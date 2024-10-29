Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

Ordinarily I would not post a preview for the Gothams, not lately. Why? Because I am still holding a grudge, pathetic though that may be, for their irritating “gender inclusive” acting award categories. They make no sense whatsoever. They are 100% self-serving, pandering, virtue-signaling nonsense wherein they produce one winner out of a list. It’s just so dystopian and soul-crushing.

However, since the season is essentially dead, why not?

New York, NY (October 28, 2024) – The Gotham Film & Media Institute will be kicking off the annual awards season by announcing the nominations for the 34th Gotham Awards. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday October 29th at 12 PM ET on The Gotham’s X/Twitter and Instagram for the following categories:

Breakthrough Performer

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Outstanding Lead Performance

Breakthrough Director

Best Screenplay

Best Director

Best Documentary Feature

Best International Feature

Best Feature

There is a new category for Best Director. So I guess that’s something to be semi-excited about, but come on, this is not going to be anything other than what these awards have become of late. They are — what’s a nice way to say it? I don’t know. Their job is the same job as most Hollywood awards have become. A way to elevate marginalized groups. You can that “woke” if you’d like. Or if you prefer, you can look up the word “woke” in the dictionary, and there will be the Gotham Awards.

But given that, their narrowing of winners in the performance category means these awards are essentially meaningless. They will default in that direction because that is where the spirit will guide them. Not saying it’s good or it’s bad — it just is. Perhaps this year they will buck the trend or not.

They’ve removed budgetary caps on the movies so any movie or performance is now eligible.

These are the films I expect will show up (in no particular order):

Anora

A Real Pain

Emilia Perez

The Substance

Nickel Boys

The Brutalist

Sing Sing

Queer

Bird

Monkey Man

Civil War

Maria

Sasquatch Sunset

Baby Girl

I Saw the TV Glow

Love Lies Bleeding

My Old Ass

The Apprentice

Challengers

Hit Man

Heretic

His Three Daughters

A Different Man

Some of these nominations will likely be big stars, like in the lead category you could have Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman up against Adrien Brody. It’s so much better to divide them.

Either way, we’ll report tomorrow once we hear what they are.

How do these awards influence the race? They have influence this year because there is no race to speak of. There is no real guidance and we bloggers need some guidance so the Gothams will help shift us in one direction. Everything Everywhere All At Once won there before winning the Best Picture Oscar. I expect Anora will do very well, being that Sean Baker is an indie darling. We’ll have to wait and see.