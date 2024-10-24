Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The film that Scott Feinberg has been bearish on this season is September 5. It’s the same story covered in Steven Spielberg’s film Munich only covered from the point of view of the journalists covering the story. People who write in magazines tend to like stories about journalists. Oscar voters can sometimes like them too. Given that this year’s Oscar slate is as weak as it was in 2020, there is a good chance that a solid thriller like this that paints journalists as the heroes might find a spot.

The plot: “On September 5, 1972, the Olympic Games in Munich are overshadowed by a hostage situation. Geoff, a young producer, struggles to direct the live coverage while moral choices and desperate situations captivate viewers.”

Here is the trailer and then we’ll talk about the upside and the downside.

The problem with this movie right now is obvious. Much of Hollywood, or at least the loud half, are anti-Israel now. They believe our government is involved in genocide. They are angry enough that Jonathan Glazer devoted his whole speech to this subject last year. On the other hand, there are probably lots of Oscar voters who feel differently but who aren’t comfortable speaking out. So, that’s a problem. The other problem is that the Oscars are ruled by actors and generally like movies with lots of stars in them.

On the other hand, if it’s good enough none of this will matter. I do expect there will be some discussion about it, vis a vis the war in Gaza now. Either way, here is the trailer.