Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Well, the results are finally in for our inaugural AD predicts. We will check in every so often as we head into the thick of Oscar season. This is just the first go around.

As with the Gate Crashers, the same rules more or less apply. Zoe Saldana is the most solid frontrunner in the category of Supporting Actress.

The most surprising thing was the lack of consensus in the Supporting Actor category. That’s not with Keiran Culkin, the frontrunner, but there are more potential nominees for that category than any other besides Best Picture.

Also, the first reactions to Gladiator II will be coming tonight and within the next weeks, the rest of the films that haven’t been seen will be seen. I’m sure these will shift.

The other frontrunners are listed in the number one spot. Thanks to everyone who played along.