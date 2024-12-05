Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

AFI MOTION PICTURES OF THE YEAR

ANORA

THE BRUTALIST

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

CONCLAVE

DUNE: PART TWO

EMILIA PÉREZ

NICKEL BOYS

A REAL PAIN

SING SING

WICKED

AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

THE BEAR

HACKS

A MAN ON THE INSIDE

MR. & MRS. SMITH

NOBODY WANTS THIS

THE PENGUIN

SHŌGUN

SHRINKING

TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY

AFI SPECIAL AWARD

BABY REINDEER

[Press Realease] AFI AWARDS is never about competition, but community,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “We look forward to bringing these artists together as one and celebrating their collective power to drive culture forward.”

Honorees will gather on Friday, January 10, 2025, for recognition at the annual AFI AWARDS private luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills — an event favored by the entertainment community for its informal intimacy and its inclusive acknowledgement of excellence.

AFI AWARDS celebrates film and television arts’ collaborative nature and is the only national program that honors creative teams as a whole, recognizing those in front of and behind the camera. All of the honored works advance the art of the moving image, inspire audiences and artists alike and enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form. When placed in a historical context, these stories provide a complex and rich visual record of our modern world.

AFI AWARDS selections are made through a jury process where AFI Trustees, artists, critics and scholars determine the year’s most outstanding achievements and provide artistic and cultural context for the selection of each honoree.

This year’s juries — one for motion pictures and one for television — included artists Sterlin Harjo, Gale Anne Hurd, Charles Melton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Jane Seymour; scholars Mark Harris, Leonard Maltin and more from Syracuse University, the University of Southern California and the University of California, Santa Cruz; members of the AFI Board of Trustees; critics Ann Hornaday, Mary McNamara, Janet Maslin, Peter Travers and others from The New Yorker, NPR, TV Guide and more. The juries were chaired by AFI Board of Trustees member Jeanine Basinger (Chair Emerita and Founder of the Film Studies Department, Wesleyan University) and AFI Board of Trustees Vice Chair Richard Frank (former Chairman of Walt Disney Television, President of Walt Disney Studios, President of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences).

The 2024 recipients join a distinguished group of previous AFI AWARDS honorees whose works define the art form and contribute to our rich cultural legacy