The AFI has announced their full lineup, with Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 and Robert Zemeckis’ Here having their first launch. Those are the only two of prominence that need the publicity that comes with the AFI Fest to land in the Oscar race. Whether they will or not is a different question. But both films have their best chance with that audience of people who will be excited to be among the first to see these films and splashy, red carpet events that will help launch both films.

Eastwood has a history with the AFI Fest, and launched American Sniper from there. Also launched from the AFI Fest was Selma and both films landed in the Best Picture race. Eastwood’s films haven’t translated to Oscar success since American Sniper. Will Juror #2? Maybe.

I hope that both Here and Juror #2 do well at the box office, and maybe they will! Eastwood doesn’t have the same stigma as much of Hollywood since his politics lean Right and thus, he doesn’t push the dogmatic ideology that has alienated so many ticket buyers of late. But that’s hard to guess without seeing the movie.

The AFI can still move the Oscar race, as they have in recent years. The question is what hasn’t been seen, what might turn into a big story with lots of buzz. In my opinion, the Oscar race has never returned to its pre-COVID levels of excitement, buzz, profits and parties. But back in the day, the AFI Fest was quite the event.

Can it revive its former glory? I think it can. They have red carpet appearances and those tend to make headlines and “go viral” at just the right time.

The fest takes place right before the election so it will be lots of celebrities telling you to vote and films about political issues (abortion, immigration, etc) will tend to get more attention.

Either way, here is the full lineup.

Red Carpet Premieres

AFI rolls out the red carpet for some of the festival’s biggest films. Sure to be an exciting celebration of the best in film, the section delivers world-class filmmakers and artisans and a dose of Hollywood magic that can only be found at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.

HERE

Robert Zemeckis’ HERE, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, from a screenplay co-written with Eric Roth, reunites the director, stars and writer of FORREST GUMP in a tale of love, loss, laughter and life. DIR Robert Zemeckis. SCR Eric Roth, Robert Zemeckis. CAST Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly. USA

HERETIC

Starring Hugh Grant, HERETIC follows two young missionaries who are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed, becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse. DIR Scott Beck, Bryan Woods. SCR Scott Beck, Bryan Woods. CAST Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East. USA

JUROR #2

The film follows family man Justin Kemp who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict – or free – the accused killer. DIR Clint Eastwood. SCR Jonathan A. Abrams. CAST Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Cedric Yarbrough, Leslie Bibb, Kiefer Sutherland. USA

MARIA

Directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Academy Award® winner Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas, MARIA presents a tumultuous and beautiful depiction of one of the world’s most renowned artists and reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days in Paris. DIR Pablo Larraín. SCR Steven Knight. CAST Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-Mcphee. Italy, Germany, USA

MUSIC BY JOHN WILLIAMS

MUSIC BY JOHN WILLIAMS is a comprehensive look at the prolific life and career of legendary Oscar®-winning composer John Williams and his indelible impact on popular culture. DIR Laurent Bouzereau. CAST John Williams. USA

WALLACE AND GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL

Wallace and Gromit return in a brand new epic adventure! Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own. DIR Merlin Crossingham, Nick Park. SCR Nick Park, Mark Burton. CAST Ben Whitehead,Peter Kay,Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Lenny Henry. UK

Special Screenings

Highlighting the most acclaimed films of the season from both master filmmakers and emerging talents, these films stand apart for their artistry and unforgettable stories, characters and performances.

BIRD

Andrea Arnold (AFI Class of 1991) returns with a dreamy social-realist drama that soars into the surreal. Featuring buzzworthy performances from Barry Keoghan, Franz Rogowski and newcomer Nykiya Adams. DIR Andrea Arnold. SCR Andrea Arnold. CAST Barry Keoghan, Franz Rogowski, Nykiya Adams, Jason Buda, Jasmine Jobson. UK, France, USA, Germany

DEVO

Chris Smith’s fascinating documentary about legendary new wave provocateurs Devo will delight not only longtime “spuds” – the band’s endearing moniker for Devo-tees – but those too young to have experienced the heyday of the band’s singularly strange career. DIR Chris Smith. CAST Mark Mothersbaugh, Jerry Casale, Bob Mothersbaugh. UK, USA

THE FIRE INSIDE

Acclaimed cinematographer Rachel Morrison (AFI Class of 2006) makes her directorial debut with this engrossing drama about professional boxer Claressa Shields’ meteoric journey from Michigan to London for the 2012 Olympics. DIR Rachel Morrison. SCR Barry Jenkins. CAST Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry. USA

I’M STILL HERE

Walter Salles’ first feature film in more than a decade returns to the Brazil of the early 1970s, where the military dictatorship is tightening its grip on civil society. Fernanda Torres stars in this based-on-true-events story. DIR Walter Salles. SCR Murilo Hauser, Heitor Lorega. CAST Fernanda Torres, Selton Mello, Fernanda Montenegro. Brazil, France

THE LUCKIEST MAN IN AMERICA

In 1984, a contestant on the popular gameshow PRESS YOUR LUCK – an unemployed ice cream truck driver (Paul Walter Hauser) – pulled off the longest win streak in the show’s history. Was he just lucky, or had he hacked the game? DIR Samir Oliveros (AFI Class of 2019). SCR Maggie Briggs, Samir Oliveros. CAST Paul Walter Hauser, Walton Goggins, Shamier Anderson, David Strathairn, Maisie Williams. USA

NIGHTBITCH

Motherhood is a (night) bitch in Marielle Heller’s (THE DIARY OF A TEENAGE GIRL, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?) frank, perceptive and fur-ociously funny adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s bestselling 2021 novel. DIR Marielle Heller. SCR Marielle Heller. CAST Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Snowden, Emmett Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan, Jessica Harper. USA

THE ORDER

An FBI agent investigates a string of bank robberies across the Pacific Northwest, perpetrated by a white supremacist group in Justin Kurzel’s riveting historical thriller, starring Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan and Jurnee Smollett. DIR Justin Kurzel. SCR Zach Baylin. CAST Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Alison Oliver, Marc Maron. USA, UK, Canada

A REAL PAIN

Jesse Eisenberg crafts an odd-couple road movie for the ages about a pair of semi-estranged cousins reconnecting on a tour through Poland to visit their late grandmother’s homeland. DIR Jesse Eisenberg. SCR Jesse Eisenberg. CAST Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, Daniel Oreskes. USA

THE ROOM NEXT DOOR

In his first English language feature film, Spanish iconoclast Pedro Almodóvar brings his trademark flair to this elegant mortality tale, which stars Oscar®-winning actresses Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton and won the Golden Lion for Best Film at the Venice Film Festival. DIR Pedro Almodóvar. SCR Pedro Almodóvar. CAST Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, John Turturro, Alessandro Nivola. Spain

SEPTEMBER 5

At the 1972 Munich Olympics, the ABC Sports broadcasting crew led by Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard) must suddenly pivot to covering hard news when the Israeli Olympic team is taken hostage by terrorists. DIR Tim Fehlbaum. SCR Moritz Binder. CAST Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch, Zinedine Soualem. Germany

THE SUMMER BOOK

After the death of her mother, Sophia and her father (Anders Danielsen Lie) take refuge for the summer at the home of her grandmother (Glenn Close), nestled on the shores of a remote Finnish island. DIR Charlie McDowell (AFI Class of 2006). SCR Robert Jones. CAST Glenn Close, Anders Danielsen Lie, Emily Matthews. USA, Finland

UNSTOPPABLE

Starring Jharrel Jerome, UNSTOPPABLE tells the incredible real-life story of wrestler Anthony Robles, born without a leg, who became a high school and collegiate champion. The winning cast includes Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, Michael Peña and Bobby Cannavale. DIR William Goldenberg. SCR Eric Champnella, Alex Harris, John Hindman. CAST Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Anthony Robles, Don Cheadle, Jennifer Lopez. USA

Luminaries

The latest films from world-renowned filmmakers whose work continues to challenge and inspire.

AFTERNOONS OF SOLITUDE

Albert Serra enters the bullfighting arena with torero Andrés Roca Rey, to document the primitive, brutal and highly ritualized custom, in a thrilling and unforgettable examination of human skill against animal nature. DIR Albert Serra. SCR Albert Serra. CAST Andrés Roca Rey, Antonio Gutiérrez, Francisco Durán, Francisco Gómez, Manuel Lara. Spain

CAUGHT BY THE TIDES (FENG LIU YI DAI)

Filmmaker Jia Zhangke traverses contemporary China and his own filmography in this masterful compilation of footage taken over the last several decades, guided by wife and frequent collaborator, Zhao Tao. DIR Jia Zhang-Ke. SCR Jia Zhang-Ke, Wan Jiahuan. CAST Zhao Tao, Li Zhubin, Pan Jianlin, Lan Zhou. China

GRAND TOUR

Portuguese filmmaker Miguel Gomes won the Best Director award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for this spellbinding travelogue, where time, place, language and culture collide into an intoxicating masterwork. DIR Miguel Gomes. SCR Telmo Churro, Maureen Fazendeiro, Mariana Ricardo, Miguel Gomes. CAST Gonçalo Waddington, Crista Alfaiate, Cláudio da Silva, Lang Khê Tran. Portugal

HARD TRUTHS

Marianne Jean-Baptiste (SECRETS & LIES) reunites with British filmmaker Mike Leigh in this nuanced and compassionate look at the devastating impact of sadness and loneliness on a middle-class Black family. DIR Mike Leigh. SCR Mike Leigh. CAST Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Michele Austin, David Webber, Tuwaine Barrett, Ani Nelson. UK, Spain

HARVEST

Acclaimed filmmaker Athina Rachel Tsangari returns with this darkly funny and intoxicating period piece following a community of medieval farmers who face the destruction of their simplistic way of life. DIR Athina Rachel Tsangari. SCR Joslyn Barnes, Athina Rachel Tsangari. CAST Caleb Landry Jones, Harry Melling, Rosy Mcewen, Arinzé Kene, Thalissa Teixeira. UK, USA, Germany, France, Greece

IT’S NOT ME (C’EST PAS MOI)

Leos Carax, the visionary auteur of ANNETTE, HOLY MOTORS and THE LOVERS ON THE BRIDGE, playfully and provocatively revisits his own oeuvre and the history of cinema itself, interrogating its imagery and its power. DIR Leos Carax. SCR Leos Carax. CAST Denis Lavant, Nastya Golubeva Carax, Kateryna Yuspina, Loreta Juodkaite, Anna-Isabel Siefkin. France

MEET THE BARBARIANS

Julie Delpy expertly walks the line between crowd-pleasing comedy and serious-minded drama with this satirical look at a French village preparing to welcome a Ukrainian refugee family and surprised when a Syrian family shows up instead. DIR Julie Delpy. SCR Julie Delpy, Matthieu Rumani, Nicolas Slomka. CAST Julie Delpy, Sandrine Kiberlain, Laurent Lafitte, Ziad Bakri India Hair. France

OH, CANADA

Paul Schrader’s (AFI Class of 1969) new film, which premiered at Cannes, follows political documentarian Leonard Fife — portrayed by Richard Gere and Jacob Elordi — who, after a long and successful career, is set for his final interview, moderated by his wife Emma (Uma Thurman). DIR Paul Schrader. SCR Paul Schrader. CAST Richard Gere, Jacob Elordi, Uma Thurman, Michael Imperioli. USA

PARTHENOPE

Filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino gorgeously depicts the tale of Parthenope, a young woman possessed of near supernatural beauty befitting her mythic namesake – who embarks on a sentimental education in her life and academic career in Naples. DIR Paolo Sorrentino. SCR Paolo Sorrentino. CAST Celeste Dalla Porta, Stefania Sandrelli, Gary Oldman, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri. Italy, France

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG

Mohammad Rasoulof’s daring drama about two daughters defying their conservative father courted controversy in Iran for both its allegorical, regime-critical implications, and for its depiction of real-life street protests and women without headscarves in defiance of local censors. DIR Mohammad Rasoulof. SCR Mohammad Rasoulof. CAST Misagh Zare, Soheila Golestani, Mahsa Rostami, Setareh Maleki, Niousha Akhshi. Iran, France, Germany

SEPARATED

Errol Morris takes an incisive look at the Trump administration’s child separation policy, from its conception to a disorganized dismantling that has, to this day, left thousands of families still separated. DIR Errol Morris. CAST Jonathan White, Gabriela Cartol, Diego Armando Lara Lagunes, Lee Gelernt, Jacob Soboroff. USA, Mexico

THE SHROUDS

In David Cronenberg’s latest, businessman Karsh conceives of a technology that permits video access to monitor the decomposition of loved ones from inside the grave. DIR David Cronenberg. SCR David Cronenberg. CAST Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce, Sandrine Holt. Canada, France

A TRAVELER’S NEEDS

Reuniting with Hong Sang-soo for the third time, Isabelle Huppert stars as Iris, an eccentric French teacher making her way in Seoul in this elusive, fish-out-of-water comedy that was awarded the Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Berlin Film Festival. DIR Hong Sang-soo. SCR Hong Sang-soo. CAST Isabelle Huppert, Lee Hye-young, Kwon Hae-hyo, Ha Seong-guk, Kim Seung-yun. South Korea

Discovery

A showcase for exciting new voices that push the boundaries of contemporary cinema with cutting-edge themes and profoundly original visions.

BONJOUR TRISTESSE

Cécile (Lily McInerny) is having a blissful summer with her widowed father (Claes Bang) and his latest fling until Anne (Chloë Sevigny), an old friend of her parents, drops in for a visit. DIR Durga Chew-Bose. SCR Durga Chew-Bose. CAST Lily McInerny, Chloë Sevigny, Claes Bang, Nailia Harzoune, Aliocha Schneider. Canada

COLOR BOOK

Recently widowed Lucky is adjusting to life as the now-primary caretaker of his son Mason who has Down syndrome. On their way to his first baseball game, they experience obstacles at every turn. DIR David Fortune. SCR David Fortune. CAST Will Catlett, Jeremiah Daniels, Brandee Evans, Terri J. Vaughn. USA

EEPHUS

Set in the crisp New England fall, EEPHUS observes a single ball game – the last to be played by longtime local rivals at the soon-to-be demolished Soldiers Field. DIR Carson Lund. SCR Michael Basta, Nate Fisher, Carson Lund. CAST Keith William Richards, Cliff Blake, Ray Hryb, Bill “Spaceman” Lee, Frederick Wiseman. USA

FAMILIAR TOUCH

Ruth (Kathleen Chalfant), an aging woman with dementia, transitions to life in assisted living, grappling with her shifting relationships with caregivers, her son (H. Jon Benjamin) and her memory loss in this poignant feature debut. DIR Sarah Friedland. SCR Sarah Friedland. CAST Kathleen Chalfant, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Andy Mcqueen, H. Jon Benjamin. USA

GLORIA!

Tradition and the nouveau clash in this poppy feminist romp, set in the late 18th century in a deteriorating Catholic music institute for girls, about a quartet of renegade musicians. DIR Margherita Vicario. SCR Margherita Vicario, Anita Rivaroli. CAST Galatea Bellugi, Carlotta Gamba, Veronica Lucchesi, Maria Vittoria Dallasta, Sara Mafodda. Italy

HANAMI

Dreams and reality are seamlessly interwoven to create a lyrical rumination on familial, geographical longing and belonging in Denise Fernandes’ coming-of-age tale set on the volcanic island of Fogo, Cape Verde. DIR Denise Fernandes. SCR Denise Fernandes, Telmo Churro. CAST Sanaya Andrade, Daílma Mendes, Alice Da Luz, Nha Nha Rodrigues, Yuta Nakano. Switzerland, Portugal, Cape Verde

THE HUMAN HIBERNATION

With stunning imagery and a profound visual language that offers equal attention to flora, fauna and humans alike, Spanish filmmaker Anna Cornudella Castro has crafted an utterly enthralling debut. DIR Anna Cornudella. SCR Anna Cornudella, Lluís Sellarès. CAST Clara Muck Dietrich, Valentine, Demetrius Hollimon, Jane Hubbell, Brian Stevens. Spain

THE KINGDOM (LE ROYAUME)

Coming-of-age meets organized crime in Julien Colonna’s spellbinding feature debut, which premiered at Cannes. This gritty father-daughter tale unfolds against the backdrop of the criminal and political violence that gripped Corsica during the 1990s. DIR Julien Colonna. SCR Julien Colonna, Jeanne Herry. CAST Ghjuvanna Benedetti, Saveriu Santucci, Anthony Morganti, Andrea Cossu. France

MY FAVOURITE CAKE

70-year-old lonely widow Mahin ventures outdoors to find love in Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha’s tender embrace of freedom and pleasure within the repressive Iranian regime. DIR Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam. SCR Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam. CAST Lily Farhadpour, Esmail Mehrabi. Iran, France, Sweden, Germany

SANTOSH

A little-known policy in India could mean salvation for Santosh, whose police constable husband has been killed in the line of duty, as it entitles her to his job as his widow. DIR Sandhya Suri. SCR Sandhya Suri. CAST Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar. India, France, UK

SECOND CHANCE

Nia retreats to her family’s vacation home in the Himalayan mountains to discreetly heal from an at-home abortion. There she encounters old friends and unexpectedly makes some new ones. DIR Subhadra Mahajan. SCR Subhadra Mahajan. CAST Dheera Johnson, Thakri Devi, Kanav Thakur. India

THANK YOU FOR BANKING WITH US!

Palestinian filmmaker Laila Abbas’ stellar narrative feature debut is a riveting tale of two sisters unexpectedly reunited in a race against the clock to secure their inheritance under Islamic law. DIR Laila Abbas. SCR Laila Abbas. CAST Yasmine Al Massri, Clara Khoury, Kamel El Basha, Ashraf Barhoum. Palestine, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt

TO A LAND UNKNOWN

One of the year’s must-see narrative debuts, Palestinian filmmaker Mahdi Fleifel’s visceral and timely thriller, which premiered at Cannes, is set among a group of Palestinian refugees in Greece. DIR Mahdi Fleifel. SCR Mahdi Fleifel, Fyzal Boulifa, Jason McColgan. CAST Mahmood Bakri, Aram Sabbagh, Angeliki Papoulia, Mohammad Alsurafa, Mouataz Alshalton. UK, Palestine, France, Greece, Netherlands, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia

UNDER THE VOLCANO

While vacationing abroad in the Canary Islands, a Ukrainian family suddenly transforms from tourists to overnight refugees when war breaks out in Polish filmmaker Damian Kocur’s sophomore feature. DIR Damian Kocur. SCR Damian Kocur, Marta Konarzewska. CAST Sofiia Berezovska, Roman Lutskyi, Anastasiia Karpienko, Fedir Pugachov. Poland

VIET AND NAM

In the depths of a coal mine, Nam and Viet find a boundless love. Trương Minh Quý’s languid romance mines Vietnam’s past and present to craft a boldly erotic vision. DIR Trương Minh Quý. SCR Trương Minh Quý. CAST Thanh Hai Pham, Duy Bao Dinh Dao, Thi Nga Nguyen, Viet Tung Le. Vietnam

World Cinema

The best in global cinema comes to the movie capital of the world, celebrating the diversity of world culture through the shared language of cinema.

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT

Awarded the Grand Prix at Cannes, this feminist reflection of contemporary Mumbai centers on the sisterhood of three nurses attempting to carve out a modest living amid the hustle and bustle of this metropolitan congestion. DIR Payal Kapadia. SCR Payal Kapadia. CAST Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Azees Nedumangad. France, India, Netherlands, Luxembourg

APRIL

BEGINNING filmmaker Déa Kulumbegashvili reteams with lead actress Ia Sukhitashvili for this visceral, uncompromising manifestation of womanhood that follows an OB-GYN moonlighting as a clandestine abortionist in rural Georgia. DIR Dea Kulumbegashvili. SCR Dea Kulumbegashvili. CAST Ia Sukhitashvili, Kakha Kintsurashvili, Merab Ninidze. Italy, France, Georgia

BLACK DOG (GOU ZHEN)

Hardened ex-con Lang takes in a rabid dog and turns him into a faithful companion in Guan Hu’s bristling neo-noir filled with gorgeous widescreen cinematography and dazzling action. Winner of the Prix Un Certain Regard at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. DIR Guan Hu. SCR Guan Hu, Ge Rui, Wu Bing. CAST Eddie Peng, Tong Liya, Jia Zhangke, Zhang Yi, Zhou You. China

CHRISTMAS EVE IN MILLER’S POINT

An Italian American family returns to their suburban Long Island hometown on Christmas Eve where personalities converge, tensions arise and rules are broken. DIR Tyler Taormina. SCR Tyler Taormina, Eric Berger. CAST Michael Cera, Francesca Scorsese, Maria Dizzia, Ben Shenkman, Elsie Fisher, Gregg Turkington, Sawyer Spielberg. USA

LA COCINA

Mexican auteur Alonso Ruizpalacios crafts a tragicomic tribute to life behind the scenes of a busy Times Square restaurant with this high-wire drama starring Rooney Mara and Raúl Briones. DIR Alonso Ruizpalacios. SCR Alonso Ruizpalacios. CAST Raúl Briones, Rooney Mara, Anna Diaz. Mexico, USA

LANGUE ÉTRANGÈRE

Cultural borders and language barriers meld together in Claire Burger’s third feature, a contemporary Franco-German coming-of-age story between pen pals Fanny and Lena on a student exchange program. DIR Claire Burger. SCR Claire Burger, Léa Mysius. CAST Lilith Grasmug, Josefa Heinsius, Nina Hoss, Chiara Mastroianni, Jalal Altawil. France, Germany, Belgium

MISERICORDIA

Death and desire make a potent cocktail in Alain Guiraudie’s (STRANGER BY THE LAKE, AFI FEST 2013) delicious Hitchcockian thriller that premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. DIR Alain Guiraudie. SCR Alain Guiraudie. CAST Félix Kysyl, Catherine Frot, Jean-Baptiste Durand, Jacques Develay, David Ayala. France, Spain, Portugal

ON BECOMING A GUINEA FOWL

After her uncle’s unexpected death, Shula and the younger women in her family share memories long dismissed and confront their conflicted relationships. Winner of Best Director, Un Certain Regard at Cannes. DIR Rungano Nyoni. SCR Rungano Nyoni. CAST Susan Chardy, Elizabeth Chisela, Henry B.J. Phiri. UK, Zambia, Ireland

SUJO

Rebellious urges lead Sujo to join the very cartel that murdered his father years ago, but opportunities arise to break the cycle of violence – if he chooses wisely. Winner of the World Cinema Dramatic Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. DIR Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez. SCR Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez. CAST Juan Jesús Varela, Yadira Pérez, Alexis Varela, Sandra Lorenzano, Jairo Hernández, Kevin Aguilar. Mexico, USA, France

SUPER HAPPY FOREVER

Kohei Igarashi’s Venice Days opener is a gentle, unassuming love story told in retrospect, where recently widowed Sano and best friend Miyata return to Atami, Japan, to reminisce on a fateful vacation five years prior. DIR Kohei Igarashi. SCR Kohei Igarashi, Koichi Kubodera. CAST Hiroki Sano, Yoshinori Miyata, Nairu Yamamoto, Hoang Nh Quynh. Japan, France

VERMIGLIO

In VERMIGLIO, which won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Award at the Venice Film Festival, family secrets and lies are unearthed amongst a family living under a strict patriarch in the remote alpine village of Vermiglio, Italy, during World War II. DIR Maura Delpero. SCR Maura Delpero. CAST Tommaso Ragno, Giuseppe De Domenico, Roberta Rovelli, Martina Scrinzi, Orietta Notari. Italy, France, Belgium

WHO BY FIRE (COMME LE FEU)

Canadian auteur Philippe Lesage’s absorbing new feature observes the boiling tension between lifelong friends and former creative partners that spirals into catastrophe while secluded in the woods. Winner of a Grand Prix at Berlin. DIR Philippe Lesage. SCR Philippe Lesage. CAST Noah Parker, Aurelia Arandi-Longpre, Antoine Marchand-Gagnon, Arieh Worthalter, Paul Ahmarani. Canada, France

After Dark

Take a walk on the wild side and tune in to the late night vibes of these provocative selections, celebrating the pleasures of genre cinema and uncategorizable originality.

THE BALCONETTES (LES FEMMES AU BALCON)

During a blistering heat wave in a Marseille apartment block, a vibrant trio of best friends people-watch on their balcony in Noémie Merlant’s boldly feminist, genre-defying horror comedy. DIR Noémie Merlant. SCR Noémie Merlant. CAST Souheila Yacoub, Sanda Codreanu, Noémie Merlant, Lucas Bravo, Nadège Beausson-Diagne. France

DE-EVOLUTION IS REAL: THE RESTORED FILMS OF DEVO

To mark the 50th anniversary of DEVO, a deep restoration and remastering project of the band’s film, video and audio archives has been undertaken, with a selection presented in celebration of the documentary DEVO, also featured at AFI FEST. DIR Gerald Casale, DEVO. SCR Gerald Casale, DEVO. CAST DEVO, Rod Rooter, Donut Rooter, General Boy, Dr. Byrthfood. USA

SISTER MIDNIGHT

Karan Kandhari’s audacious horror-comedy boasts an impressive performance from lead Radhika Apte, who dazzles and delights with deadpan affect, dexterous physical comedy and a blue streak of creative cursing. DIR Karan Kandhari. SCR Karan Kandhari. CAST Radhika Apte, Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, Smita Tambe, Navya Sawant. UK, India, Sweden

UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE (UNE LANGUE UNIVERSELLE)

Matthew Rankin’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight award-winning tribute to Iranian cinema imagines a parallel universe somewhere between Winnipeg, Montreal and Tehran, where a prize turkey has run off with Omid’s glasses. DIR Matthew Rankin. SCR Matthew Rankin, Pirouz Nemati, Ila Firouzabadi. CAST Rojina Esmaeili, Saba Vahedyousefi, Sobhan Javadi, Pirouz Nemati, Matthew Rankin. Canada

Documentary

Powerful real-life stories, bravely told: the subjects and themes explored in documentary filmmaking are profound, and these insightful works are sure to enlighten, educate and entertain.

ARCHITECTON

Documentarian Victor Kossakovsky explores humanity’s destructive relationship with nature through mesmerizing footage of concrete, rocks and stones backed by a captivating score. DIR Victor Kossakovsky. SCR Victor Kossakovsky. CAST Michele De Lucchi, Mauro Mella, Davide Aliol, Nick Steur, Abdul Nabi al-Afi. Germany, France, USA

CHEECH & CHONG’S LAST MOVIE

The stoner comedy duo Cheech & Chong enjoyed enormous success in the ‘70s and ‘80s, playing sports arenas, winning a Grammy® for best comedy album and starring in hit movies. David Bushell’s documentary tells their mind-blowing, strange-but-true story. DIR David Bushell. CAST Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. USA

DAHOMEY

Mati Diop (ATLANTICS, AFI FEST 2019) returns with a dreamlike exploration of complex questions surrounding the repatriation of cultural artifacts. Winner of the Golden Bear award for the best film at the Berlin Film Festival. DIR Mati Diop. SCR Mati Diop. CAST Gildas Adannou, Habib Ahandessi, Joséa Guedje. France, Senegal, Benin

GAUCHO GAUCHO

The traditional way of life of rural Argentinian cowboys called gauchos is captured in this impeccably composed documentary featuring sumptuous black-and-white photography and an eclectic soundtrack of South American folk classics. DIR Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw. Argentina, USA

GROUP THERAPY

Led by Emmy Award® winner Neil Patrick Harris, GROUP THERAPY features a stacked cast of comedians, including Mike Birbiglia, Nicole Byer, Atsuko Okatsuka and Tig Notaro, candidly discussing mental health in comedy. DIR Neil Berkeley. SCR Graham Willoughby. CAST Neil Patrick Harris, Mike Birbiglia, Nicole Byer, Gary Gulman, London Hughes, Tig Notaro, Atsuko Okatsuka. USA

INTERCEPTED

Documentarian Oksana Karpovych presents a raw, unfiltered look at the war ravaging Ukraine by juxtaposing haunting shots of besieged villages and towns with hideous phone calls made by Russian soldiers back home intercepted by Ukrainian special forces. DIR Oksana Karpovych. SCR Oksana Karpovych. Canada, France, Ukraine

NO OTHER LAND

This sobering act of witnessing from a Palestinian-Israeli collective chronicles the gradual destruction of the West Bank region of Masafer Yatta and the forced eviction of its Palestinian residents. DIR Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor. Palestine, Norway

PAVEMENTS

Alex Ross Perry’s celebration of the ‘90s-era indie rock band Pavement tells the band’s story through their 2022 reunion tour, and beyond – weaving in an imagined history befitting the legend of their cult following. DIR Alex Ross Perry. SCR Alex Ross Perry, Stephen Malkmus. CAST Joe Keery, Jason Schwartzman, Nat Wolff, Fred Hechinger, Tim Heidecker, Zoe Lister-Jones. USA

REAS

In this hybrid musical from Argentinian filmmaker Lola Arias (THEATRE OF WAR), a vibrant group of former Buenos Aires inmates sing, dance and reconstruct shared memories of being imprisoned. DIR Lola Arias. SCR Lola Arias. CAST Yoseli Arias, Ignacio Amador Rodriguez, Estefy Harcastle, Carla Canteros, Noelia Perez. Argentina, Germany, Switzerland

SONGS FROM THE HOLE

Winner of the SXSW Visions Audience Award, this singular blend of documentary and visual album soulfully brings to life songs written by James “JJ‘88” Jacobs while in California State Prison’s solitary confinement. DIR Contessa Gayles. CAST James “JJ’88” Jacobs, Victor Benjamin, William Jacobs Jr., Janine Jacobs, Reneasha Jacobs. USA

SOUNDTRACK TO A COUP D’ETAT

Jazz and colonial politics collide in a forgotten chapter of Cold War history in Johan Grimonprez’s electrifying essay film, featuring the music of Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie and Nina Simone. Special Jury Award Winner at Sundance. DIR Johan Grimonprez. SCR Johan Grimonprez. CAST Louis Armstrong, Fidel Castro, Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Malcolm X, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Duke Ellington. Belgium, France, Netherlands

TEACHES OF PEACHES

Winner of the Teddy Award for Best Documentary at this year’s Berlin Film Festival, this rousing and rollicking portrait celebrates iconic Canadian musician Peaches’ 30-plus years as a fearless cultural disruptor. DIR Philipp Fussenegger, Judy Landkammer. SCR Cordula Kablitz-Post, Schyda Vasseghi. CAST Peaches, Leslie Feist, Chilly Gonzales, Shirley Manson, Charlie Le Mindu. Germany

WALK WITH ME

Heidi Levitt’s (AFI Class of 1987) poignant documentary chronicles her and her husband Charlie Hess’ experience with Alzheimer’s disease, following his early onset diagnosis at age 57. DIR Heidi Levitt. SCR Heidi Levitt. CAST Charlie Hess, Heidi Levitt. USA

ZURAWSKI V TEXAS

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Amanda Zurawski’s impassioned plea to the Texas Supreme Court becomes a rallying cry for others with similar horror stories. DIR Maisie Crow, Abbie Perrault. CAST Amanda Zurawski, Samantha Casiano, Dr. Austin Dennard, Molly Duane. USA

Short Film Competition

The short film program highlights unique voices from around the world, from both emerging and established filmmakers. These short films push the form of storytelling in inventive, challenging and sometimes hilarious ways – all in 40 minutes or less.

SHORTS PROGRAM: AFTER DARK

RAT!

When a disgruntled music journalist accuses a global pop star of queerbaiting, the singer’s devoted fans descend on his remote cabin to wreak havoc and seek retribution. DIR Neal Suresh Mulani. USA

THE SHADOW WRANGLER

An audiobook narrator’s attempts to finish recording a western erotica novel in her closet are foiled by disturbances. DIR Grace Rex. USA

YUMMY

Julia works as a dog food taste tester. After a brutal break up, dog food will never taste the same. DIR Martinus Klemet. Estonia

DOG

Nineteen-year-old Summer takes Lex, her blind younger sister, to a rave. When a grungy boy becomes infatuated with Lex, the night quickly spirals out of control. DIR Ben Tan. USA

RECURRENCE (QUTAR)

Cows flee from a cottage as a planet approaches Earth. Fearfully, the cottage owner runs away, leaving his crippled son. As the cows return, they’re plunged into a monstrous, eerie nightmare. DIR Ali Alizadeh. Iran

TWO PEOPLE EXCHANGING SALIVA (DEUX PERSONNES ÉCHANGEANT DE LA SALIVE)

In this absurdist tragedy set in a repressive society where kissing is punishable by death, an unhappy woman shops compulsively in a department store, fascinated by an ingenuous salesgirl. DIR Alexandre Singh, Natalie Musteata. France

SHORTS PROGRAM: ANIMATION 1

PERCEBES

Set in the sea and the urban Algarve, we follow the complete life cycle of a special shellfish, percebes, from their formation to the dish. DIR Alexandra Ramires, Laura Gonçalves. France

FLOWER SHOW

Three females in different phases of life, confronted with various social expectations, address how society has cultivated women like flowers for generations. DIR Elli Vuorinen. Finland

HUMANTIS

When one “Humantis” unexpectedly goes through a physical transformation, it struggles to adapt and grow into its new self. DIR Paris Baillie. USA

NEXT?

Half-animal, half-human creatures meet at a speed-dating dance where they explore their differences and difficulties communicating. When a lovestruck man-cum-anteater falls for a woman-cum-shrew, he gets caught up in their courtship ballet. DIR Christel Guibert. France

AND GRANNY WOULD DANCE

In Iran, Marmar listens to the stories told by her grandmother’s friends as they play an illicit game of cards. Based on memories and shared stories of love, grief and resilience, this is a tribute to the solidarity of Iranian women. DIR Maryam Mohajer. UK

SILENT PANORAMA

Two campers cross a deserted landscape, intrigued by the cracking, trickling and other sounds that give life to this place. Originally drawn and animated on a single sheet of paper as a performance. DIRNicolas Piret. Belgium

SHEEP OUT

A story about an animator living a routine life, moving only between home and work. Slowly sinking into apathy, she begins separating herself from the outside world. DIR Zofia Klamka. Poland

GIGI

From the tormented little mermaid to the fulfilled woman she is today, Gigi tells us about her gender transition with humor and sensitivity. DIR Cynthia Calvi. France

SHORTS PROGRAM: ANIMATION 2

BIRD DRONE

A lonely seagull looking for love struggles to accept that his newfound object of affection is a human-operated drone with a limited battery life. DIR Radheya Jang Jegatheva. Australia

MARVELOUS GIFT

Humanity has gained the marvelous gift of eternal life and aging never ceases. Now that “the end” is off the table, this mystifying film explores the raw reality of life and the paradox of immortality. DIR Danna Galeano, German Acuña. Colombia

A BLUE SUMMER (UN ÉTÉ BLEU)

It’s the summer holidays at the local swimming pool and it’s hot. Louane is lying by the pool, enjoying a moment of peace and quiet, when she is approached by Aïssa. DIR Juliette Ragot. France

BUDŌ

Just outside of Tokyo lives Miho, a lonely widow. One day, she meets a stray cat that follows her home and makes himself more than comfortable in her tiny apartment in this stop-motion animated film about isolation, adventure and connection. DIR Alexander Toma, Amanda Aagard. Sweden

OCTOPUS BANANA HOTCHPOTCH (HOBOTNICA BANANA MISMAS)

A lively and dynamic journey through the lives of best friends and soulmates, Mila and Mara. Their life paths join in an adventure over many decades, enriched and driven by sisterly love. DIR Milanka Fabjancic. Slovenia

GIRLS ARE MADE TO MAKE LOVE (LES FILLES C’EST FAIT POUR FAIRE L’AMOUR)

Following women aged 25 through 45, this sociological investigation into couples’ sexuality tackles experiences of desire and love, norms in heterosexual relationships and paths to emancipation. DIR Jeanne Paturle, Cécile Rousset, Jeanne Drouet. France

THE CREATORS

In another dimension, the Creators are working on a project. Gradually, they come closer to a result, but creating a world that mirrors their imagination is no easy task. DIR Madeleine Homan. UK

BUTTERFLY KISS

Carol panics when her girlfriend Ray unexpectedly proposes. The situation gets worse when she wakes up in a new apocalyptic reality and discovers that Ray has transformed into a butterfly. DIR Zohar Dvir. Germany

TENNIS, ORANGES

A robotic vacuum suffering from burnout quits its job and sets out to find community and purpose on a quiet street where two lonely rabbits are stuck in perpetual loops. DIR Sean Pecknold. USA

SHORTS PROGRAM: DOCUMENTARY 1

STUD COUNTRY

In 2023, Stud Country, the largest weekly queer line dancing event in America, which has preserved the little-known LA tradition for over 50 years, is confronted with losing its beloved venue. DIR Alexandra Kern, Lina Abascal. USA

TAKE CARE (CALANTABA)

Jose, a Mexican in his mid-50’s, dedicates his life to taking care of his 90-year-old mother with late-stage Alzheimer’s. DIR Brenton Oechsle. USA

SANDCASTLES

SANDCASTLES parallels two Singapores – one in Southeast Asia and one on the western coast of Michigan – depicting the temporal nature of human edifices built on and destroyed by sand. DIR Carin Leong. USA

A BRAVE NEW WORLD

Reimagined scenes of everyday life set in the 2020s in Hong Kong. With a twist of absurdity, director Arnold Tam explores the socio-cultural landscape of his homeland as the city heads towards a new era. DIR Arnold Tam. Hong Kong

YOU’RE TOO SENSITIVE

After a decade apart, a filmmaker records his immigrant family reuniting for the youngest son’s graduation, documenting their quirks, affections and lifelong resentments. DIR Dan Chen. USA

SHOTPLAYER

A notorious NYC pickpocket returns to the scene of his crimes, the subway, and through memories begins to dissect the act that has ruled his life for over 40 years. DIR Sam Shainberg. USA

IRANIAN YELLOW PAGES

Trying to make his new life in London a success, Reza places an advert in an eccentric newspaper and discovers the Iranian community hidden in plain sight. DIR Anna Snowball. UK

SHORTS PROGRAM: DOCUMENTARY 2

KOWLOON!

As the biggest Chinese restaurant in the U.S., Kowloon represents the Wong family’s American dream come true. As the third-generation owners approach their 70s, they consider the weight of this family legacy. DIR Mona Xia, Erin Ramirez. USA

CHRISTMAS, EVERY DAY

CHRISTMAS, EVERY DAY examines cultural practices under late-stage capitalism, juxtaposing rural life with the virtual world through preteen influencers, Payton and Lyla. DIR Faye Tsakas. USA

THE PUZZLE PALACE

In a Boca suburb, a couple retire to a second marriage of freedom, play and the world’s largest puzzle collection. DIR Jenny Schweitzer Bell, Brian Bell. USA

THE MEDALLION

Ruth was barely a teenager when her mother passed down her medallion, etched with a golden portrait of Nefertiti, a symbol of beauty and strength, captured by the communist military regime. DIR Ruth Hunduma. UK

BLACK HERCULES

A soulfully candid pilgrimage into the life and times of street bodybuilder, Craig Monson, and the social dichotomy of Black LA that made him a legend. DIR Rodney Lucas. USA

LAND OF LOST TOYS

In the heart of Detroit, a city with a rich history of diverse communities, residents are brought together by a shared passion to combat the city’s vast stray dog epidemic. DIR Nicholas Stachurski. USA

SHORTS PROGRAM: FAMILY FRIENDLY

THE CONSTRUCTOR

Elizabeth, an impossibly precocious seven-year-old Lego constructor, struggles with “imagination blur” as her three-year-old sister attempts to free her from her rigid thinking. DIR Scott Morris. USA

MEET MR. MEAT

Mr. Meat is a 150 lb. pig who lives in the middle of Los Angeles, alongside 12 million humans. This is the story of him and his adoptive family. DIR David Walsh Heinz. USA

MAGIC CANDIES

Other kids at the park never ask Dong-Dong to play, but he’s fine playing alone. When he accidentally buys a bag of colorful, marble-shaped candies, he gains the ability to hear voices. DIR Daisuke Nishio. Japan

DRAGFOX

Sam’s search for identity gets interrupted by a mysterious neighborhood fox. Together they embark on a magical journey to discover the surprising things they have in common. DIR Lisa Ott. UK

MAYBE ELEPHANTS

Three rebellious teenage daughters, a restless mother, a father struggling with potatoes and maybe some elephants, find themselves in Nairobi. What could possibly go wrong? DIR Torill Kove. Canada

A SHORT FILM ABOUT KIDS

Four kids from a refugee camp in Bethlehem decide to visit the sea for the first time in their life. DIR Ibrahim Handal. Palestine

SHORTS PROGRAM: LIVE ACTION 1

THE DISTANCE BETWEEN US (QU’IMPORTE LA DISTANCE)

2024 France 18 MIN

DIRECTOR Léo Fontaine

Yalla leaves her night shift without her boss’ permission and boards a bus, carrying a single bag filled with clothes. The city is still asleep; her son is waiting for her.

MARION

Marion, the only female bull-jumper in France, prepares for her performance in a packed arena. DIR Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine. UK

CLODAGH

A lonely priest’s housekeeper encounters a young Irish girl of exceptional promise. DIR Portia A. Buckley. Ireland

RIPE!

Nothing says “it’s complicated” like breaking your crush’s arm. DIR Tusk. USA

SHEEP AND WOLVES (OVEJAS Y LOBOS)

Set in the height of the Peruvian armed conflict, a mother’s world is shattered when her son vanishes. She searches for him across a perilous, vast and unforgiving landscape. DIR Alex Fischman Cárdenas. Peru

MY MOTHER IS A COW

Left in her aunt’s care at the edge of a burning wetland, Mia is desperate for her mother’s touch – but in this volatile, threatening world, love comes in an unexpected form. DIR Moara Passoni. Brazil

SHORTS PROGRAM: LIVE ACTION 2

MR. FLOOF

With her trusty stuffed bunny sidekick, Mr. Floof, young Elsie embarks on a journey to get rid of her mother’s new boyfriend once and for all, using her father’s special “candy.” DIR Claire Taback Sliney. USA

FAVOURS

On a packed train platform, Sonja struggles to comfort a wailing baby. But the baby isn’t hers: Sonja has agreed to watch a stranger’s child, and now, the mother is gone. DIR Agnes Skonare. Sweden

MUNA

British-Somali teen Muna is desperate to go on a school trip to escape the monotony of her household, but when tragedy strikes, she must instead navigate a mourning period for someone she never really knew. DIR Warda Mohamed. UK

DUCK

The touching tale of an immigrant father’s hard work and the fragility of being in a new country, told over the course of a single day. DIR Paola Contreras. Canada

HUSH, MY DEAR (拥抱)

In the midst of divorce and a custody battle, Xu Rui attends a kindergarten event, witnessing her son being bullied. Her impulsive reaction ripples throughout her life, forcing her to face repercussions. DIR Xiaoman Yang. China

ONE DAY THIS KID

An exploration of silent struggle and unspoken tension as Hamed, a first-generation Afghan Canadian man, navigates an undefined future with his father. Inspired by David Wojnarowicz’s renowned text. DIR Alexander Farah. Canada

AFI Conservatory Showcase

A collection of short narrative films from the most recent graduates of the world-renowned AFI Conservatory.

CONSERVATORY SHOWCASE 1

BEHOLD A LADY

When a studious tomboy’s boyfriend dumps her on the eve of her Latin Quiz Bowl tryout, she struggles to balance her heartbreak and studies as she transforms her appearance to win him back. DIR Britt Williams, SCR Britt Williams, PRODUCER Austin Chen, Chris Crema, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Jenise Whitehead, EDITOR Yichen Shen, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Ekaterina Moysov. USA

LOLA

A 13-year-old science prodigy is on a mission to cure her grandmother’s dementia. She creates a machine that allows her to travel inside her grandmother’s mind to save one precious memory they have together. DIR Grace Hanna, SCR Duke Yang, Grace Hanna, PRODUCER Uloaku Anyiam-Osigwe, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Sarah Megyesy, EDITOR Jenna Schaelling, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Jisoo Jeong. USA

RE-ENTRY

In 1988, Maya, a trans NASA engineer, launched a satellite that was lost in space. When she re-discovers the satellite, Maya is haunted by memories of her past. DIR Ariel Mahler, SCR Kunal Sengupta, Ariel Mahler, Nicky Schmid, PRODUCER Ilayda Cetinkaya, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Maryn McGaw, EDITOR Victoria Villig, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Sarah Dawn Hamlin. USA

WHEN THE FOREST BURNS

When an obsessive biologist steals a rare flower and plants it in her home, boundaries between plant and human begin to dissolve, challenging her relationship with the living world. DIR Jamie Fehrnstrom, SCR Peter McCollough, PRODUCER Siyuan Che, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Peter McCollough, EDITOR Ji Ye Won and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Emily Li. USA

LOVE CYCLE

When a Chicano punk rock teen risks an epic ride across Los Angeles to prove his love, he discovers love is even more terrifying than the dangers on the road. DIR Sarah Hanks, SCR Ari B Lopez, PRODUCER Raven Robinson, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Shi-Hyoung Jeon, EDITOR Dzi-Yang Abraham Chen, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Diego Freels-Gudiel. USA

BAJO LA TIERRA

After tragically losing her mother while busy at work, an obsessed pottery maker goes to unhealthy measures to bury her grief with more work, a task that becomes difficult when her own home becomes mysteriously consumed by dirt. DIR Pablo Guillen, SCR Pablo Guillen

PRODUCER Daniel Radzinsky, Mon Castro, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Peter McCollough, EDITOR Alejandra Armijo and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Andres Domit Del Valle. USA

CONSERVATORY SHOWCASE 2

SHANGRI-LA

When Joe discovers his high school crush has moved into his nursing home, he asks his best friend Alma for help, but little does he know, she has a crush of her own. DIR Rhys Raiskin, SCR Rhys Raiskin, Hannah Rice, PRODUCER Jeffrey Ramos, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Kevin Shanmugam, EDITOR Manny Rothman and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Skye Li. USA

A LIGHT THAT DOESN’T DIM

Sister Jones is facing a life-changing decision: return home and disappoint her family or continue her Mormon mission in Mexico, risking her own happiness amid intense familial and cultural pressures. DIR Colby Barrios, SCR Colby Barrios, PRODUCER Sylvia Simiao Sun, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Quinn Thomashow, EDITOR Sydney Fix, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Reena Kim. USA

WASHED UP

Mike, an expectant father, has decided to leave behind his life of crime but is convinced by his best friend and partner, Aaron, to join him for one last job. DIR Thomas Bayne, SCR Thomas Bayne, Connor Savage, PRODUCER Rebecca Lafon, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Leo Behrens, EDITOR Zekuan Wang, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Rachel Miu. USA

DO US PART

Tyler starts to spiral further into his eating disorder when Patrick, the first guy he’s been in treatment with, makes him work for his approval. DIR Ryan Beene, SCRRyan Beene

PRODUCER Mekdese Haile, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Donijah Collier, EDITOR Ivan Alvaro, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Patricia Peter. USA

DEAD GIRL

After her untimely death, Dani comes back from the dead on Halloween night and goes on a quest to win her fiancée back. DIR Kenz Benmosbah, SCR Jose Lopez, PRODUCER Hyun woo Shawn Lee, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Eli Cooper, EDITOR Travis Maxwell, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Riya Vaidya. USA

FCBK

An abortion clinic medical assistant, Tati, must train the naive new hire, Kucera. As the two butt heads, Tati must keep her from quitting before the end of the day. DIR Kanani Koster, SCR Shuchi Dwivedi, PRODUCER Yasuko Yui, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Jordan Biagomala, EDITOR Lauren Skelton, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Arushi Mathur. USA

CONSERVATORY SHOWCASE 3

JAMILA

The morning of a wedding, a Palestinian American teenager begrudgingly accompanies her aunts to a salon. She is overwhelmed by her eclectic family who challenge her assumptions about culture and femininity. DIR Julia Freij, SCR Julia Freij, Meg Dudley, PRODUCER Peri Michael, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Pascale Williams, EDITOR Ivanka Lawrence, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Camila Rodriguez. USA

THE LAST BUTTERFLY

Novelist Xiaodie returns to the home where she lost her mother years ago. As her sister lays dying, she comforts Lei, her niece, with stories of the Hmong deity “Mother Butterfly.” DIR Sizhuo Suzy Li, SCR Seamus Bearhart, Sizhuo Suzy Li, PRODUCER Zhuoran Rita Xiao, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Daniel Miramontes, EDITOR Abraham Chen, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Yingjie Jin. USA

THE ONLY SON

John gets a call from the principal – his only son is suspected of doing drugs on school property. John will have to decide between his values or his son’s future. DIR Piotr Matyja

SCR Piotr Matyja, PRODUCER Zofia Sablinska, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Sika Stanton, EDITOR Xin Sui, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Jose Herrera. USA

LITTLE BIRD

Linh, a disillusioned Vietnamese woman carrying out evictions for a landlord, is instructed to evict Vietnamese refugees. She must decide whether to follow through with their eviction or reject it in solidarity. DIR Oanh-Nhi Nguyen, SCROanh-Nhi Nguyen, Ysabeaux Ng, PRODUCER Eva Zheng, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Timothy Shin, EDITOR Adhyaksh Amarnath, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Bala Kumar. USA

FRANCIS

In the aftermath of their father’s death, the youngest of three siblings fights to prevent her older siblings from selling the family’s legacy—a once-thriving but now-failing movie theater. DIR Kim Caicedo, SCR Kim Caicedo, Raquel Trujillo, PRODUCER Kerisa Lin, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Jessica Arzate, EDITOR Xueer Cai, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Camila Pons Del Toro. USA

IN FOREIGN

In 1962 California, a pregnant Jamaican psychic realizes she’s being forcibly admitted to a psychiatric ward by her husband. Seeing the future won’t help her here…but looking to the past might. DIR Didi Beck, SCR Didi Beck, PRODUCER Deonta Moss, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Allysa Lisbon, EDITOR Sophie Becker and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Mikaela Mosley. USA

CONSERVATORY SHOWCASE 4

FOWL PLAY

Julia, a strong-willed single mother, is determined to provide Thanksgiving dinner for her children at all costs. However, the pursuit quickly spirals into a chaotic fiasco. DIR Anabelle LeMieux, SCR Anabelle LeMieux, PRODUCER Shams ur Rehman Pasha, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Nevo Shirazi, EDITOR Tianxiao Christine Chen, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Mo Xiaoyu Jiang. USA

DEEP INTO THE FOREST

Zijian, an orienteering athlete from a small city in southern China, bears the physical pain of a recent injury as well as the weight of hope from everyone in the town. DIR Xinhao Violet Lu, SCR Xinhao Violet Lu, April Yixiao Peng, PRODUCER Zhuoran Rita Xiao, Zitian Zora Zhang, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Shi-Hyoung Jeon, EDITOR Judith Yumeng Zhu, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Xiyu Lin. USA

TAHA

In a rundown Iranian circus in LA, a groundskeeper decides to participate in the show to see what the trapeze dancer sees every night – a magnificent view of their hometown, Tehran. DIR Mahyar Mandegar, SCRMahyar Mandegar, Jena Ezzeddine, PRODUCER Jo-Ting Hsu, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Joewi Verhoeven, EDITOR Kun Chen, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Yajie Qin. USA

NICO

A surreal drama following a recently transitioned trans man through a single night. When his neighbor mistakes him for her recently deceased husband, a connection forms that sets them both free. DIR Max Olson, SCR Max Olson, PRODUCER Corrine Dye, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Hannah Platzer, EDITOR Devin Dulany, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Al-e McWhorter. USA

DADDA

Amidst his wife’s flourishing career, a once hotshot director turned stay-at-home dad becomes convinced his hands are inexplicably shrinking. In a desperate search to re-enlarge his hands, he risks his family and sanity. DIR Aimee Hoffman, SCRAimee Hoffman, Elinor Howells

PRODUCER Julia Corcoran, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Chris Llerins, EDITOR Qiaoran Ringo Ma, PRODUCTION DESIGNER Angela Simmons. USA

CONSERVATORY SHOWCASE 5

WHEN BIG PEOPLE LIE

Hurt by his mother’s lies on the whereabouts of his biological father, an eight-year-old must choose between outing her to U.S. immigration or lying to save her sham marriage. DIR Gianfranco Fernandez-Ruiz, SCR Gianfranco Fernandez-Ruiz, Pablo Cervera, PRODUCER Gus Murray, Kouxiao Amy Zhang, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Miko Malkhasyan, EDITOR Ziyang Guo, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Nymisha Gummadi. USA

THE WITCH PRICKER AND THE HARE

During Scotland’s witch trials in the 17th century, an infamous witch pricker struggles to execute a particularly clever witch when their true identity is at risk of being exposed. DIR Brynn Mitchell, SCR Brynn Mitchell, Mashael Alqahtani, PRODUCER Anna Bohannan, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Zach Morrison, EDITOR Phoebe Fu, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Jose Daniel. USA

LIKES

A teenage Chinese girl who fantasizes about being a sexy anime character wants to impress her classmates in a talent show, only to discover the truth of her innocent belief through a scam. DIR Shuyue Su, SCR Leqi Kong, Shuyue Su, PRODUCER Zhen Lou, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Tu Do, EDITOR Sige Feng, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Emily Li. USA

THE HICKS HAPPY HOUR

In 1972, the ever-smiling mother of a wholesome family band struggles to keep their TV variety show going when her estranged husband doesn’t turn up to the taping. DIR Kate McCarthy, SCRKate McCarthy, Michael Kefeyalew, PRODUCER Cameron Wen, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Ariano Trevino Angelone, EDITOR Jin Suk, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Yun Gu. USA

WHAT IF WE COULD STAY

A loveless Entity, forced to body-hop between people experiencing alcoholic blackouts, meets a fellow wanderer who embraces the chaos. Before the booze fades and sobriety separates them forever, can Entity accept their fate? DIR Stephen Steelman, SCRSasha Das, PRODUCER Bridger Zadina, Hector Martinez, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Sam David Zhang, EDITOR Hamish McLean, and PRODUCTION DESIGNER Mackenzie McMahon. USA