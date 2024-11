024 HOLLYWOOD MUSIC IN MEDIA AWARDS

COMPLETE WINNERS LIST (FINAL)

SONG – FEATURE FILM

“The Journey” from THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT. Written by Diane Warren. Performed by H.E.R.

SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM

“Beautiful That Way” from THE LAST SHOWGIRL – Written by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt. Performed by Miley Cyrus.

SONG – DOCUMENTARY FILM

“Never Too Late” from ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE. Written by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin, and Andrew Watt. Performed by Elton John & Brandi Carlile.

SONG – ANIMATED FILM

“Kiss the Sky” from THE WILD ROBOT – Written by Maren Morris, Ali Tamposi, Michael Pollack, Delacey, Jordan Johnson, and Stefan Johnson. Performed by Maren Morris.

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE (FILM)

Zoe Saldana – “El Mal” from EMILIA PÉREZ

SCORE – ANIMATED FILM

THE WILD ROBOT – Kris Bowers

SCORE – FEATURE FILM

EMILIA PÉREZ – Clément Ducol & Camille

SCORE – SCIFI/FANTASY FILM

DUNE: PART TWO – Hans Zimmer

SCORE – HORROR/THILLER FILM

NOSFERATU – Robin Carolan

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM

THE ROOM NEXT DOOR – Alberto Iglesias

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY

SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY – Ilan Eshkeri

MUSIC THEMED FILM, BIOPIC OR MUSICAL

EMILIA PÉREZ – Directed by Jacques Audiard. Produced by Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux, Valérie Schermann, Anthony Vaccarello

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY – SPECIAL PROGRAM

PIECE BY PIECE – Directed by Morgan Neville. Produced by Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdés, Joshua R. Wexler and Pharrell Williams.

SONG – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

“Love Will Survive” from THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ. Written by Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve, Walter Afanasieff, and Charlie Midnight. Performed by Barbra Streisand.

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

SHŌGUN – Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross, and Nick Chuba

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE (TV)

Ashley Park – “Ruins” from EMILY IN PARIS

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

MASTERS OF THE AIR – Blake Neely

SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

SPACEMAN – Spencer Creaghan & Chris Reineck

SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

FLY HARD – Daniel Rojas

SCORE – SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY)

MOTORCYCLE MARY – Katya Richardson

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

THE GOAT LIFE – A. R. Rahman

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY SERIES -TV/DIGITAL

PLANET EARTH III – Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and Sara Barone

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

WOMEN IN BLUE (LAS AZULES) – Lucas Vidal

SCORE – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)

DELTA FORCE – Johan Söderqvist and Zio

SONG – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)

“The People’s Cry (Main Theme)” from AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA – Written by Pinar Toprak and Paul R Frommer.

SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME

HONOR OF KINGS – Volker Bertelmann, Matthew Carl Earl, Laurent Courbier, Robbie Say, 2WEI, Zeneth, Henrik Lindström, Martin Landström and Rasmus Faber

MUSIC SUPERVISION – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

FALLOUT – Trygge Toven

MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE – Dave Jordan

MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME

HONOR OF KINGS – Jing Zhang, Shuqin Xiao, Corey Huang, Peiyue Lu and Samuel Siu

SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT

RAM “THE CONVOY” – Emily Bjorke / In The Groove Music

SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE – Hollywood Records

SONG – SHORT FILM

“No Wahala” from ALKEBULAN II. Written by Matt B, Buguma Mark, Performed by Matt B and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

SCORE – TV/STREAMED MOVIE

WINNER: THE SUPREMES AT EARL’S ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT – Kathryn Bostic

MUSIC DESIGN – TRAILER

AMERICAN HORROR STORY – DELICATE PART 2 – FJØRA X NOCTURN

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

WINNER: HOTEL BEYROUTH – Suad Bushnaq

MUSIC VIDEO

Lainey Wilson – “Out of Oklahoma”

LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL MEDIA

OLIVIA RODRIGO: GUTS WORLD TOUR – Olivia Rodrigo

EXHIBITIONS, THEME PARKS, SPECIAL PROJECTS

BRAVESHIP: THE LIVE SYMPHONIC SPECTACULAR – Matt Cook (Composer, Producer), Dan Merceruio (Producer), Leslie Ann Jones (Recording Engineer, Mixing Engineer), Mirusia (Soprano). 200+ contributors on over 20 countries, representing all 7 continents.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION – NEW MEDIA

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: BULLET SYMPHONY – LIVE CODING FOR EVERYONE – Yang Zhang