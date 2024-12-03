Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

There are two early groups that put out a top ten list, and they’re both announcing it tomorrow. Ordinarily, we’d be running contests for these, but since our contest guru, Marshall Flores, exited stage right when I was TAR’d by the Hollywood Reporter, we don’t have anyone to run them, and I am overloaded as it is, as you can see. But you can put your predictions in the comments and see how you do tomorrow. I would do them if I could but I can barely handle the coverage of everything else. Apologies. We will have contests for the later awards.

Two Top Ten Cousins

You could see the AFI and the NBR’s early top ten films as cousins. One is the slutty cousin who lives on the wrong side of the tracks (NBR), and the other is the sophisticated but repressed Ivy League-educated cousin who visits her cousin on occasion and then washes her hands ten times after.

The slutty cousin is by far the more exciting hang, but the Ivy League cousin will get invited to screenings and Oscar parties. I pay attention to both, though many snobs in the punditry world — who seem to believe they have some self-respect left — ignore the NBR and lavishly praise the AFI.

But I have never seen any group as more legit than any other, including the Oscars. These are people who vote on things. Full stop. It’s a sleazy game. It’s controlled by money up one side and down the other. So whatever your gripes about the National Board of Review, the Golden Globes or the Astras, they mean nothing in the grand scheme of things. The whole thing is a corrupt mess. But everyone within their various groups do what they do. They have their biases. It’s our job to see them and to understand them so that we can predict the Oscars. Or at least understand the Oscars. Or at least try to place what is a status and money game in proper perspective.

They put out a winner and a top ten. It will be interesting to see how they do it this year since it’s been a weak year overall. They do have the power to push something into the race—sometimes. They have also left off movies that go on to win Best Picture, though that is rare.

The National Board of Review, NBR, provides what the publicists need most: an awards stamp on an FYC ad. No one really knows what those stamps are and most people don’t care. It’s a way to say “people liked this movie so maybe you should force yourself to watch it.”

There are a few hundred voters for the NBR, and the main gripe about them has been that studios pay for tables at their awards ceremony. AUDIBLE GASP THROUGHOUT THE ROOM. WHAT??? You mean you’re shocked, shocked that money is changing hands in the awards race? Um. Okay. I don’t know what to tell you, folks. If that’s your line — it’s not only been crossed. It’s been stomped on, chewed up and spit out. It is nothing but a grease stain by now. This is not an honorable industry filled with honorable people. It is an industry ruled by two things: money and cowardice.

The NBR usually has less of a track record of predictions than their slightly more respectable cousin, the AFI. The AFI hand-picks their jury of specials to anoint the top ten films of the year. They’re more or less the same kinds of big fish plucked from the same small pond. But it’s good to see what the high-status types see as the best films of the year.

The AFI, unlike the NBR, will be inclusive, representative, and WOKE. Being woke absolves the ruling class of their sins of wealth and privilege. True believers in the cause will also vote for socially aware or forward-thinking movies. I have no idea how that will translate this year, but I imagine the offering will look like every movie, TV show, and Apple ad—representative of every kind of marginalized group.

The question I always have is this: will there be any animated films in the top ten — like Inside Out 2 or Moana 2 or The Wild Robot or Flow (man, what a lineup). And will there be any Big Oscar Movies or blockbusters in the running. We know Wicked is a given for both lists. But what of any other movie? Dune Part Two, probably also safe. Gladiator II? More likely on NBR than AFI. Will the NBR do their good friend Clint a solid with Juror #2? Please name it Best Picture of the Year and MAKE MY DAY.

I hope that AFI also names Juror #2, but I’m not getting my hopes up there.

Before we get to predictions, let’s look at the charts. And again, we don’t have our charts proofreader — or any proofreader — we’re raw-dogging it, bro. Ain’t it grand? Since 2009, when the Oscars expanded their Best Picture lineup, here is how it has gone down.

Some years 7 out of the 10 hit both groups and land in Best Picture. I did a rough count and found out that AFI beats NBR with 109 films that eventually are Oscar-nominated, compared to 88 at the NBR. But the NBR, I think, has more influence in terms of pushing a film that isn’t “in the conversation” into the race. Those that announce early are often seen, at least by me, as more influential than predictive.

So let’s get to our predictions.

For the top ten for NBR, I predict, going all in:

Best Picture of the Year: Juror #2

Director: Clint Eastwood

Top Ten

1. Anora

2. Conclave

3. Wicked

4. Sing Sing

5. A Real Pain

6. September 5

7. Gladiator II

8. The Brutalist

9. A Complete Unknown

10. Emilia Perez

Alt. His Three Daughters, A Different Man, The Order, Babygirl, The Substance

NextGen Oscarwatcher Scott Kernen predicts:

Best: The Brutalist

Anora Conclave Wicked Dune Part 2 Sing Sing A Real Pain Juror No. 2 September 5 A Complete Unknown Emilia Perez

Alt: Challengers

For the AFI, I predict:

Anora The Brutalist Conclave Dune Part 2 Wicked Sing Sing Nickel Boys Queer Inside Out 2

NextGen Oscarwatcher Scott Kernen predicts:

Anora The Brutalist Conclave Dune Part 2 Wicked A Real Pain Sing Sing The Substance Nickel Boys The Wild Robot

Special Award: Emilia Perez