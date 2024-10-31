Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Nosferatu will open on Christmas. It’s been said to be a Dracula-like vampire tale with demon possession. Yes, it’s a Christmas movie but it has Oscar cross-over because it appears to be a quality horror film. And yes, I’m ignoring the test screening reactions because those never reflect the end result. Here are the character posters.

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

STARRINGBill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, Willem Dafoe

DIRECTED BYRobert Eggers

WRITTEN BYRobert Eggers

PRODUCED BYJeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus, p.g.a., Eleanor Columbus, p.g.a., Robert Eggers, p.g.a.