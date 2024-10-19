Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

This is not exactly the most exciting Oscar year on record. I think it might be maybe the most “thin” since 2020. We still have a ways to go, but with major wipe-outs like Horizon, Furiosa, Joker Folie a Deux, our slate will look more like the Spirit Awards.

Then again, there are some “big” Oscar movies, like Gladiator II, which has a tastemaker screening in Los Angeles tonight with the cast, along with Ridley Scott. They usually do that when they are somewhat nervous about the movie and want the softest landing possible — fill them with booze, put them in a room with Denzel Washington — and they’re more likely to punch up. And why shouldn’t they? Nobody wants to see the collapse of Hollywood.

Gladiator II has quite the massive budget, apparently, which means it will need to make bank. Having a bunch of bloggers and critics hammer it with green tomatoes will hurt their ability to profit. Then again, I personally don’t think they will have to worry. They didn’t replace any of the heroes with women. There doesn’t seme to be much of a MESSAGE. I will bet audiences are craving exactly this kind of escapist entertainment with beefcake on tap.

There are other movies, like Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 and Robert Zemeckis’ Here and of course, Jon Chu’s Wicked. These are the last of the Big Oscar Movies. Otherwise, what we’ve locked in already is what we have for Oscars 2025.

The Golden Globes have announced their categories. And they are, as follows — the ones I think are most likely to be considered are in bold:

Drama

Gladiator ll

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

The Brutalist

Queer

A Complete Unknown

Maria

Conclave

The Room Next Door

Blitz

The Outrun

I’m Still Here

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Juror #2

Babygirl

Civil War

Sing Sing

We Live in Time

Nickel Boys

The Fire Inside

Unstoppable

The Piano Lesson

His Three Daughters

The Order

All We Imagine as Light

Oh, Canada

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Longlegs

The Last Showgirl

Hard Truths

Small Things Like These

Here

The Bikeriders

The Apprentice

September 5

Back to Black

Bob Marley: One Love

Musical comedy

Challengers

Anora

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Joker: Folie à Deux

Hit Man

A Real Pain

Nightbitch

Kinds of Kindness

Dìdi

Saturday Night

Deadpool & Wolverine

The Fall Guy

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A Different Man

The Wild Robot

Inside Out 2

Moana 2

Mean Girls

Mufasa: The Lion King

The Golden Globes used to be easier to predict before the storm that forced then to overhall the entire system. Now, there are 300 voters, where there used to be 90, and they’re from all over the world. That makes calling it a little bit harder, but so far, we haven’t seen them stray all that much from the general consensus.

Here is getting a major roll-out at the AFI Fest later this month, with a Director Spotlight and likely a gala. That should give it a bump of publicity and we’ll know soon enough whether or not it has the stuff to go all the way.

It’s interesting to see the new guard:

Brady Corbet

Sean Baker

Edward Berger

Todd Phillips

Yorgos Lanthimos

Luca Guadagnino

Steve McQueen

Denis Villeneuve

Coralie Fargeat

Kicking it around with old guard:

Francis Ford Coppola

Robert Zemeckis

Clint Eastwood

Ridley Scott

Paul Schrader

Mike Leigh

There are obviously other directors who matter right now, and that is by no means a definitive list. But I chose these because the generational divide is easy to spot.

But we can see the tension between the generations and the frustrations of knowing who might be out there who cares what any of them has to say? How to even reach audiences now? It’s not easy.

Many of the films in the International Feature race are standouts, like The Seed of the Sacred Fig, All We Imagine is Light, I’m Still Here, and of course, Emilia Perez. Like last year, we’re likely to see some crossover in the Best Picture race.

To Demi or not to Demi

A friend of mine said to me yesterday that Demi Moore is getting major Oscar buzz for The Substance. I’ve been back and forth on this. Plenty of people are predicting it. She is popular enough in the industry that if even just her friends voted for her, which honestly, they might, then she’s in. I’d say a prediction for her feels more and more likely.

Here is a shout out to Connor Old on YouTube who runs down the Best Actress race:

She’s also such a big star that she’s getting mainstream press for her work and her career:

The reviews for The Substance are great. The audience score isn’t so great, considering it’s challenging material. But one thing you get with this film is a female director – not just a director but a bold new auteur who had, it’s safe to say, made her mark with this film and with her last movie, Revenge.

Sometimes the Oscar blogger world can be too “inside” such that they forget what a buddy club the Academy can be. I think there is very little chance that Demi Moore won’t get the support of the crew that helped push Andrea Riseborough through, and for the same reasons. Moore has quite the career behind her. Despite that, she’s never been nominated for an Oscar.

That’s because it took her a long time to shake her “brat pack” stigma. She tried. She pushed herself. She was GI Jane. She could have been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in A Few Good Men.

She was certainly good enough back then to get in. Even funnier that the Best Supporting Actress who won that year was Marisa Tomei for My Cousin Vinney, which was considered an insult to the other more serious performances. But Tomei has more than made up for it over the years as people have re-evalutated her work. She beat Miranda Richardson on Damage, Joan Plowright in Enchanted April, Judy Davis in Husbands and Wives, and Vanessa Redgrave in Howards End. There was no chance for Demi Moore to crack the five.

She made quite a few trashy thrillers — my favorite genre — like the hilarious Disclosure while sexually harassing Michael Douglas, and Indecent Proposal where Robert Redford pays one million for a night with her.

My all-time favorite Demi Moore performance, other than in Ghost obviously, was in The Juror. It is true camp of the highest order but it is sincerely one of my favorite guilty pleasures.

Alec Baldwin plays the villain and Joseph Gordon-Levitt is very young in it. Anne Heche has a small but memorable role as the friend who dies.

I mean, look how young:

I think the Demi-ssance is coming. I can feel it. The question is, whom do we bump from the five?

First, let’s look at how we think the Golden Globes might go. Unfortunately, The Substance wasn’t ruled in the categories for the Golden Globes. Obviously, if it goes in Comedy, she will get a nomination. If it’s in Drama, that will be harder. Let’s assume, for now, they put it in Comedy.

Best Actress Drama

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Julianne Moore, The Room Next Door (or Tilda Swinton?

Best Actress Musical/Comedy

Mikey Madison, Anora – locked.

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Alts: Emily Blunt, The Fall Guy, Amy Adams Nightbitch

But when we get the Oscars, it’s a little bit more tricky. If these are our predicted five:

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Who gets bumped for Demi Moore? I suspect it would be Saoirse Ronan for The Outrun. But who knows!

Demi Moore has paid her dues and then some. Everyone loves a comeback story. The first question is, can she get nominated. The second question is, can she win?

Meanwhile, Pamela Anderson is also coming back with The Last Showgirl. She could land at the Golden Globes maybe? Probably not but you never know.

I guess we’ll wait and see how things go once the AFI Fest rolls out.

Here are my predictions for this week:

Best Picture

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

The Brutalist

Sing Sing

Dune Part Two

Gladiator II

The Substance

All We Imagine as Light

Alts: Blitz, Saturday Night, Wicked, The Piano Lesson

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Jaques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Alt. Ridley Scott, Gladiator II; Jason Reitman, Saturday Night; RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys; Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Best Actor

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Daniel Craig, Queer

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Alts: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Folie a Deux; John David Washington, The Piano Lesson

Best Actress

Mikey Madison, Anora

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Nicole Kidman, Baby Girl

Demi Moore, The Substance

Alts: Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun; Amy Adams, Nightbitch; Cynthia Erivo, Wicked; Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux; Julianne Moore, the Room Next Door

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Stanley Tucci, Conclave

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Alts: Yura Borisov, Anora; Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing; Paul Raci, Sing Sing; Pedro Pascal, Gladiator II

Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Alts: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys; Rachel Sennott, Saturday Night; Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door; Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Original Screenplay

A Real Pain

The Brutalist

Anora

Saturday Night

The Substance

Alt. Emilia Pérez; The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

Nickel Boys

The Piano Lesson

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Editing

Conclave

Anora

Saturday Night

The Brutalist

Gladiator II

Cinematography

Dune 2

The Brutalist

Conclave

Gladiator II

Anora

Production Design

Dune 2

The Brutalist

Conclave

Gladiator II

Wicked

Costumes

Wicked

Dune 2

The Brutalist

Maria

Gladiator II

Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Queer

Emilia Perez

Dune 2

Have a great weekend.