I’m not clear as to why the Gothams are giving Angelina Jolie an acting tribute for Maria rather than a nomination. It makes no sense except that maybe they want her at the show? Maybe they feel bad that the jury members made a dumb mistake? I don’t know.
Netflix has two competing contenders for Best Actress, Angelina Jolie for Maria and Karla Sofia Gascon, neither of whom were name-checked at the Gothams (which isn’t saying much, considering only five people choose them). I’m not sure if Gascon was eligible. Netflix publicity has frozen me out so I have no idea what’s going on. Make of it what you will.
Here is the press release:
New York, NY (October 31, 2024) – The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced today that Academy Award®-winner Angelina Jolie will receive the Performer Tribute for her performance as Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain’s upcoming film Maria, at the 34th edition of The Gothams, taking place live and in person on Monday, December 2, 2024 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The tribute will honor Jolie’s rendition of the legendary opera singer Maria Callas.
“Like the legendary figure she portrays, Angelina Jolie transcends mere performance to craft something extraordinary. Her interpretation captures both Maria Callas’s complexity as an artist and the cultural resonance that defines an icon,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham. “We are thrilled to celebrate what is truly one of Ms. Jolie’s career-defining performances in the final installment of Pablo Larrain’s magnificent trilogy.”
Maria follows Maria Callas, one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye. The film reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days as the diva reckons with her identity and life. Written by Steven Knight, with Cinematography by Ed Lachman, Costumes by Massimo Cantini Parrini, Jolie is joined by a star-studded cast, including Alba Rohrwacher (Hungry Hearts, Happy As Lazzaro), Pierfrancesco Favino (Padrenostro, Adagio), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog, Dolemite Is My Name), and Valeria Golino (For Your Love, The Beautiful Game). The film premiered to critical acclaim at the Venice Film Festival and Jolie’s performance continues to stun audiences at New York Film Festival, London Film Festival and AFI. Maria will be in select theaters on November 27 and stream on Netflix on December 11.
