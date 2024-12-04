Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

Below is a full list of the 2024 award recipients, announced by the National Board of Review:

Best Film: Wicked

Best Director: Jon M. Chu, Wicked

Best Actor: Daniel Craig, Queer

Best Actress: Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Supporting Actress: Elle Fanning, A Complete Unknown

Best Ensemble: Conclave

Breakthrough Performance: Mikey Madison, Anora

Best Directorial Debut: India Donaldson, Good One

Best Original Screenplay: Mike Leigh, Hard Truths

Best Adapted Screenplay: Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing

NBR Spotlight Award: Creative Collaboration of Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: No Other Land

Best Animated Feature: Flow

Best International Film: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Documentary: Sugarcane

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

Anora

Babygirl

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Juror #2

Queer

A Real Pain

Sing Sing

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order):

All We Imagine as Light

The Girl with the Needle

I’m Still Here

Santosh

Universal Language

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Look Into My Eyes

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):

Bird

A Different Man

Dìdi

Ghostlight

Good One

Hard Truths

His Three Daughters

Love Lies Bleeding

My Old Ass

Thelma