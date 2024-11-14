Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit

The Daily Wire announced they have submitted Matt Walsh’s film Am I Racist for Documentary Feature. This is an obvious troll. They know there is no chance that the Academy will even watch it, much less consider it. They saw how the critics responded to it. One critic was dropped from Rotten Tomatoes after giving the film a positive review.

Yet, Am I Racist should be considered. Matt Walsh has the floor all to himself in the mockumentary category because today’s Hollywood is incapable of making fun of itself. Yet, there has never been a group of people in modern American history who deserve to be mocked more than they do.

So Matt Walsh did it. He made fun of the new religion on the Left where white women, specifically all white people, are crippled by, white guilt and thus, spend thousands of dollars to be taught how to be “antiracists.”

Am I Racist, like What is a Woman, are critical examinations of the new ideology of the Left that receives zero scrutiny or critical assessment. You might disagree with what he says, but you should support his right to say it, and today’s Left no longer does. And that’s partly why they lost the election. When you silence people, they have to make their voices heard differently.

Am I Racist was made for just under $5 mil in change. It was shunned by most critics (and one critic who gave it a positive review was subsequently dumped from Rotten Tomatoes). It made $12 million, which means it is the year’s highest-grossing documentary.

Matt Walsh speaks to the majority. He is talking about what most people think but few have the guts to really say. It is ridiculous. It is funny and yet, fear has crippled the Left.

The Documentary category now is all about what the Democrats care about: abortion, immigration, climate change, rinse, repeat. They’re good but they’re not objective examinations so much as political advocacy.

Am I Racist is streaming on the Daily Wire site if you have any interest in watching it.