He calls it The Professionals. Michael Patterson who is a great person and a loyal friend has done his annual survey of the films seen at Telluride. It isn’t surprising that Sean Baker’s Anora, among my favorites of the year if not my favorite, tops the list. It is an unpredictable ride that takes us inside the mind and heart of a complicated young woman navigating her personal and professional life. With a bravura lead performance by the great Mikey Madison, Anora burrowed its way into my heart and hasn’t left since I saw it. I am fairly sure she is the frontrunner to win Best Actress. But there are still films to see. Hers will be hard to top.

To me, Anora is the film that cashes the check on all of Sean Baker’s earlier films. They all hint at this kind of greatness but Anora brings them all together. LOVED it.

Here is what Patterson wrote:

Here we go…ratings from The Professionals of the films from TFF #51. Some standards: industry professionals agreed to rate the films they at TFF #51 on a 1-5 scale. The pros are a mix of critics, awards experts and other industry insiders. To make the list this year a film had to be rated by at least half of the Pros.

Here’s this year’s list of Pros:

Erik Anderson/Awards Watch

J. Don Birnam-Jorge T/SplashReport.com

Christina Jeurling Birro/Pop Culture Confidential

Clayton Davis/Variety

David Ehrlich/Indiewire

Scott Feinberg/The Hollywood Reporter

Marshall Flores/Awards Daily

Mark Johnson/Good as Gold

Dave Karger/Turner Classic Movies

Joey Magidson/Awards Radar

Ryan McQuade/Awards Watch

Will Mavity/Next Best Picture

Clarence Moye/Awards Daily

Matt Neglia/Next Best Picture

Christopher Schiller/ScriptMag.com

Sasha Stone/Awards Daily

Anonymous

And here are the results for the 2024 edition of The SHOW:

1) Anora 4.53

2) September 5 4.08

3) Emilia Perez 4.07

4) Saturday Night 3.86

5) Conclave 3.83

6) Nickel Boys 3.77

7) Piece by Piece 3.60

8) The Piano Lesson 3.46

9) Maria 3.43

10) The Friend 3.25

11) The End 2.65

Congratulations to Sean Baker and Anora for topping the TFF Pro’s Poll for 2024. Anora’s 4.53 rating supplants Argo and The Shape of Water on the all time Professional’s list in a tie with Poor Things for the 9th and 10th spots:

And after TFF #51, the new updates all time Top Tens *well…since 2012:

The Professionals All Time Top Ten:

1) Moonlight (4.87) (16) (Won Best Picture)

2) Parasite (4.75) (19) (Won Best Picture)

3) Roma (4.73) (18) (Nominated Best Picture)

4) Birdman (4.72) (14) (Won Best Picture)

5) 12 Years a Slave (4.70-tie) (13) (Won Best Picture)

6) Central Park Five (4.70-tie) (12)

7) Foxcatcher (4.63) (14)

8) La La Land (4.58) (16) (Nominated Best Picture)

9) Poor Things (4.53) (23) (Nominated Best Picture)

9) Anora (4.53) (24)

