The 51st Telluride Film Festival came and went in the blink of an eye, as it always does. It’s curious how an event of such grandeur can seem so fleeting once it’s over. Among the whirlwind of incredible films and the cherished conversations with friends who, for the most part, we only know from the digital ether, the festival offered a brief but powerful escape. For a moment, we had the mountains and we had the movies.

When I spoke to friends and critics, the consensus seemed to be that this Telluride was a special one. So many great movies were curated for us that it is hard singling out a favorite. But I will do just that to wrap up the affair.

Pablo Larraín’s Maria, the third installment in his acclaimed trilogy focusing on troubled women (following Jackie and Spencer), premiered at Venice to mixed reviews. Despite the lukewarm critical response, one aspect was unmistakably exceptional: Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of the iconic and tragic opera star Maria Callas was nothing short of extraordinary. At Telluride, the film found a more receptive audience, with viewers embracing Larraín’s latest effort more warmly.

In Maria, set during the final week of Callas’ life, Larraín’s focus is on her most vulnerable moments. The film explores Callas’ struggles with her deteriorating health, her troubled past with ex-lover Aristotle Onassis, and her desperate attempts to reclaim her once-magnificent voice. This intimate portrayal aligns with Larraín’s previous works, where he is fascinated about the personal and often painful moments of his subjects’ lives.

Larraín’s approach, though often criticized for its coldness, presents a fascinating lens on his characters. His films are challenging, beautiful, and tragic all at once, inviting viewers to absorb and reflect on the emotional depth of his subjects.

In Maria, it is Jolie who emerges as the undeniable highlight. Her portrayal of Callas is nothing short of extraordinary. Jolie not only brings the character to life but also delivers one of the most powerful performances of her career. The voice we hear as Callas struggles to regain her legendary timbre is Jolie’s own, and it is astonishing how convincing and hauntingly beautiful her performance is. This might well be the finest performance we witness this year.

The supporting cast also deserves commendation. Alba Rohrwacher and Pierfrancesco Favino as Callas’ dedicated housekeeper and butler, respectively, along with Haluk Bilginer as Onassis and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Mandrax (a reporter named after the main drug Callas is taking), contribute significantly to the film’s success.