Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist has been like a secret you pass around, or a ghost in the machine. We heard a lot about it but there were no images, no trailer. Finally, a trailer.

Well, it’s more like a teaser. It is still an enigma wrapped in a mystery. But I am rooting for the movie and for Brady Corbet who has taken a big bite. My hope is that he isn’t sucked into the Hollywood machine and given lots of fuck-you money to make some crappy thing. Stay broke, stay hungry.

Easy for me to say I guess. We all need a little bit of a cushion.

When visionary architect László Toth and his wife Erzsébet flee Europe to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern America, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious and wealthy client.