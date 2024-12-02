For this week, due to the fast approaching “wave” of precursors that typically jumpstart the awards race, it feels best to include a subsection dedicated to what will occur. Gotham is this Monday night, and NBR is this week as well. Next week is Golden Globes and we are all set.

What started off as a category that had a ton of ambiguity (Is it Dune Part 2, is it Gladiator II, is it something obscure) has found an exciting frontrunner in the form of Jon M. Chu’s Wicked Part 1, a project you might have heard about in the last few weeks. Suffice to say, Chu’s project is the film of the moment, and, to not only honor Nathan Crowley, but the film overall, this seems like an ideal category where this could occur. Of course, there are a number of possible alternatives that can still prevail, from the already mentioned Dune: Part 2 and Gladiator II, but there is also inspiring work found in Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, where architecture is the entire focus of the film overall. Two period pieces (or ones where the art direction is a neat trait) are Edward Berger’s Conclave and Steve McQueen’s Blitz, though the former is much stronger in the BP race than the prior, it’s design elements are more visually striking, and integral to the story overall. The wild card is the work found in Robert Eggers’s Nosferatu, though more on that when the film comes out.

Wicked Dune: Part 2 Gladiator II The Brutalist Blitz

ALT: Conclave

Akin to the previous aforementioned category, Best Costume Design is now Wicked’s category to lose. It isn’t just the Best Picture love for the film overall at this current moment that is driving its chances of prevailing, but just how integral the design of the characters really are to the story overall. There is a sense of undeniability to the work that is on screen, plus the land of Oz itself being one of many unique character designs (paying homage to the 1939 classic the film is an interpretation of). Potential competitors include Gladiator II and Dune Part 2, plus the work found in Pablo Lorrain’s Maria where the costumes are a big focus. After that, throw a dart at a dartboard, and you might land on the correct film. At this moment, I would lean towards Blitz though Conclave is tempting.

Wicked Dune: Part 2 Gladiator II Maria Blitz

Unlike the previous two categories, Wicked does not seem to be a notable frontrunner. Rather, one could make a comprehensive case that Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance is out in front. Not only is it a potential best picture nominee, but one where the body horror aspect is a big portion of why it is so memorable overall. Add in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice to the mix, and that seems to be the race, though the former seems to be out in front.

Following that, one has to think about the work shown in Dune Part 2, and how expressive it is. After the top three, it’s anyone’s game, and projects like Nosferatu, Wicked, and A Different Man really take center stage. The shortlists will be revealing as to what stands a chance, though the branch has their preferences.

The Substance Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Dune: Part 2 Wicked Nosferatu

Alt: Furiosa

Bonus section: Gotham and NBR

This is the first week where award season really starts to kick into high gear, and with that, there is the unofficial kickoff with Gotham tonight, and NBR on Tuesday, plus NYFCC this Wednesday.

I imagine for Gotham, one has to assume Sean Baker’s film will reign supreme but you never know who that vouch for.

Gotham Predix

Best Feature: Anora, alt: Nickel Boys

Best Screenplay: His Three Daughters, alt: Janet Planet

Best Documentary Feature: No Other Land, alt: Dahomey

Best International Feature: All We Imagine As Light, alt: Hard Truths

Best Director: Sean Baker, Anora alt: Ramell Ross, Nickel Boys

Breakthrough Director: Vera Drew, The People’s Joker, alt: Shuchi Talati, Girls Will be Girls

Outstanding Lead Performance: Mikey Madison, Anora alt: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Outstanding Supporting Performance: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain alt: Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Breakthrough Performer: Brandon Wilson, Nickel Boys Alt: Izaac Wang, Didi

The rest of the nominations are here and the livestream is here

For NBR, it’s really anyone’s game, but just for fun here are my ten (eleven as one film is chosen the best)

Best: The Brutalist

Anora Conclave Wicked Dune Part 2 Sing Sing A Real Pain Juror No. 2 September 5 A Complete Unknown Emilia Perez

Alt: Challengers

For AFI I imagine

Anora The Brutalist Conclave Dune Part 2 Wicked A Real Pain Sing Sing The Substance Nickel Boys The Wild Robot

Special Award: Emilia Perez

For NYFCC, I imagine Nickel Boys and The Brutalist will do well there, but you never know.

