USA Today’s Brian Truitt lists his top films from the Toronto Film Festival. The number one is Edward Berger’s Conclave:

Edward Berger follows up his Oscar-winning “All Quiet on the Western Front” remake with something even better: a striking tour de force that’s equal parts courtroom drama, detective story and political thriller, with wannabe popes. When the holy father dies, the dour Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) has the stressful job of running the conclave to elect a new one. Making it harder: Dealing with conservative vs. liberal friction, rumors of priestly wrongdoing, reports of the late pope firing one of their own, and even the shocking appearance of a new cardinal no one even knew existed, all while sequestered. And you thought our presidential election was dramatic.

The rest of his list:

2. The Life of Chuck

3. The Substance

4. Emilia Perez

5. The Order

6. The Piano Lesson

7. Heretic

8. Relay

9. Nightbitch

10. The Return

11. The Apprentice

12. We Live in Time

13. The Assessment

14. Bird

15. Elton John: Never Too Late

16. Unstoppable

17. K-Pops

18. The Cut

19. Queer

20. ‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’

You’ve likely not heard of many of these, but you can head over to USA Today to read about them. He has given a paragraph to each one.

His number one choice makes me wonder if Conclave might not win the Audience Award there.