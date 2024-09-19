Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Tim Dillon is among the funniest comedians working today, though he exists where the best of them do – not in the mainstream but on the fringe. He is, I think, a Trump supporter or, at the very least, right-leaning. Or at the very least, anti-establishment. Put it this way, he can make jokes that comedians like John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers or Jimmy Kimmel never could because they must always reflect the status quo.

Tim Dillon doesn’t. And because of that, he’s funny. It’s a reminder of what we used to have in American culture — big laughs. Subversive humor. All of that now absent our bizarro new world.

I thought there was a blacklist going for anyone on the Right to venture into the utopian bubble of the Left but it looks as though they’re attempting to reach out to the forgotten Americans with this Tim Dillon special. They chant “USA USA USA,” which could be a signal that it’s MAGA-friendly. I do not know. I’ll give it a watch. What have I got to lose? Most of the content on Netflix is unwatchable, let’s face it. Everyone knows it. There are a few good shows here and there – some great movies here and there but overall, it’s very much like everything else: they reflect the insular world of the elite Left.

Tim Dillon is an experiment. The question, will it bring in new subscribers? Will it make people hate Netflix and Hollywood less? I have no idea. But I applaud Netflix for being open-minded enough to join the real world.

Here is the trailer:

Tim Dillon recently went viral for his hilarious bit on Kamala Harris.

Good luck, Tim Dillon. I hope the monsters don’t come for you.