanthropic survivalist “Robinson Crusoe” meets “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” with deranged footnotes by Friedrich Nietzsche. For Howard, the film sure is different (it has sex, murder, and animal slaughter). Yet there’s another word for it — the word is terrible. While there’s no denying that Howard has made the ultimate movie that’s not in his wheelhouse, what’s most different about it isn’t the eccentric subject matter. It’s that Howard got so immersed in the subject, so possessed by it, so lost in it that he forgot to do what he can usually do in his sleep: tell a relatable story.

I have to admit it’s kind of a great review, even if it ends the Oscar story for Eden, if there was one.

So, if Anora wins the Audience Award in Toronto, does that make it “THE FRONTRUNNER”? It might be. As I was compiling all of these movies onto a chart I had to put Anora at the top, not just because the bloggers think so, but just because it is the most liked, and passionately liked, of the movies “in the conversation” so far.

Then, I thought about the acting categories. If Danielle Deadwyler is a strong contender to win Best Supporting Actress (for example), does it make The Piano Lesson a potential Best Picture contender? Yes, I believe it does. Here is how things have shaken out with acting wins and Best Picture:

2023-Oppenheimer-Best Actor

2022-Everything Everywhere All At Once -Actress, Supporting Actor & Supporting Actress

2021-CODA-Supporting Actor

2020-Nomadland-Best Actress

2019-Parasite-none (but won Ensemble at SAG)

2018-Green Book-Supporting Actor

2017-The Shape of Water-none

2016-Moonlight-Supporting Actor

2015-Spotlight-none

2014-Birdman-none

2013-12 Years a Slave-Supporting Actress

2012-Argo-none

2011-The Artist-Best Actor

2010-The King’s Speech-Best Actor

2009-The Hurt Locker-none

Acting wins do drive Best Picture wins, but they also drive Best Picture nominations, especially Best Actor. Let’s look at that category since 2009:

2009–2/5 (Jeff Bridges in Crazy Heart not nominated for Best Picture)

2010-4/5 (Colin Firth, The King’s Speech

2011-3/5 (Jean DuJardin, The Artist)

2012-3/5 (Daniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln)

2013-5/5 (Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club)

2014-4/5 (Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything

2015-2/5 (Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant)

2016-4/5 (Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea)

2017-4/5 (Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour)

2018-4/5 (Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody)

2019-3/5 (Joaquin Phoenix, Joker)

2020-4/5 (Anthony Hopkins, The Father)

2021-2/5 (Will Smith, King Richard)

2022-2/5 (Brendan Fraser, The Whale)

2023-4/5 (Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer)

Only twice has the Best Actor winner not been nominated for Best Picture. Whatever actor you predict will win will likely be a Best Picture nominee. If that’s Daniel Craig for Queer, then that movie will be nominated. If it’s Coleman Domingo for Sing Sing, ditto.

Right now, this is how I see the Frontrunners and the Challengers ahead of the Audience Award.

Best Picture

Frontrunner: Anora

Challengers: Conclave, Emilia Perez, maybe Gladiator if it’s good.

Best Director

Frontrunner: Sean Baker, Anora

Challengers: Edward Berger, Conclave, Brady Corbet, The Brutalist; Jaques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Best Actor

Frontrunner: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Challengers: Ralph Fiennes, Conclave; Coleman Domingo, Sing Sing

Best Actress

Frontrunner: Mikey Madison, Anora

Challengers: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths, Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez; Angelina Jolie, Maria

Best Supporting Actor

Frontrunner: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Challengers: Stanley Tucci, Conclave; Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Best Supporting Actress

Frontrunner: Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Challengers: Lady Gaga, Joker Folie a Deux; Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Original Screenplay

Frontrunner: The Brutalist

Challengers: Anora, A Real Pain, Hard Truths

Adapted Screenplay

Frontrunner: Conclave

Challengers: The Piano Lesson, Nickel Boys

Here is how I have ranked the Best Picture contenders. I have The Apprentice making it in because it’s an election year and it will likely follow the trajectory of Vice. How can they not vote for it? They are obsessed with all things Trump.

I don’t know how things will go, of course, but you never go wrong if you stick with the actors, since they rule the Academy. Obviously directors and writers can drive a Best Picture contender too. There are some question marks for me about some of these films. I still don’t know how Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night will play. I have been disappointed with how they have cut the trailers, but maybe that won’t make a difference.

I think the last row – Nickel Boys, Joker Folie a Deux, Saturday Night, The Piano Lesson and Queer are “maybes.” If any of the last row, Blitz, Wicked, Gladiator II and A Complete Unknown is really good, they will have to bump those in the top ten, obviously.

That’s how I see it as of today. My predictions for the Audience Award are:

Anora

Emilia Perez

The Wild Robot