USA Today’s Brian Truitt lists his top films from the Toronto Film Festival. The number one is Edward Berger’s Conclave:
Edward Berger follows up his Oscar-winning “All Quiet on the Western Front” remake with something even better: a striking tour de force that’s equal parts courtroom drama, detective story and political thriller, with wannabe popes. When the holy father dies, the dour Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) has the stressful job of running the conclave to elect a new one. Making it harder: Dealing with conservative vs. liberal friction, rumors of priestly wrongdoing, reports of the late pope firing one of their own, and even the shocking appearance of a new cardinal no one even knew existed, all while sequestered. And you thought our presidential election was dramatic.
The rest of his list:
2. The Life of Chuck
3. The Substance
4. Emilia Perez
5. The Order
6. The Piano Lesson
7. Heretic
8. Relay
9. Nightbitch
10. The Return
11. The Apprentice
12. We Live in Time
13. The Assessment
14. Bird
15. Elton John: Never Too Late
16. Unstoppable
17. K-Pops
18. The Cut
19. Queer
20. ‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’
You’ve likely not heard of many of these, but you can head over to USA Today to read about them. He has given a paragraph to each one.
His number one choice makes me wonder if Conclave might not win the Audience Award there.