2025 Oscar Predictions: Is It Finally Ralph Fiennes’ Year?
Edward Berger's Conclave opens in select theaters today. One of the best performances this year has to be Ralph Fiennes...Read more
Luca Guadagnino’s Queer finally offers up a trailer. There are so many great shots in this. I tried to capture some of them but they flew by so fast. It has to be among the best looking films of the year, without a doubt.
Here is the trailer:
