The AARP Movies for Grownups has been around for a while. They don’t really tell you that much about the Oscar race, mainly because I could not find who picks the nominees, how many people pick the nominees. Is it a committee? How does it work…either way, they are aimed at people over 50 which, for a very long time, described the Academy. That isn’t true anymore.
To that end, we can conclude that they liked Gladiator II, which is a good thing. It isn’t surprising they liked Conclave, September 5 and A Complete Unknown, as these films are most definitely in their wheelhouse. They have chosen all “older” actresses in the Best Actress category, which illustrates their desire to make more movies for older audiences. So why not?
Missing is Anora, which maybe means that older people aren’t as enamored with the movie as others. The movies that have Picture and Director: A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Perez and Gladiator II.
I was traveling on the road when these dropped. Apologies for the lateness of the announcement, but here they are, Conclave leads:
- Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups:
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
September 5
- Best Actress:
Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths)
Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
June Squibb (Thelma)
- Best Actor:
Adrian Brody (The Brutalist)
Daniel Craig (Queer)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Jude Law (The Order)
- Best Supporting Actress:
Joan Chen (Didi)
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Nickel Boys)
Lesley Manville (Queer)
Connie Nielsen (Gladiator II)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
- Best Supporting Actor:
Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Peter Sarsgaard (September 5)
Stanley Tucci (Conclave)
Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)
- Best Director:
Pedro Almodóvar (The Room Next Door)
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Edward Berger (Conclave)
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Ridley Scott (Gladiator II)
- Best Screenwriter:
Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Nicolas Livecchi (Emilia Pérez)
Jay Cocks and James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Winnie Holzman (Wicked)
Peter Straughan (Conclave)
Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts (Dune: Part Two)
- Best Ensemble:
A Complete Unknown
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
His Three Daughters
September 5
Sing Sing
- Best Documentary:
I Am: Celine Dion
Luther: Never Too Much
Piece by Piece
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper