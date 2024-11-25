The Astra Awards are coming in early for the awards season and could influence the Golden Globe voters who are voting as we speak with ballots due December 4. Both the Globes and the Astras are rebuilding after a tsunami of outrage whipped through the industry for various reasons. But in the end, we’re not exactly curing science here, folks. Get over yourselves. They’re film awards, probably the least consequential thing on the planet. They are designed to build careers, spread money around and hopefully build hype for people to see movies.

I have no idea whether the fairly new Astra Awards will impact the race, but I know they’ll make the right people mad and for that, they have my support. Just kidding. Calm down. Here is the press release and the nominations following.

Monday, November 25, 2024 (Los Angeles, CA) -– The Hollywood Creative Alliance has announced the nominees for the 2024 Astra Film Awards and Astra Creative Arts Awards. The organization will host two ceremonies – a luncheon and dinner – on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. Both ceremonies will be recorded and streamed on KNEKT.tv and YouTube. Actor, Comedian and Writer Peter Kim will host the Astra Creative Arts Awards and 2x Emmy and NAACP winning Comedian Loni Love will host the Astra Film Awards. After a record breaking weekend at the global box office, Universal Pictures’ Wicked has now become the most nominated film by the HCA in the organization’s eight year history. The film received 19 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande, and Best Director for Jon M. Chu. Coming in second place, with a total of 15 nominations, was Warner Bros. Dune: Part Two. The Denis Villeneuve sequel nominations included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Cast Ensemble, amongst many others categories. Netflix’s Emilia Pérez came in third with 11 nominations. Amongst the nominations are Best Picture, Best Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón, dual Best Supporting Actress nominations for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana and Best Cast Ensemble, which the film won at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Mubi’s body horror comedy The Substance also received a lot of attention from the HCA, scoring a total of 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Demi Moore, Best Supporting Actress for Margaret Qualley, and Best Director for Coralie Fargeat. Other top nominated films include Amazon MGM’s Challengers with 9, Paramount Pictures’ Gladiator II with 8, A24’sThe Brutalist with 7, Neon’s Anora with 7, Focus Features Conclave with 6, Dreamworks’ The Wild Robot with 5, and Searchlight’s A Real Pain with 5. Additionally, the Hollywood Creative Alliance announced last week that Costume Designer Colleen Atwood would be the recipient of the Inaugural Artisan Icon Award, Composer Kris Bowers will be honored with the Artisan Achievement Award, and Cinematographer Giovanni Ribisi will receive the Artisan Breakthrough Award at the Astra Creative Arts Awards ceremony. A complete list of nominations for all categories for the Astra Film Awards and the Astra Creative Arts Awards can be found below:

Best Picture

Anora

A Real Pain

Challengers

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Sing Sing

The Brutalist

The Substance

Wicked



Best Comedy or Musical

Anora

A Real Pain

Challengers

Deadpool & Wolverine

Saturday Night

Wicked



Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Best Actress

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Demi Moore – The Substance

Karla Sofia Gascon – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Naomi Scott – Smile 2



Best Supporting Actor

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jonathan Bailey – Wicked

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Yura Borisov – Anora



Best Supporting Actress

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldana – Emilia Pérez



Best Original Screenplay

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Sean Baker – Anora

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman – Saturday Night

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance



Best Adapted Screenplay

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

Glen Powell and Richard Linklater – Hit Man

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar – Sing Sing

Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox – Wicked



Best Director

Sean Baker – Anora

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Jon M. Chu – Wicked



Best Cast Ensemble

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Saturday Night

Wicked



Best International Feature

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

Flow

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig



Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

Music by John Williams

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Will & Harper



Best First Feature

Anna Kendrick – Woman of the Hour

Dev Patel – Monkey Man

Kelsey Mann – Inside Out 2

Malcolm Washington – The Piano Lesson

Sean Wang – Didi

Zoë Kravitz – Blink Twice



Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

The Wild Robot

Transformers One

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl



Best Voice Over Performance

Amy Poehler – Inside Out 2

Brian Tyree Henry – Transformers One

Lupita Nyong’o – The Wild Robot

Maya Hawke – Inside Out 2

Owen Teague – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Pedro Pascal – The Wild Robot



Best Horror or Thriller Feature

Alien: Romulus

Heretic

Longlegs

Nosferatu

Smile 2

The Substance



Best Performance in a Horror or Thriller

Bill Skarsgård – Nosferatu

Demi Moore – The Substance

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Lupita Nyong’o – A Quiet Place: Day One

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Naomi Scott – Smile 2

Best Action or Science Fiction Feature

Civil War

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Monkey Man

The Fall Guy

Twisters



Best Truly Indie Feature

Hundreds of Beavers

Late Night with the Devil

Strange Darling

The Apprentice

The Last Showgirl

Thelma



Astra Creative Arts Awards Categories:



Best Casting

Barbara Giordani, Nina Gold, Francesco Vedovati and Martin Ware – Conclave

Francine Maisler – Dune: Part Two

Christel Baras and Carla Hool – Emilia Pérez

John Papsidera – Saturday Night

Laure Cochener and Léa Moszkowicz – The Substance

Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey – Wicked



Best Cinematography

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – Challengers

Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two

Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys

Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu

Lol Crawley – The Brutalist

Alice Brooks – Wicked



Best Costume Design

Colleen Atwood – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two

Jenny Beavan – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

David Crossman and Janty Yates – Gladiator II

Linda Muir – Nosferatu

Paul Tazewell – Wicked



Best Film Editing

Sean Baker – Anora

Marco Costa – Challengers

Nick Emerson – Conclave

Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two

Nathan Orloff and Shane Reid – Saturday Night

Myron Kerstein – Wicked



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Dune: Part Two

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked



Best Marketing Campaign

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Warner Bros. Pictures

Challengers – Amazon MGM Studios

Dune: Part Two – Warner Bros. Pictures

Gladiator II – Paramount Pictures

The Fall Guy – Universal Pictures

Wicked – Universal Pictures



Best Original Score

Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Stephen Schwartz – Wicked

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers



Best Original Song

“Compress/Regress” from Challengers performed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez performed by Camille, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Zoe Saldaña

“Harper and Will Go West” from Will & Harper performed by Kristen Wiig

“Kiss the Sky” from The Wild Robot performed by Maren Morris

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez performed by Selena Gomez

Piece by Piece from Piece by Piece performed by Pharrell Williams



Best Sound

A Quiet Place: Day One

Challengers

Dune: Part Two

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Wicked



Best Stunts

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

The Fall Guy

Wicked



Best Stunt Coordinator

George Cottle – Deadpool & Wolverine

Lee Morrison – Dune: Part Two

Guy Norris – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Nikki Berwick – Gladiator II

Chris O’Hara – The Fall Guy

Jo McLaren – Wicked



Best Visual Effects:

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Dune: Part Two

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Twisters

Wicked