Nosferatu will open on Christmas. It’s been said to be a Dracula-like vampire tale with demon possession. Yes, it’s a Christmas movie but it has Oscar cross-over because it appears to be a quality horror film. And yes, I’m ignoring the test screening reactions because those never reflect the end result. Here are the character posters.
Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.