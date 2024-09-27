Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Maggie Smith has left us, though she leaves a monumental legacy and career that will never be forgotten. For the younger generation, Smith will be best known for her work in the Harry Potter series. Older generations will remember her from her two Oscar wins, one for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and the other for California Suite.

The BBC is posting live tributes to the actress, follow along here.

The BBC reports a statement from her two sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin:

“It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.”

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Here she is in California Suite, quite ahead of its time:

Here is Maggie Smith winning her first Oscar for Supporting Actress – you can see Brooke Shields and George Burns hand out the award:

And in the Prime of Miss Jean Brodie:

Here is Maggie Smith winning for the Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (she was not there to receive the Oscar – Alice Ghostley accepted in her place):

She was as gracious as she was talented. She will perhaps always be known for her work in Harry Potter more than anything else. She talks about it here, how so many more people recognized her afterwards, but then Downton Abbey came along and she was recognized even more—a great interview here:

An great lady, a great actress and a great dame. Rest in peace.