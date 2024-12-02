The award winners so far:

Best Feature Winner: A Different Man

Outstanding Lead Performance Winner: Colman Domingo in Sing Sing

Outstanding Supporting Performance Winner: Clarence Maclin in SING SING

International Feature: All We Imagine as Light

Best Director: RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Breakthrough Director Winner: Vera Drew for The People’s Joker

Best Documentary Feature Winner: No Other Land

Best Screenplay Winner: Azazel Jacobs for His Three Daughters

Breakthrough Performer Winner: Brandon Wilson in Nickel Boys