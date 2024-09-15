Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

I thought it was strange to visit Rotten Tomatoes to find out what the score was for The Daily Wire’s Am I Racist. The main page looks like this – you’ll note no score for the movie and reviews listed as “zero.”

There are reviews, however. There are five:

I wondered why there wasn’t the 100% score for that. A quick google search brings up this:

So it has to be “top critics” and not “mid critics.”

When you click the “movies” link, you see this:

I scrolled through the site to see if any other movies had no numbered score and one did. It’s called The Greatest of All Times, GOAT. It has four reviews. But when you click on it, it shows that number where Am I Racist does not:

Here are the two side by side:

So what gives? Am I racist came in at number four on the box office chart, which isn’t bad. Its per-theater average puts it at number three. Obviously, it did well despite a complete and total blackout by the mainstream press, and despite that none of the so-called “top critics” (whatever that means) deigned to review it. Only a small handful did. But that’s only in print.

Over in the real world, aka YOUTUBE, the film critic Jeremy Jahns had the BALLS to review it. He has nearly 2 million subscribers. Do you think any of the “top critics” get those kinds of views on their reviews? And do you think maybe the reason for that is that they won’t review movies like Am I Racist?

Jahns takes the opportunity to talk about stuff because he doesn’t exist inside the insular, isolated bubble of the Left – certainly where all or most of the “top critics” dwell. If I sound harsh it’s because they have FAILED at their job to review a film that they might be able to discuss. They didn’t want to “platform” him, that’s why they didn’t do it. Maybe they’d lose their jobs. Who knows. But put it this way, I’m not surprised Jahns is popular on YouTube. His review has over 90K views in three hours.

Savvy also reviewed it:

Our good pals over at Film Threat also did a live event because they too live in the real world. Chris Gore and Alan Ng talk it through:

I’m not saying you have to watch the film, like the film or even give it a review. But it is odd that the people who cover Hollywood and Hollywood itself seems to think it can survive on fear and blacklists forever. Bro, no, ain’t gonna.

Here is another popular YouTuber, Misha Petrov with over 400K followers -this video has 184K in four days:

A parody site called Dark Brandon attempted to get ahead of the movie and make an animated film calling Matt Walsh a “racist and misogynist.”

This video has just 9.5K views from one month ago. I guess what I’m saying here is that the pendulum is a-swinging, folks. I get it that most people want to pretend it isn’t happening but it is happening. The reason? People are sick and tired of the climate of fear, thought and speech policing, and BLAND content. Whether that’s unwatchable movies or unreadable coverage of movies.

The movie is funny. It’s not offensive. It’s offensive for people whose religion has become “antiracism,” and there are a lot of those people, probably everyone in Hollywood by now. Netflix wouldn’t make this. Apple wouldn’t make this. Amazon wouldn’t make this. No movie studio would. And isn’t it time they asked why not?

But overall, the job of good documentaries is to ask questions, not answer them. It’s not to tell people how to think, yet that is what they have become. If they want to capture the attention of Gen-Z and every generation thereafter, they will have to thaw out and join the real world.

We still don’t know how much money the film will make overall but its success means The Daily Wire is now a legit movie studio…