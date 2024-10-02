Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Juror #2 is Clint Eastwood’s latest (and probably last) film. The trailer gives us an idea of what the movie is about. Even at 94, Eastwood is so obviously a good director. They don’t make ’em like they usta. The film is about a man who hits what he thinks is a deer. Maybe it wasn’t a deer. Then he is called to jury duty on a case where a man is accused of having killed a woman – was the woman the deer? Is the juror really the murderer? We’ll have to wait to find out.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t rooting for Clint Eastwood to hit a grand slam on his way out, just as I’d love to see Ridley Scott and Frances Ford Coppola, not to mention Robert Zemeckis, show that they still have “it.” Here’s hoping. Either way, I’ll remain an Eastwood fan for life.

The script was written by Jonathan A. Abrams.

It stars Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, JK Simmons, and Francesca Eastwood.

Cinematography: Yves Bélanger

Editing: Davis S. Cox, Joel Cox

Score: Mark Mancina