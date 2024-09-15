Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Well, turns out having Stephen King show up in Toronto really did help The Life of Chuck win the top prize. Sometimes appearances really do make a difference.

The Life of Chuck has mostly positive reviews, though a few negative ones at RT.

I will withhold judgment until I see the film itself. Otherwise, I’ll assume that the towering presence of Stephen King influenced this award. It’s described as “sweet” and along the lines of Stand by Me, etc.

Here is a JoBlo review:

The Mary Sue’s Isobel Grieve calls it “The most profound film I’ve ever seen.” That made me to be young again and to see life that way. I am certain it won’t be the most profound movie I have ever seen but I’m an old bag.

AA Dowd, however, say it’s nothing more than “Books on Tape.”

Flanagan is so in love with his source material that he seems reluctant to part with any of it. He repurposes huge blocks of King’s prose as voice-over, read aloud by Nick Offerman and slathered over the film’s imagery so thickly that it begins to feel as though you’re watching a book on tape. The actors carry the emotional weight of this endless anecdote-sharing and lesson-dispensing (Flanagan has assembled an ensemble with gravitas, thankfully), along with a maudlin score that pleads with every tinkle of piano for your tears, your awe, your wonder.

I guess we’ll see! I find it hard to believe Anora did not win the Audience Award, myself. But what do I know? I would have to see The Life of Chuck to make that call.