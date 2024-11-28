You can subscribe to the Buzzmeter by following this link.

The Oscar race this year is like herding cats. We’re in a middle of a transitionary period and who knows where it will all end up. The Golden Globe voters are voting right now. Their ballots are due December 4th. the film that feels buzzy at the moment is Wicked, and I imagine they can expect to do very well at the Globes.

The Golden Globes now have six nominees in all film categories, making predicting easier, especially in a year like this one. I think I forgot about that the last time I wrote about the Golden Globes. Oh well. But yes, since last year, each category has one extra name. That makes using the Golden Globes, like the Critics Choice, tricky when it comes to predicting the Oscars since there are only five nominees.

The question with the Golden Globes is what they’ll do as a consensus group. Will they follow Gold Derby and vote accordingly, or will they go rogue and think for themselves? My guess is that they will follow the consensus because that’s what people do and why the Oscar race has become so, shall we say, safe and relatively boring.

The Golden Globes are still trying to rebuild their reputation after the big collapse when they were hit with charges of racism, etc. Now, they have been bought by Penske Media because what part of the awards race doesn’t Penske Media own? They brag about being 60% inclusive and diverse:

The 300-person voting body is 47% female and 60% racially and ethnically diverse, including 26.3% Latinx, 13.3% Asian, 11% Black and 9% Middle Eastern. Voters come from countries like Armenia, Cameroon, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Serbia and Tanzania.

You’d think, given such a diverse membership, that some of their choices might be more eclectic or unique. But we’re talking about a consensus, which must, by design, dumb things down to the common denominator. That’s why Penske Empire is the perfect fit for the Golden Globes: it’s one big snake eating its own tale. They go to Gold Derby, take their marching orders from the pundits there, and everyone wins. Millions are flooded back to Penske regardless.

But I will be surprised if they “go rogue,” as it were, and offer up a more interesting slate. For all of their talk about “diversity,” there isn’t much of it in the awards race.

So, what’s the consensus at Gold Derby? I’ll list the film categories here and will follow with my own predictions, based on absolutely nothing but a hunch:

Best Picture, Drama

Conclave

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Sing Sing

Gladiator II

Blitz

My Prediction:

Conclave

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Sing Sing

September 5

A Complete Unknown

Best Actress Drama

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truth

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Julianne Moore, The Room Next Door

My Prediction:

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Actor, Drama

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

My Prediction:

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Picture, Musical/Comedy

Anora

Emilia Perez

Wicked

A Real Pain

The Substance

Challengers

My Prediction:

Anora

Emilia Perez

Wicked

A Real Pain

The Substance

Saturday Night

Best Actress, Musical/Comedy

Mikey Madison, Anora

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Zendaya, Challengers

My Prediction:

Mikey Madison, Anora

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Zendaya, Challengers

Best Actor, Musical/Comedy

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Jesse Eisenbeerg, A Real Pain

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Michael Keaton, Beatlejuice Beatlejuice

Hugh Grant, Heretic

My Prediction:

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Jesse Eisenbeerg, A Real Pain

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Ryan Gosling, The Fall Guy

Michael Keaton, Beatlejuice Beatlejuice

Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

My Prediction:

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Stanley Tucci, Conclave

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

My Prediction:

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Yura Borisov, Anora

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Edward Berger, Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Dune Part Two

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

My Prediction:

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Edward Berger, Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Dune Part Two

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Screenplay

Anora

Conclave

The Brutalist

Emilia Perez

Sing Sing

A Real Pain

My Prediction:

Anora

Conclave

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

Emilia Perez

September 5

Animated, International and Score can be found at Gold Derby, and I’ll be posting my full predictions as we head toward the nomination announcement.