Recently Whoopi Goldberg said on The View that it wasn’t “career suicide” for Zachary Levi to endorse Trump. She, like everyone else in Hollywood, is still under the illusion that she’s one of the “good guys.” They would never punish anyone for having a point of view different from theirs. They would never go along with blacklisting. They aren’t that intolerant. Oh, yes. They are. Take it from one who knows.

It was incredibly brave for Zachary Levi to come out in support of his own beliefs. As an American, that’s our job. We have to be able to say what it is we care about without worrying about the end of our career. Here is what he said:

Zachary Levi decided to endorse Trump because he supported RFK, Jr. who dropped out of the race, endorsed Trump and the MAGA/MAHA movement was born. It was depicted cleverly and brilliantly by Nicole Shanahan who was RFK, Jr.’s running mate:

I’m not sure what universe Whoopi is living in, but she is either dramatically out of touch with the reality of what Hollywood has become, or she’s not being honest. Maybe she’s secretly horrified by what Hollywood has become, and she’s doing a little damage control. She knows, as any smart person would that the right side of history is never on the side of the witch hunts and the blacklists. She knows that. And yet, here we are, ten years into their exiling of Trump and his supporters with no end in sight. So yes, Zachary Levi will pay a price, just as any Trump supporter must. Them’s the new rules that far too many people are going along with.

Here is Whoopi’s friend James Woods talking about his career was destroyed because of his political views:

Granted, it isn’t just that he’s a Trump supporter, it’s his views overall, which are not in compliance with the new Ordnung of the Left. You MUST think like they do, believe what they believe, speak how they want you to speak or you are out.

Yes, Dennis Quaid works, but he won’t be considered for any major projects in Hollywood, nor will he be considered for the Oscars for his role in Reagan. We know that. He knows that. So why don’t you know that, Whoopi? You want to think that his getting work at all means he hasn’t been blacklisted, but he has been inside of mainstream Hollywood. But of the Trump supporters in Hollywood, he’s probably the most accepted.

Mel Gibson and James Woods get work, but it has to be done outside the system. They find an excuse to fire you or push you out, as they did with Gina Carano, but at the base of it, it always gets back to the mass hysteria about Trump.

Most people in Hollywood live in fear every single day that they might say something wrong that will put the Eye of Sauron upon them, and their career will be over in an instant. It’s funny that Whoopi Goldberg apparently has no idea this is happening. But it is. Sorry you’re not the good guys this time around.

For me, I said stuff on Twitter that went against the Ordnung. Eventually, Rebecca Keegan decided that what I thought was a good story for the Hollywood Reporter. After that story came out, ads were pulled from my site. Publicists said they would stop inviting me to events and screenings. My name would not go on blurbs for trailers. I would be disinvited from the Patron’s Brunch at the Telluride Film Festival, and publicists would stop courting me to see their films or interview their clients.

The website Gold Derby run by one of my oldest and dearest friends “benched” me for the unforseeable future all because of Keegan’s piece.

She might not have realized just how bad it would be. Maybe she thought it would be just a fun clickbait story. But oh no. She helped destroy a 25-year, woman-owned business in the blink of an eye. I would be less annoyed by that if it was real journalism. But that doesn’t count as real journalism. That’s surveillance journalism, a way to warn other people you best go along with us OR ELSE.

Keegan told me in a text message after a brief exchange about a piece written about her on another site that was bringing out harassing emails. I asked the person who posted it to remove it. Keegan said to me, “I’ll be fine. And I suspect you will be fine too.”

Oh, I know she will be fine. No doubt her fellow journalists and critics who have had me on their shit list for years now, way before politics entered the picture, danced around her like the munchkins around Dorothy after she killed the Wicked Witch of the East.

But she has no idea how bad it might be for me, not just financially but the people in my family I support. So maybe she and others would think, then why did you put it all in jeopardy by saying things on Twitter? And I would say back because the opposite is worse. Nothing I said was a crime. It put no one in danger. It wasn’t offensive except to the Democrats. I made a joke mocking White Dudes for Harris, and people I’ve known for over a decade shrank back in horror like I was Kanye West. It was a joke.

We’ve become a well-oiled machine that when someone says something that freaks people out, everything that comes after is justified. That we should side with advertisers who command compliance or else. To me, that makes their brand toxic, not mine.

People involved in this level of mass hysteria rarely understand what has happened to them. They always believe what they’re engaged in is justified. Much of that has to do with their sources of information. For instance, I would bet most people in Hollywood have never seen what happened to Trump supporters over the years.

Those beating up, spitting on, hitting, firing or attacking Trump supporters do so because they see them as “racists” and “homophobes” and “white supremacists.” They believe this down to their bones. They would never doubt that they might be engaging in mass dehumanization of a whole group of people but they are.

For me, I was never someone who could go along with any of it. Once “cancel culture” began after Trump was elected I started standing in the breach. Any time someone was swarmed and attacked I’d be there to defend them. I stood up for Devin Faraci when his career was destroyed overnight on an accusation of sexual assault. But eventually, down the road, when I appeared on the Megyn Kelly show, Faraci would throw me under the bus on Twitter as if to say, “I might be bad, but I’m not THAT bad.”

But I still know I did the right thing, and I’d do it again. When something like that happens to you the best you can hope for is that one person will stand up for you publicly and take the hit. That is just who I am, as it turns out. I have a lot of personality flaws, obviously, I am not perfect. I can be a pain in the ass, but I know one thing about myself. I am someone who will not go along with mass dehumanization and witch hunts.

I will always be that person, which is why I am writing this. I am offering Zachary Levi some support because he will need it. Fans have threatened people like Taylor Swift and Chapelle Roan that they better endorse Kamala Harris. “Nice career you have there. It would be a shame if anything happened to it.” But he is right that he will suffer for it. Some things are more important than Hollywood’s acceptance.

All of the people I assumed would be heroes have turned out to be disappointments. Stephen King, Aaron Sorkin, Rob Reiner, and yes, Whoopi Goldberg. All of them now go along with the very things they’ve condemned in the past.

I can only hope that when this election is finally over, no matter who wins, we can end this ridiculous Cold Civil War we’re fighting and we can get back to just seeing each other as human beings again.

This is a big country, a big world. We have to be able to learn how to live with each other. We can’t close ourselves off in an insulated, isolated utopia and expect it to work out well.

And I’ll leave you with my favorite quote from Milan Kundera’s The Book of Laughter and Forgetting. You’re living it, my friends. You’re living it.