The Key West Film Festival will honor Delaney Buffett with the fourth annual Golden Key Award for Emerging Talent, and the screening of her film “Adult Best Friends,” which will screen at the festival heading into the thick of award season.

In the past, the festival has honored up-and-comers, like Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog, Elegance Bratton for his work on The Inspection, and Thomasin McKenzie for her work in Eileen. Adult Best Friends has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, though only 7 reviews so far. Here is a clip from Adult Best Friends:

From the press release:

Delaney Buffett is a writer and director from Florida. Her directorial debut, The Spring, a short documentary about a mermaid amusement park, premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival and won Best Documentary at the 2017 Toronto International Short Film Festival. She’s directed several other short documentaries, including Wallace, a film about a small town in Idaho where brothels were open and tolerated until 1991, which premiered at the 2019 Sun Valley Film Festival, 2020 Aspen ShortsFest and 2019 Crested Butte Film Festival as well as Mooptopia, a short documentary that follows a young influencer who loses her fame overnight, which premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. Her first narrative short, Pal, was an official selection at the 27th LA Comedy Festival. ADULT BEST FRIENDS is her feature debut as a director.

Michael Tuckman, Director of Programming of the Key West Film Festival, “We are elated to present this award to Delaney Buffett and especially pleased to shine the spotlight on another incredible artist to hail from Florida. We at KWFF are so proud to play a role in continuing to showcase and spotlight her brilliant directing, writing and acting that has been on display since the film first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. We know she won’t be thought of as “emerging” for much longer as her star shines brighter every day.”

The Key West Film Festival will take place November 13-17, 2024.