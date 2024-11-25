The Astra Awards are coming in early for the awards season and could influence the Golden Globe voters who are voting as we speak with ballots due December 4. Both the Globes and the Astras are rebuilding after a tsunami of outrage whipped through the industry for various reasons. But in the end, we’re not exactly curing science here, folks. Get over yourselves. They’re film awards, probably the least consequential thing on the planet. They are designed to build careers, spread money around and hopefully build hype for people to see movies.
I have no idea whether the fairly new Astra Awards will impact the race, but I know they’ll make the right people mad and for that, they have my support. Just kidding. Calm down. Here is the press release and the nominations following.
Monday, November 25, 2024 (Los Angeles, CA) -– The Hollywood Creative Alliance has announced the nominees for the 2024 Astra Film Awards and Astra Creative Arts Awards. The organization will host two ceremonies – a luncheon and dinner – on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. Both ceremonies will be recorded and streamed on KNEKT.tv and YouTube. Actor, Comedian and Writer Peter Kim will host the Astra Creative Arts Awards and 2x Emmy and NAACP winning Comedian Loni Love will host the Astra Film Awards.
After a record breaking weekend at the global box office, Universal Pictures’ Wicked has now become the most nominated film by the HCA in the organization’s eight year history. The film received 19 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande, and Best Director for Jon M. Chu.
Coming in second place, with a total of 15 nominations, was Warner Bros. Dune: Part Two. The Denis Villeneuve sequel nominations included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Cast Ensemble, amongst many others categories.
Netflix’s Emilia Pérez came in third with 11 nominations. Amongst the nominations are Best Picture, Best Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón, dual Best Supporting Actress nominations for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana and Best Cast Ensemble, which the film won at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.
Mubi’s body horror comedy The Substance also received a lot of attention from the HCA, scoring a total of 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Demi Moore, Best Supporting Actress for Margaret Qualley, and Best Director for Coralie Fargeat.
Other top nominated films include Amazon MGM’s Challengers with 9, Paramount Pictures’ Gladiator II with 8, A24’sThe Brutalist with 7, Neon’s Anora with 7, Focus Features Conclave with 6, Dreamworks’ The Wild Robot with 5, and Searchlight’s A Real Pain with 5.
Additionally, the Hollywood Creative Alliance announced last week that Costume Designer Colleen Atwood would be the recipient of the Inaugural Artisan Icon Award, Composer Kris Bowers will be honored with the Artisan Achievement Award, and Cinematographer Giovanni Ribisi will receive the Artisan Breakthrough Award at the Astra Creative Arts Awards ceremony.
A complete list of nominations for all categories for the Astra Film Awards and the Astra Creative Arts Awards can be found below:
Best Picture
Anora
A Real Pain
Challengers
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Sing Sing
The Brutalist
The Substance
Wicked
Best Comedy or Musical
Anora
A Real Pain
Challengers
Deadpool & Wolverine
Saturday Night
Wicked
Best Actor
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Glen Powell – Hit Man
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Best Actress
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Demi Moore – The Substance
Karla Sofia Gascon – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Naomi Scott – Smile 2
Best Supporting Actor
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jonathan Bailey – Wicked
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Yura Borisov – Anora
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldana – Emilia Pérez
Best Original Screenplay
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Sean Baker – Anora
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman – Saturday Night
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
Peter Straughan – Conclave
Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two
Glen Powell and Richard Linklater – Hit Man
RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar – Sing Sing
Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox – Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker – Anora
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Jon M. Chu – Wicked
Best Cast Ensemble
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Saturday Night
Wicked
Best International Feature
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Pérez
Flow
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
Music by John Williams
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Will & Harper
Best First Feature
Anna Kendrick – Woman of the Hour
Dev Patel – Monkey Man
Kelsey Mann – Inside Out 2
Malcolm Washington – The Piano Lesson
Sean Wang – Didi
Zoë Kravitz – Blink Twice
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
The Wild Robot
Transformers One
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Voice Over Performance
Amy Poehler – Inside Out 2
Brian Tyree Henry – Transformers One
Lupita Nyong’o – The Wild Robot
Maya Hawke – Inside Out 2
Owen Teague – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Pedro Pascal – The Wild Robot
Best Horror or Thriller Feature
Alien: Romulus
Heretic
Longlegs
Nosferatu
Smile 2
The Substance
Best Performance in a Horror or Thriller
Bill Skarsgård – Nosferatu
Demi Moore – The Substance
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Lupita Nyong’o – A Quiet Place: Day One
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Naomi Scott – Smile 2
Best Action or Science Fiction Feature
Civil War
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Monkey Man
The Fall Guy
Twisters
Best Truly Indie Feature
Hundreds of Beavers
Late Night with the Devil
Strange Darling
The Apprentice
The Last Showgirl
Thelma
Astra Creative Arts Awards Categories:
Best Casting
Barbara Giordani, Nina Gold, Francesco Vedovati and Martin Ware – Conclave
Francine Maisler – Dune: Part Two
Christel Baras and Carla Hool – Emilia Pérez
John Papsidera – Saturday Night
Laure Cochener and Léa Moszkowicz – The Substance
Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey – Wicked
Best Cinematography
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – Challengers
Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two
Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu
Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
Alice Brooks – Wicked
Best Costume Design
Colleen Atwood – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two
Jenny Beavan – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
David Crossman and Janty Yates – Gladiator II
Linda Muir – Nosferatu
Paul Tazewell – Wicked
Best Film Editing
Sean Baker – Anora
Marco Costa – Challengers
Nick Emerson – Conclave
Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two
Nathan Orloff and Shane Reid – Saturday Night
Myron Kerstein – Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Dune: Part Two
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Marketing Campaign
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Warner Bros. Pictures
Challengers – Amazon MGM Studios
Dune: Part Two – Warner Bros. Pictures
Gladiator II – Paramount Pictures
The Fall Guy – Universal Pictures
Wicked – Universal Pictures
Best Original Score
Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Stephen Schwartz – Wicked
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Best Original Song
“Compress/Regress” from Challengers performed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez performed by Camille, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Zoe Saldaña
“Harper and Will Go West” from Will & Harper performed by Kristen Wiig
“Kiss the Sky” from The Wild Robot performed by Maren Morris
“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez performed by Selena Gomez
Piece by Piece from Piece by Piece performed by Pharrell Williams
Best Sound
A Quiet Place: Day One
Challengers
Dune: Part Two
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Gladiator II
Wicked
Best Stunts
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Gladiator II
The Fall Guy
Wicked
Best Stunt Coordinator
George Cottle – Deadpool & Wolverine
Lee Morrison – Dune: Part Two
Guy Norris – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Nikki Berwick – Gladiator II
Chris O’Hara – The Fall Guy
Jo McLaren – Wicked
Best Visual Effects:
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Dune: Part Two
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Gladiator II
Twisters
Wicked