Lots of buzz surround Timothee Chalamet’s transformation to Bob Dylan during a time a lot like the one we’re living through (only in reverse).

I’m so excited for him and for other young people to discover the genius of Bob Dylan. Never gonna be another. Not like that.

“Timothée Chalamet sits down with Zane Lowe to share his experience portraying Bob Dylan in the upcoming film, A Complete Unknown.”

“Introduced to the project back in 2018, Timothée embarked on an extensive journey to bring the portrayal you’ll see onscreen to life. He details his preparation for filming, which consisted of guitar lessons, working with a dialect coach, a harmonica coach, and a movement coach, as well as physically retracing Bob Dylan’s footsteps through Minnesota, Chicago, and New York.”

This is a wonderful interview.