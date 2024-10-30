Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The great Teri Garr has left us. She leaves behind her a long legacy of characters that are impossible to forget decades later.

It’s hard to find the best Teri Garr performance. They’re all so good. She was cast as the nice girl who wasn’t quite enough for Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie. She was the hot but avoidant wife of Richard Dreyfus in Close Encounters of the Third Kind. She was sexy Inga in Young Frankenstein.

She was nominated for Tootsie alongside Jessica Lange (who won).

She mostly funny but her humor took her to unpredictable places at times, reflecting an inner sadness. One thing is for sure – there will never be another, or anyone who comes close.

Rest in peace. Gone too soon.