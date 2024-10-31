Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

I’m not clear as to why the Gothams are giving Angelina Jolie an acting tribute for Maria rather than a nomination. It makes no sense except that maybe they want her at the show? Maybe they feel bad that the jury members made a dumb mistake? I don’t know.

Netflix has two competing contenders for Best Actress, Angelina Jolie for Maria and Karla Sofia Gascon, neither of whom were name-checked at the Gothams (which isn’t saying much, considering only five people choose them). I’m not sure if Gascon was eligible. Netflix publicity has frozen me out so I have no idea what’s going on. Make of it what you will.

Here is the press release: