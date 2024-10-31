Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

I have now felt the cold hand of Hollywood, those who work as publicists, run studios, write about movies, and even star in those movies. I had to walk in the shoes of the perceived “enemy” to understand it and that hasn’t been easy. It isn’t so much the money, although that’s the primary method of control. I care more about having a mind that is free than I do about being able to afford to live comfortably.

The money is one thing. The cold hand is another. You will never know what it feels like unless you walk in their shoes, how it feels to be seen and treated as human garbage. They will lie about it like the good people at Telluride did (I assume) when they uninvited me and a few others to the Patron’s Brunch. They’ll say, “It’s too crowded” or “We’re making some changes this year,” but it’s obvious.

Rebecca Keegan turned it into a story, which boosted her status while destroying mine. Not just me, but everyone I worked with, all who will struggle financially just in time for Christmas, and they somehow think they’re the “good guys.” They’re not. It is not about “goodness,” but about power and control.

It’s not entirely their fault. Their worldview is shaped by the media they consume and what all of their friends think. I did a scroll of Facebook the other day, a site I have abandoned long ago, and saw them all raging against the same forces of evil. That makes you feel like you’re part of something, that you matter, that the time you waste online isn’t for nothing. You get likes and shares. You are loved by those around you. That feels good, so why wouldn’t you inform on your colleagues or your neighbors? If it boosts your status, why wouldn’t you take your shot?

I guess I always saw the Left I knew and grew up with as being on the other side. We railed against McCarthyism. We barely even talked about Stalin because we sympathized with the Communists. And maybe that’s why Arthur Miller and Humphrey Bogart stood in opposition to the power of the state, forcing artists to name names before a committee and, in many cases, blacklisting them.

I never thought my side would become the very thing they most detested, yet here they are. You would not know this unless you felt the cold hand of Hollywood as I now have. And the cold hand of people you once called friends – real friends and fake friends. It isn’t everyone. One or two publicists have written kind notes to me. I’ve gotten an apology or two. A few screening invites.

I’m not playing the victim here. I am not begging to be let back in. If I wanted that, I would never have said a single word against this mighty mono-culture “the left” has become. But what I’ve learned about myself is that I’m not built that way. I prefer to live in truth. I’m not built to join a mob and destroy the lives of others because we disagree about fundamental policy.

Joe Biden might not have meant what he said, that Trump supporters are “garbage,” but it doesn’t matter. That is what the entirety of Hollywood thinks about them. Even if they don’t come right out and say it, they do so with their Instagram posts every time they tell their millions of followers whom they’re voting for. Like Jennifer Aniston did just the other day:

She wrote:

Hi friends Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY. Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters. I know we don’t agree on everything, and that is the beauty of this country, but GOOD LORD aren’t you tired of this negativity towards each other? The intimidation and constant threats to those who do not think the same as the other? Let’s please end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy – and vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us I very proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. We are so lucky we get to VOTE and this election is in our hands! We only have one week until Election Day so talk to your friends, your family, your neighbors and let’s find our way back to each other with respect, common cause, and LOVE.

Aniston’s post is Orwellian gaslighting at its finest, though I don’t doubt she sees things this way. Everyone on the Left does. Everyone. Why? Because they have to. Much of it is by choice, but it comes with the threat of total annihilation of your career. You would not know that unless you felt that cold hand, but if you ever do, you know you’ll never forget it. Should Aniston ever step out of line, instead of virtue signaling like the Good Liberal that she is, that would be the end of her career. That is how Hollywood works now.

And it’s also why Hollywood is collapsing, why no one really cares what people like Jennifer Aniston think. Sure, she has over 1 million likes on her post from her fellow Good Liberals, but they’re behind the wave. I can feel the pendulum shifting. The Left is no longer the “cool” side, though they believe they are. They believe all working Americans should care about Jennifer Aniston’s existential angst. Our worries are supposed be the same worries as the 1% of America. Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but they aren’t.

Existential angst gives Aniston the luxury of having her biggest problem be that the press gossips about her relationship with Brad Pitt. She worries about big problems like climate change, but she never has to take out a payday loan to pay the rent or scrounge the bottom of her car for gas money. She doesn’t know that kind of life, so why should anyone listen to her?

Because she’s famous is the answer that comes back. Except that word on the street is that fame is beginning to be measured differently. What Aniston once had is slipping away from her and from every famous person in Hollywood who can’t open a movie anymore, who barely has people watching their shows, and who can’t stand their lectures about how to “be better” when they are in debt up to their ears and they can’t afford to send one kid to college, let alone all.

I know that standing up to the mob is hard. I also know that I used to be on the other side, and I know what it is to hate and dehumanize a whole group of people. I also knew in 2020 that treating half the country as human garbage was wrong. It was wrong on every level. Since then, I’ve experienced the firehose of hate myself and the chilly silence as the doors begin to close.

It isn’t good for Hollywood to have taken this path. It isn’t just that we can all see the empire collapsing, the public losing interest, and the whole thing becoming a Scientology-like closed system with its own rules of conduct and its own measure of happiness. But the stories are bad, too. When you lose the plot of what the majority is experiencing—and Hollywood has—you can’t tell good stories anymore.

Hollywood, at the moment, can only tell one story – the story of UTOPIA and an America gone by. The country is evolving. Culture is evolving, but Hollywood and its royalty are left in the dust. That’s not to say people don’t still watch Netflix. They do. It’s too big of a platform for any public rebuke to matter. But I can’t really watch Netflix myself. Every so often, I can find something, but most of the programming offers up the same story about the same kinds of people. They try to offer a variety of services, and perhaps some find them useful.

I miss the daring, brave, exciting storytelling of the past. Right now, there is no access point because Hollywood has fused with the Democrats, and everything is political.

I received a note of apology the other day from a prominent writer whom I greatly admire. He said he’d been in support for an addiction but that he was now sober. Perhaps this letter was a necessary step in making amends. He said his sponsor, that he loved – whom he spent endless nights struggling through trauma and pain — had turned out to be a Trump supporter. It messed with his head. How could this person he loved be supporting someone he hated with a white-hot passion? And that took him down the right path. Rather than turning his back on his sponsor, his heart grew three sizes bigger, like the Grinch.

I found out I was wrong about Trump supporters back in 2020. They were mostly happy, kind-hearted people who did not deserve to be thrown away just because they voted for Trump. They’re funny, and they’re free in their minds, which is probably why they’re happy. They come from all walks of life, all ethnic backgrounds, and all races. I bet Jennifer Aniston has no idea who they even are. This is who they are:

They put a smile on my face every day, and I know that’s the America I want to live in. Do we agree on everything? No. But it is closer to real life than whatever it is that has taken hold of the Left. Voting for the Democrats prolongs the misery, the endless dark winter.

Just as you can’t govern a country you no longer understand or even like or worse, see as “garbage,” you can’t make movies for them either. You can’t expect them even to want anything to do with you after this. Why would anyone even want to watch Jennifer Aniston in a movie knowing how she feels about them? That it’s their fault the government is not meeting their needs, that it’s their fault they don’t like the dogma disguised as art Hollywood puts out. Blame them. Shun them. Dehumanize them. Destroy them.

To quote Hannibal Lecter, “it won’t do.”

I’m not supposed to be writing any of this. Ryan tells me every day “Just keep talking about movies and the Oscars, and we can get back to normal – maybe some studios will advertise again. Maybe the cold hand will warm a bit once they see you are not “one of them,” with your good name now too “toxic” even for Gold Derby. Why can’t I just shut up? I don’t know friends, I wasn’t built that way.

I have readers who have been reading what I write for over twenty years. I hear from them all of the time. They are the “decent” people Jennifer Aniston has no idea even exist. I’m lucky that way, that I’ve had people care about what I thought for 20 years. I also note the dogs who aren’t barking. People like my good friends David Poland and Richard Rushfield, who could have easily piled on, written gossipy pieces about me but held off. I’ll always appreciate that, just as I appreciated the ad buy for the film Reagan that popped up here a while back. A week of advertising by a movie company was greeted by Hollywood’s cold hand.

I write about movies a lot, or at least I used to. But once they became dogma delivery devices, it became harder. What is there to say? Hollywood films have become as flat as Christian rock. It doesn’t matter how good the music is. What they’re saying is always the same thing.

I don’t know what will happen on November 5th. I have stated my reasons for voting for Trump. No doubt, Jennifer Aniston would never understand it. I’m voting to save kids from what has become a dangerous social contagion that has them taking puberty blockers and hormone replacement that puts them on a path to sterilization, endless health problems, and does nothing to fix their suicidal thoughts or depression. Most of them are probably just gay and yet when they grow out of it it will be too late to have any kind of normal life.

There were over 5,000 surgeries on minors in 2022 — I can’t imagine that number now. The Democrats are 100% on board and even if they weren’t, they’re too cowardly to stand up to the activists. So Trump it will have to be.

That’s the main reason I am voting for Trump because I’d throw myself in front of a train to protect kids. But it’s more than that. It’s a vote to end the madness of what has become of a culture that believes half of the country are “garbage,” not because of what Biden said but because of what I know. We’ve been under a mass delusion by the media and the Democrats in an attempt to prevent the country changing, as it desperately wants to do.

When you have the people who run Netflix and Apple and Microsoft and all movie studios voting a certain way — there is no saving the Left. It will have to suffer a major collapse before any change can happen. After that, there will be a rebirth of culture, I predict. If Trump wins, that speeds it up. If he doesn’t, it’s four more years of misery watching the whole thing come down. But come down, it will. It has to. We’ve never had such a monopoly on culture as the Left has now. And to its detriment.

If you’ve read this far, thank you. You can rage in the comments if you like. I do not hate any of you because of how you are voting. I do not think you are garbage. I never would. I long for a better industry and a better country once the people clinging to power step out of the way.