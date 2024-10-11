Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

We’re putting together a group of predictors called the Gate Crashers. These will be a group of assembled industry folks who are on the margins of the cool kids at Gold Derby, or have been shunned outright. We’re the outsiders, if you will. We will be releasing our first batch of predictions soon and will release who all is involved.

But in the meantime, I’m also introducing the first ever AD Predicts, a chance for readers to participate in predictions of their own. The deadline for submitting yours is Monday. I will be posting the group predictions with the names of people who participate and, if you like, a link to your site. You can also use a fake name if you don’t want to associate with an accused and condemned witch like me.

I hope to tinker with it, with Ryan’s help, so that it might expand to something bigger at some point, but for now, take your best shot.