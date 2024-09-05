Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The plot, as follows:

Will Ferrell and his close friend, former head writer at SNL, Harper Steele embark on a cross-country road trip together after Harper comes out as a trans woman. Watch Will & Harper on September 27 on Netflix.

So far, that’s two films from Netflix that center on a transgender character. I haven’t seen it yet. I look forward to it. I would say that it’s less a documentary and more of what documentaries have become now, they are persuasive essays that want to make a case to change minds and get everyone on board. It seems to be more about transphobia more than it is about the character. And that will resonate for many people. I think awarding it, for the industry, will feel good. That’s why I think it will be a strong contender.