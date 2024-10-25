Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Edward Berger’s Conclave opens in select theaters today. One of the best performances this year has to be Ralph Fiennes in a Bravura performance in Conclave. Fiennes has had a long, fruitful career yet has never really come close to winning an Oscar. But this might finally be his year.

Before we look back at the career of Ralph Fiennes, let’s quickly look at the competition. Over at The Contending, the prize seems to be mostly divided between two actors. Ralph Fiennes for Conclave and Adrien Brody for The Brutalist.

That is most certainly how it might shake down. But there are other actors who might be rising to the top of the pile, starting with Colman Domingo in Sing Sing. The film overall is flying under the radar at the moment, but that could change. For one thing, Sing Sing is uplifting where very few films are this year. That might make a difference in a competitive year. What we don’t yet know is whether this is a competitive year.

There is also Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Daniel Craig is earning buzz for his work in Queer. But it’s too early to say who is currently dominating this race. We’re really lost at this point since there isn’t really an Oscar race, not yet. That will change in the next month or two.

Best Actor is most often linked to Best Picture, unless there is a reason to award the actor, like the performance was above and beyond (Brendan Fraser in The Whale), or they are overdue (Jeff Bridges in Crazy Heart). But barring that, Best Actor has gone to a Best Picture contender every other time since 2009.

The strength of both Conclave and The Brutalist don’t clarify where we are now. But I think we can talk briefly about Chalamet in A Complete Unknown. He is getting some early talk for doing a great job playing the elusive Bob Dylan, but I personally think that is worthy of a nomination. Bringing in a win for Chalamet at this stage in his career is a long shot, unless he’s, you know, losing 50 pounds or gaining 50 pounds. But he’s a pretty boy — though a good actor — and those don’t usually win.

So I think the one who has it right now is Fiennes. This, for several reasons. His career, which has been impressive across the board. And love for the movie overall, and that is where Fiennes might come on strong, to be the one big award for the movie. It’s likely not winning Best Picture (you never know) but a prize like this is still a big win for the film.

Most people today, sadly, know Fiennes for his work as Voldemort in Harry Potter, but his career started long before then. He was on Prime Suspect with Helen Mirren way back in 1991. He was, of course, in Wuthering Heights, at which point he caught the attention of women who collectively swooned.

He was just so ridiculously handsome, it was hard to get passed his looks, at leat early on.

But he hit his stride and made a major name for himself as the Nazi in Schindler’s List.

He’s magnificent in Schindler’s List and it showcased his range as an actor the following year in Robert Redford’s Quiz Show. Fiennes was nominated for an Oscar in the Supporting category for Schindler’s List but he would lose to Tommy Lee Jones in The Fugitive. I’m sorry, but this was one of those forhead slappers and everyone knew it. Fiennes was by far the more accomplished of the two but perhaps split the vote, maybe, with Leonardo DiCaprio is Gilbert Grape. Or maybe they just liked Tommy Lee Jones more. But either way, that one was a travesty.

Just these two roles side by side are proof enough that when Fiennes takes on a role he completely transforms into someone else. In Quiz Show, he plays the Golden Boy who cheats his way to becoming an American hero. Despite the film earning a Best Picture nomination, Fiennes did not get one.

The second Best Picture winner Fiennes would star is was The English Patient, wherein he played the titular character. He would spend much of the movie confined to a bed with a face and body covered in burn scars. But it was the flashbacks where we got to see Fiennes devour Kristen Scott Thomas back in the day when there was still good sex in movies with grown men. Alas, such is not the case anymore.

In some sense, Fiennes good looks held him back from being taken seriously. Now, in his older years, we’re not blinded by his pretty face so we can see just what a great actor he has become.

After The English Patient, which won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, among other wins, Fiennes had a long career working in almost everything but he never starred in anything that earned him a nomination, despite how great he was in Best Picture nominees like The Grand Budapest Hotel.

In Conclave, Fiennes is the central role. The camera is on his face nearly the entire time. We watch him fret and fume. We watch him worry. We watch him negotiate. Ultimately, we watch him keep things on track and save the day. There is no Conclave without Fiennes’ central performance.

That is more a showcase of Stanley Tucci, but here is one with Fiennes:

How might Conclave fare in terms of nominations? It will do very well. It will dominate the BAFTAs, not just because Fiennes is British but because the novel is by an acclaimed British writer, Robert Harris.

It’s easily in for:

Picture

Director

Screenplay

Actor

Supporting Actor (one at a minimum)

Supporting Actress

Cinematography

Editing

Score

And maybe:

Costumes

Production Design

Hair & Makeup

It can potentially get 12 nominations. The only film that will come close will be Dune or maybe Gladiator II. Conclave is very much a “old Academy” type of movie, but the Academy is still 75% “old Academy” and it’s ruled by actors and Conclave is driven by an acting ensemble. It has everything an Oscar contender needs.

It also has a message that will resonate with the very progressive Academy. It’s a spoiler so I won’t talk about it but suffice it to say, it will be in the culture wars and it will have many people supporting it within the industry because of it. In other words, if it was just a thriller about the papacy there’s a lower chance it would resonate. But the social justice theme in it is what will drive it.

Finally, things are getting very weird in this country right now. The election has polarized us all and it will be a very tese next couple of weeks — outcome unknown. But I suspect however it turns out, the point of view of Oscar voters won’t change. They are still very much “woke progressives” who understand their industry is collapsing and that they need to think a little differently about these potential nominees.

Gladiator II, Wicked, Dune Part Two will go a long way toward keeping the Oscars “modern.”

Wicked showed up on the top ten lists over at Penske media (Clayton Davis, Scott Feinberg) after it screened for a small cabal of influencers. Make of that what you will. Wicked is still embroiled in a bit of a social media nightmare but once the film opens it will have passed.

And with that, here are my predictions for this week.

Best Picture

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

The Brutalist

Sing Sing

Dune Part Two

Gladiator II

Saturday Night

The Substance

Alts: Wicked, Blitz, The Substance, Wicked, The Piano Lesson

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Jaques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Ridley Scott, Gladiator II

Alt. Coralie Fargeat, The Substance, Jason Reitman, Saturday Night; RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys; Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Best Actor

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Daniel Craig, Queer

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Alts: Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain; Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Folie a Deux; John David Washington, The Piano Lesson

Best Actress

Mikey Madison, Anora

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Nicole Kidman, Baby Girl

Demi Moore, The Substance

Alts: Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun; Amy Adams, Nightbitch; Cynthia Erivo, Wicked; Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux; Julianne Moore, the Room Next Door

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Stanley Tucci, Conclave

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Alts: Yura Borisov, Anora; Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing; Paul Raci, Sing Sing; Pedro Pascal, Gladiator II

Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Alts: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys; Rachel Sennott, Saturday Night; Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door; Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Original Screenplay

The Brutalist

Anora

A Real Pain

Saturday Night

The Substance

Alt. Emilia Pérez; The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

Nickel Boys

The Piano Lesson

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Editing

Conclave

Anora

Saturday Night

Dune Part Two

Gladiator II

Cinematography

Dune 2

The Brutalist

Conclave

Gladiator II

The Substance

Production Design

Dune 2

The Brutalist

The Substance

Gladiator II

Wicked

Costumes

Wicked

Dune 2

The Substance

Maria

Gladiator II

Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Queer

Emilia Perez

Dune 2