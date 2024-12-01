The calendar is tightening for Oscars 2025. One of the biggest announcements is the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, which still holds some value in the massive clusterf*ck that Oscar season has become. They’ve been around since the 1930s. They tend to align slightly more with the Oscars than some of the other critics’ awards. Most of the participants are legit or semi-legit critics.

Here is how the calendar will roll out this next week.

Monday, Dec 2 – Gothams

Tuesday, Dec 3 – New York Film Critics

Wednesday, December 4 – Spirit Awards, National Board of Review

Thursday, December 5, AFI announces their top ten of the year.

Monday, December 9, Golden Globes announce nominees

Thursday, December 12, Critics Choice announce nominees

I’ll be skipping predicting or previewing the Gothams and moving straight to New York. They act like they don’t make their choices to influence the Oscars or predict them, but I don’t think anyone in the awards race is immune from wanting to influence how the Oscars turn out. But how influential are they? I’d put them in a relatively small group of the most influential, falling just behind the major guilds and the Golden Globes. Of the critics awards, they hold the most influence.

Let’s look at Best Picture – in bold what was nominated, in red and bold what won at the Oscars:

2000 – Traffic

2001 – Mulholland Drive

2002 – Far from Heaven

2003 – The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

2004 – Sideways

2005 – Brokeback Mountain

2006 – United 93

2007 – No Country for Old Men

2008 – Milk

2009 The Hurt Locker

2010 – The Social Network

2011 – The Artist

2012 – Zero Dark Thirty

2013 – American Hustle

2014 – Boyhood

2015 – Carol

2016 – La La Land

2017 – Lady Bird

2018 – Roma

2019 – The Irishman

2020 – First Cow

2021 – Drive My Car

2022 – Tár

2023 – Killers of the Flower Moon

So, as you can see, it is more of a predictor of a nomination than a win But still, with a few exceptions, they tend to be mainstream.

As for Best Picture, I do not know how they’ll go. I suspect Anora will be in the conversation, of course, but they also might choose something like The Brutalist. Are there any big studio films they might decide to rally around? Probably not.

The other categories are randomly chosen and, I think, largely impossible to predict. But I’ll give it a shot.

Predictions

Best Picture: Anora

Runners-up: The Brutalist, Nickel Boys

Best Director: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Russers-up: Sean Baker, Anora, RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Best Actor: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Runners-up: Daniel Craig, Queer, Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Best Actress: Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Runner-up: Mikey Madison, Anora, Demi Moore, The Substance

Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Runner-up: Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys

Runner-up: Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Screenplay: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Runner-up: The Brutalist

That’s the best I got. Predicting these is like herding cats. One never knows how the awards will turn out because they debate them in real time and go through various rounds of voting.