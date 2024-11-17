Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

One of these two movies, Gladiator II or Wicked, or both, will be getting into the Oscars. They are set to drop on this Friday opposite each other, Barbenheimer style. Both should do very well. I don’t know who will win the box office between these two. I could even venture a guess at this point. Barbie trounced Oppenheimer but Oppenheimer won all the awards. It doesn’t matter. I hope both of them do very well to pump some blood into the dying corpse that is Hollywood.

Here is the story from Deadline:

It looks promising for the movie. The numbers rolled out like this:

UK: 11 Mil

France: 10 mil

Spain: 5.6 mil

Australia and Mexico coming in around 4 mil. I think this movie is going to make, I predict, a billion worldwide. I could be wrong. What do I know.

As for Wicked, it’s tracking at around $125 mil for opening weekend, though it could easily surpass that. It has strong buzz and word of mouth right now, at least online so far.

The conter programming is interesting – the manly men on one hand and the super fem on the other. Wicked will benefit from the families who will be taking their kids to see it. Inside Out 2 is still the biggest money maker of the year and Wicked will probably tap into that audience.

I guess we’ll see. I am planning on watching both movies with a real audience to see how they all react to each of them.