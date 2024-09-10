Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Dick Cheney has been redeemed. He is now voting for Kamala Harris so it’s all forgiven. But remember when Dick Cheney was “evil incarnate” to Hollywood? I do. Heck, I remember when it was Nixon and Reagan too. I lived my whole life believing that my side was the side of the “good guys.” But to the Left, Trump is different. He isn’t like those stodgy, old-school Republicans. They respect them now. They see them as “good” because they also denounced Trump.

But Trump represents millions of Americans, many of them with no power in our country, no wealth, no status. They’ve been abandoned by our culture, our corporations, our government. They have no establishment power, no institutional power, so cultural power. All they have is Trump.

But Trump has also become the sum total of the collective sins of the New Left. They can’t speak without worrying about every word that comes out of their mouth. Masculinity is to be suppressed and discouraged. But Trump breaks every rule inside utopia. That has made him more than just political opposition but an existential threat. He is all the bad things to them.

And yet, they can’t look away. What did Trump say today? What did he do? They are as fascinated with him as Christians have been with the Devil himself. People who see themselves as “good” or reach for a kind of ideological purity lose their minds when they have no outlet for their human failings: lust, anger, greed, selfishness, etc. So they dump it all on Trump. he has become their outlet.

And they need the outlet, men especially. They need him to carry their sins to deny them in themselves. Secretly, they probably all want the kind of freedom Trump has to say whatever he wants to say and do whatever he wants to do. It’s the same old story, right? What else is new?

So, I can’t take this movie seriously. It reads like a movie about Satan’s influence. If you are a true believer, it will resonate with you. But if you aren’t, it looks kind of silly.

Just remember, one day, they will be forced to find a new enemy, and The Apprentice will sit on the scrap heap with Vice. Count on it.