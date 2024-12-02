The award winners so far:
Best Feature Winner: A Different Man
Outstanding Lead Performance Winner: Colman Domingo in Sing Sing
Outstanding Supporting Performance Winner: Clarence Maclin in SING SING
International Feature: All We Imagine as Light
Best Director: RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
Breakthrough Director Winner: Vera Drew for The People’s Joker
Best Documentary Feature Winner: No Other Land
Best Screenplay Winner: Azazel Jacobs for His Three Daughters
Breakthrough Performer Winner: Brandon Wilson in Nickel Boys