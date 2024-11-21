The AARP Movies for Grownups has been around for a while. They don’t really tell you that much about the Oscar race, mainly because I could not find who picks the nominees, how many people pick the nominees. Is it a committee? How does it work…either way, they are aimed at people over 50 which, for a very long time, described the Academy. That isn’t true anymore.

To that end, we can conclude that they liked Gladiator II, which is a good thing. It isn’t surprising they liked Conclave, September 5 and A Complete Unknown, as these films are most definitely in their wheelhouse. They have chosen all “older” actresses in the Best Actress category, which illustrates their desire to make more movies for older audiences. So why not?

Missing is Anora, which maybe means that older people aren’t as enamored with the movie as others. The movies that have Picture and Director: A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Perez and Gladiator II.

I was traveling on the road when these dropped. Apologies for the lateness of the announcement, but here they are, Conclave leads: