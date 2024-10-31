Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The WIcked screenings are happening, though Yours Truly has not yet been invited. So I can’t offer up an enthusiastic response but others have. The social media embargo has been lifted and they all more or less say the same thing. They loved it. I don’t think any negative reactions would post, though. And I don’t know how many friendlies the film was shown to. They were all “skeptical at first,” then they were “blown away.”

I kind of need a shower after that but I made it through and so did you. Congratulations.

The movie will need all the support the Penske Media Empire can provide because the discourse on Movie Fan YouTube is not good for the movie but that has nothing to do with the movie. It has to do with other stuff. So who knows. I can never tell what anyone thinks coming out of a screening like this. The movie would have to be terrible not to be loved.

It’s such a weak Oscar year and a big musical like this could be just the thing the Oscars–and Hollywood–needs. The last thing they need is another bomb.