Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Day Three at the Telluride Film Festival showcased a trio of bold and innovative films, continuing a notable trend this year: filmmakers swinging for the fences. Noteworthy entries like Nickel Boys, The End, and Emilia Perez were all high-stakes gambles that, as in baseball, led to a mix of strikeouts and home runs.

I kicked off the day with Sean Baker’s Anora, featuring Mikey Madison in a revelatory role as a Brooklyn sex worker whose life takes an unexpected turn when she falls for the son of a Russian autocrat. If the premise sounds familiar, it’s because Baker’s penchant for exploring the lives of marginalized characters continues to surprise and engage.

Anora is a modern-day rags-to-riches fairytale that premiered at Cannes, where it clinched the prestigious Palme d’Or. True to Baker’s style, the film delivers a delightful blend of humor and chaos, making it one of the year’s most entertaining releases. The narrative oscillates between whimsical charm and high-stakes drama; sort of a Pretty Woman meets Uncut Gems atmosphere.

In Anora, Ani (Madison) crosses paths with Ivan (Mark Eidelstein) at the HQ Gentleman’s Club, where his extravagant spending catches her eye. Their relationship quickly transitions from the confines of the club to a whirlwind adventure, evolving from a dreamlike fantasy to a nightmarish turn, always doing so in the most exhilarating ways.