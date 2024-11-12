Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

When I first started Oscarwatch.com all of those years ago, 1999, I had a little feature called The Buzzmeter. Kind of cute, looking back.

Okay, so it said “Buzzometer.” But I think Buzz Meter is better. But I think I’ll do it slightly differently. I will write up what I think is generating buzz this week. I probably won’t have a regular schedule for it. It might just be every few days or once a week. I don’t know. But I thought I would talk about what I’m hearing.

So let’s do it.

What I’m hearing:

Kim Morgan and Guillermo Del Toro both loved Coralie Fargeat’s The Subtance and Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2.

Katy Perry also liked The Substance, for whatever that’s worth:

That tells me that The Substance is building steam and will likely land a Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Actress and Supporting Actress. Just a hunch.

As for the Juror #2, I would love to see Clint Eastwood back in the game. It’s playing in limited release but might it be seen more broadly, especially given what Kim Morgan says above, that it’s the kind of movie people want to see.

The Heretic big at the box office:

I know that we tend to settle on our favorites heading into the Oscar race, but when a movie is getting buzz — real buzz not manufactured buzz — it’s worth paying attention to it.

Francis Ford Coppola Talks Megalopolis to Arch Di

I think this is pretty cool.

The Trades Are Headed for Decline

As they cling to their own partisan side, I predict that the Penske Empire will go the way of MSNBC. See their cover for today:

They haven’t yet caught the wave. They’re not turning the page. And by that, I don’t mean they have to be pro-Trump but the obsession, the pathology is what has driven people away. For years.

Hollywood Reporter’s front page isn’t much better. Not sexy content.

We’ll keep an eye on it to see if their content becomes more sexy. But right now, I’m asleep already.

That’s it for today.