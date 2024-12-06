Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

Meet the new Globes, not the same as the old Globes. For decades, they were a small group of insiders- roughly 90 or so of them- to whom the studios gave the royal treatment. I’ll never forget chatting with one of them in line at the Cannes Film Fest and she said, “I’ve got to run. I’m due on a yacht with Natalie Portman.” Now, they are 300+ intersectional, diverse, and international. Do they still get the royal treatment? Oh I’m sure that’s on offer at some point. With Hollywood, everything has to look above board – kind of like a whore house disguised as an art museum. Okay, just kidding. Calm down.

The new Globes could theoretically be more difficult to predict, like the 3,000 the Academy invited in for the same reason (to look more intersectional, diverse, and international). Last year, however, the Globes didn’t really stray from the agreed-upon consensus, so perhaps they won’t be more difficult to predict. But this is only the second year, so it’s anyone’s guess.

Either Monday’s Globe noms will affirm the race as the pundits have arranged it, or they will upend it. Either way, they remain — along with the Critics Choice — most influential in the early stages of the Oscar race. Think about a Russian nesting doll. One group begets another. The bloggers attend film festivals, are squired around by publicists, make their predictions that the voting bodies then mirror. Those picks then end up in the big guild awards that then predict or influence the Oscars.

Are there stray titles that manage to break the pattern here or there? Yes. But it’s mostly about a consensus, which is not that different from a political election. When you can the temperature of a specific kind of person you can more or less suss out what they’ll choose.

The better way to decide film awards is to not listen to the bloggers or the early awards or the consensus, but to listen to the ticket buyers. That’s ideally what decides success but we’re a long way away from there. And that’s a depressing fact of what I’ve been doing here for 25 years. I’ve helped create this monster and no only do we mostly anoint films people don’t even remember the following year. That’s good in the short run for those who win these awards but ultimately it’s bad for the business because the best incentive to make better movies is to draw in the public, not to win awards.

That said, the Globes on Monday will make or break a few contenders here or there. Since they have six nominees and double the categories in Picture and Lead Actor/Actress, it might not be a case of any movie being “snubbed.” The categories to watch are Screenplay and Director.

I’ll offer up my Globe predictions here and then my Oscar predictions following.

Here is a chart for Best Picture that shows the year before they added members and last year:

Only one movie in the expanded ballot era has hit all of these three and not landed in the Oscar race, Inside Llewyn Davis.

It’s true that last year was a consensus year. So much so that for the first time in the expanded ballot era, the PGA and the Oscars matched 100%. So it’s probably not that surprising that the Globes would have all of the Best Picture contenders represented. But still, it does look more like a larger consensus would, given the expansion of membership. The fewer people voting, the more individualized their choices.

And that is why they were so valuable to the Oscar industry. Winning over votes for 90 people is a lot easier than wrangling 300 of them. Given that, I expect Monday’s nominations won’t deviate too much from the already laid down consensus — but who knows. We could be surprised.

What does our consensus look like now? It’s starting to take shape:

Since I would ordinarily predict on Gold Derby, but the fascists benched me for thought-crimes, I’ll predict here on my own site.

Let’s see how it might go on Monday, just for the fun of it. And make sure you enter our contest too.

Best Picture, Drama

Conclave

A Complete Unknown

Sing Sing

Nickel Boys

The Brutalist

Dune Part Two

Alt: Blitz, Baby Girl, Gladiator II

Best Picture, Musical/Comedy

Anora

Wicked

A Real Pain

Emilia Perez

The Substance

A Different Man

Alt. Challengers

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Jon Chu, Wicked

Denis Villeneuve, Dune Part II

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Alt. RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys, Jaques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Best Screenplay

Anora

Conclave

A Real Pain

Hard Truths

A Complete Unknown

The Substance

Alt. The Brutalist, Baby Girl, Emilia Perez

Best Actor, Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress, Drama

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Alt. Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Best Actor Musical/Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Michael Keaton, Beatlejuice Beatlejuice

Ryan Gosling, The Fall Guy

Best Actress Musical/Comedy

Mikey Madison, Anora

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Zendaya, Challengers

Emily Blunt, The Fall Guy

Alt. Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Yura Borisov, Anora

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Alt. Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Animated Feature:

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Flow

The Wild Robot

Moana 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Score:

Conclave

Dune Part Two

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Emilia Perez

Blitz

International Feature

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

All We Imagine as Light

I’m Still Here

Santosh

Sujo

Emilia Perez (either here or in Musical/Comedy)

These are guesses based largely on the consensus. If everyone chooses roughly the same picks, then we all either win or lose together.

A note on the film September 5th, I’d said before I thought voters would shy away from it because of the war in Gaza and so far, that has been proven right. I think it could show up at the Globes or especially the Critics Choice so don’t count it out just yet. But missing both the AFI and the NBR could be a warning.

On the 12th, the Critics Choice will announce their nominees and by then, we really will have a strong consensus for ten movies. Can another break free and another drop off? Sure, but we’ll be closer heading into the big guilds.

Here is how I see the Oscar race at the moment:

Best Picture

Anora

Wicked

Conclave

A Complete Unknown

Sing Sing

A Real Pain

Nickel Boys

The Brutalist

Dune Part Two

Emilia Perez

Alt. The Substance, September 5

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

James Mangold, a Complete Unknown

Jon Chu, Wicked

Edward Berger, Conclave

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Alts: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist, Denis Villeneuve, Dune Part Two, , RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys, Jaques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Best Actress

Mikey Madison, Anora

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Demi Moore, The Substance

Alts: Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez, Angelina Jolie, Maria

Best Actor

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Daniel Craig, Queer

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Alt: Peter Sarsgaard, September 5

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Yura Borisov, Anora

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Alt. Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Alt: Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson, Elle Fanning, A Complete Unknown

Original Screenplay

A Real Pain

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Hard Truths

Alt:The Substance, Emilia Perez, September 5

Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

Dune Part Two

Wicked

Inside Out 2

Queer

Alt. The Piano Lesson

Cinematography

Dune Part Two

Nosferatu

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Editing

Conclave

Anora

Dune Part Two

Wicked

Challengers

Alt. Emilia Perez, September 5, Saturday Night

Production Design

Nosferatu

Wicked

Dune Part Two

The Substance

Blitz

Alt. Furiosa

Costumes

Wicked

Nosferatu

Dune Part Two

The Brutalist

Beatlejuice Beatlejuice

Sound

Wicked

Dune Part Two

Gladiator II

Twisters

Deadpool & Wolverine

And that’s all, folks. Have a great weekend…