Pedro Almodovar wins the Golden Lion for The Room Next Door.

Brady Corbet wins Best Director for The Brutalist

Nicole Kidman wins Best Actress for Babygirl.

Vincent Lindon wins Best Actor for The Quiet Son

Grand Jury prize goes to Vermiglio

The rest of the winners can be found at Variety.

Nicole Kidman has won the Best Actress award, a bittersweet win as she found out her mother died suddenly at the same time. We wish her all the best.