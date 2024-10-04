Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

There has never been a better year for the Academy to shrink the Best Picture race down to five than right now. The last time they did that was during World War II, when the war effort meant fewer films were being released to the public, and thus, the Oscars didn’t have the luxury of ten nominees. It’s hardly a competition. There are barely any movies coming out at all. Finding ten for Best Picture is like shooting fish in a barrel. It ain’t that hard.

I say this knowing it will never happen. Ten keeps the Academy from attacks against activists. That’s the problem it solves. It allows them to have films that are representative and inclusive as well as films that are good. This year is thin. We still have movies to see but imagine what it would feel like if there were only five slots for Best Picture and not ten.

The other reason is that the entire Oscar machine, the one I helped build (and that I now regret), demands that there be ten movies because it’s more grease for the wheels. More money to around. How else will they fund the Penske Empire? They’re not the only ones. The money train spreads around to the New York Times, to The Wrap, to Vanity Fair – we’re talking millions, maybe even hundreds of millions.

So what incentive would they have to shrink it back to five? None. The Oscars don’t drive the box office anymore, and the box office doesn’t drive the Oscars. But ask yourself this question: Would the Emmys, the Golden Globes, or the BAFTAs be more exciting with ten than five? The answer is no. That’s because we already know heading in which movies have the best shot to win.

So, let’s discuss what films would drive the race if there were only five. If the Oscars were held today, before anyone has seen Gladiator II and Wicked, what would the top five be? Usually it’s the movies that would be nominated for the DGA or for Best Director.

Looking back to the days when we had five Best Picture nominees, it wasn’t that hard to predict because in general, the DGA and the Oscar directing category mostly predicted it.

Not always. Sometimes the actors made the difference, as in the year 2001:

One might have thought either Mulholland Drive or Black Hawk Down might have made it in, but In the Bedroom did because of the actors involved. Sissy Spacek was the frontrunner to win Best Actress (she didn’t win, however). Halle Berry won for Monster’s Ball. Ah, yes, I remember it well.

And then there was this weird year, 2000:

Again, Chocolat was driven by actors (and the Weinstein machine).

Of course, I was covering the Oscars during all of those years and I remember that predicting Best Picture was hard but it was only about that fifth slot. And weirdly enough, we can get so close now that sometimes it’s only about that tenth slot. Last year, the PGA and Oscar matches 10/10. That was a pretty good sign, to me, that it was time to shrink back to five until such time as the industry is thriving again.

Will anyone listen to me? No.

The other big change is that Best Director doesn’t drive the Best Picture race as much as it used to. Even though last year’s Oppenheimer and the previous year’s Everything Everywhere All At Once match Picture and Director, they don’t necessarily. They definitely did when there were five Pictures and five Directors. They tended to go together.

If we were looking at this year’s race through the lens of the old days, we’d probably see it lining up behind the directors, like:

Anora – Sean Baker

The Brutalist – Brady Corbet

Dune 2 – Denis Villenueve

Gladiator II – Ridley Scott

Emilia Perez – Jaques Audiard

Even just making that list of five changes how I see the race. If I know there are ten slots, it’s easier to expand it to imagine what if. What if critics push All We Imagine as Light? Would that have a chance? How about A Real Pain?

And by the way, if one of those films got in, like A Real Pain, it would elevate Jesse Eisenberg significantly. It would be a major career boost. But if A Real Pain slides in with nine other film does it have the same sort of clout? No, it doesn’t, because it’s not that competitive.

That’s why I wish they would shrink it back to five. Give us something to work with.

Predictions

My good pal Steve Pond is back with his first column on predictions. It’s well worth the read. Nobody does it better than Steve. For my money, he, along with Anne Thompson and Dave Karger, are the still the best — the OGs.

Here is what Steve has for his Best Picture list:

“Emilia Perez” (Neflix)

“Anora” (Neon)

“Conclave” (Focus)

“Blitz” (Apple Original Films)

“The Brutalist” (A24)

“Sing Sing” (A24)

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

“Gladiator II” (Paramount)

“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight)

“Saturday Night” (Sony)

“September 5” (Paramount)

“I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Maria” (Netflix)

“Hard Truths” (Bleecker Street)

“We Live in Time” (A24)

The Oscar Expert and the Brother Bro have put out a new video too:

This is what their list looks like:

And our friend Clarence Moye has put out his predictions for The Contending (and will be posting them over the weekend):

Conclave The Brutalist Gladiator II Anora Emilia Perez Dune: Part Two A Real Pain Saturday Night Blitz Sing Sing

So if we put them all together for the fun of it, this is what that looks like:

When I add mine in there, which looks likes this:

# Best Picture 1 Anora 2 The Brutalist 3 Emilia Perez 4 Conclave 5 A Real Pain 6 Sing Sing 7 Dune Part II 8 Gladiator II 9 Blitz 10 All We Imagine as Light 11 A Complete Unknown 12 Juror #2 13 The Room Next Door 14 Saturday Night 15 The Piano Lesson 16 Nickel Boys 17 Hard Truths 18 Inside Out 2 19 Wicked 20 Seed of the Sacred Fig

Marshall Flores is no longer working with Awards Daily (and the hits keep on coming) so I am now doing the maths all by myself, but I think I did it right and came up with this cumulative list of all of our Best Picture predictions:

Anora

The Brutalist

Emilia Perez

Conclave

Dune II

Sing Sing

Gladiator II

Blitz

A Real Pain

Saturday Night

The one that just barely missed was Nickel Boys. Of course, none of this means anything really. It’s all just filling time and filling space for the fun of it, so that I check back next year and see where we are.

But all of this to say that the top five here look like what we imagine would be the top five for Best Picture (without having seen Blitz or Gladiator II). I also think A Real Pain will be a strong contender because it’s not only actor-driven, it’s actor-turned-director driven. That makes a difference.

DGA will also matter, though I expect we’ll see Anora, The Brutalist, Dune II, and then it gets sketchy. Maybe Emilia Perez, probably Gladiator II. It’s too soon to know any of this.

I am very excited about seeing The Brutalist this weekend and Gladiator II in a couple of weeks. Then we’ll know better where we are.

Here are my weekly predictions.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

Emilia Perez

Conclave

A Real Pain

Sing Sing

Dune Part Two

Gladiator II

Blitz

All We Imagine as Light

Alts: Saturday Night, Wicked, The Piano Lesson

I do think that the critics will push in a movie. I don’t know what it will be. I am taking a wild guess that it’s All We Imagine as Light, but it could easily be something else, like Nickel Boys or Seed of the Sacred Fig. They always have a slot of late.

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Jaques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Alt. Ridley Scott, Gladiator II; Jason Reitman, Saturday Night; RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys; Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Paul Mescal, Gladiator II

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Alts: Daniel Craig, Queer;Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Folie a Deux; John David Washington, The Piano Lesson

Best Actress

Mikey Madison, Anora

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Baby Girl

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Alts: Amy Adams, Nightbitch; Cynthia Erivo, Wicked; Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux; Julianne Moore, the Room Next Door

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II (unless lead?)

Stanley Tucci, Conclave

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Alts: Yura Borisov, Anora; Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing; Paul Raci, Sing Sing; Pedro Pascal, Gladiator II

Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Lady Gaga, Joker Folie a Deux (unless lead)

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Alts: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys; Rachel Sennott, Saturday Night; Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door; Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Original Screenplay

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

Anora

Emilia Pérez

Sing Sing

Alt. Saturday NightThe Seed of the Sacred Fig

Adapted Screenplay

Nickel Boys

Conclave

The Piano Lesson

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Editing

The Brutalist

Anora

Conclave

Saturday Night

Gladiator II

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune 2

Conclave

Gladiator II

Anora

Production Design

Dune 2

The Brutalist

Conclave

Gladiator II

Wicked

Costumes

Wicked

Dune 2

The Brutalist

Maria

Gladiator II

Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Queer

Emilia Perez

Dune 2

Have a great weekend, dear readers.