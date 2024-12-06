Meet the new Globes, not the same as the old Globes. For decades, they were a small group of insiders- roughly 90 or so of them- to whom the studios gave the royal treatment. I’ll never forget chatting with one of them in line at the Cannes Film Fest and she said, “I’ve got to run. I’m due on a yacht with Natalie Portman.” Now, they are 300+ intersectional, diverse, and international. Do they still get the royal treatment? Oh I’m sure that’s on offer at some point. With Hollywood, everything has to look above board – kind of like a whore house disguised as an art museum. Okay, just kidding. Calm down.
The new Globes could theoretically be more difficult to predict, like the 3,000 the Academy invited in for the same reason (to look more intersectional, diverse, and international). Last year, however, the Globes didn’t really stray from the agreed-upon consensus, so perhaps they won’t be more difficult to predict. But this is only the second year, so it’s anyone’s guess.
Either Monday’s Globe noms will affirm the race as the pundits have arranged it, or they will upend it. Either way, they remain — along with the Critics Choice — most influential in the early stages of the Oscar race. Think about a Russian nesting doll. One group begets another. The bloggers attend film festivals, are squired around by publicists, make their predictions that the voting bodies then mirror. Those picks then end up in the big guild awards that then predict or influence the Oscars.
Are there stray titles that manage to break the pattern here or there? Yes. But it’s mostly about a consensus, which is not that different from a political election. When you can the temperature of a specific kind of person you can more or less suss out what they’ll choose.
The better way to decide film awards is to not listen to the bloggers or the early awards or the consensus, but to listen to the ticket buyers. That’s ideally what decides success but we’re a long way away from there. And that’s a depressing fact of what I’ve been doing here for 25 years. I’ve helped create this monster and no only do we mostly anoint films people don’t even remember the following year. That’s good in the short run for those who win these awards but ultimately it’s bad for the business because the best incentive to make better movies is to draw in the public, not to win awards.
That said, the Globes on Monday will make or break a few contenders here or there. Since they have six nominees and double the categories in Picture and Lead Actor/Actress, it might not be a case of any movie being “snubbed.” The categories to watch are Screenplay and Director.
I’ll offer up my Globe predictions here and then my Oscar predictions following.
Here is a chart for Best Picture that shows the year before they added members and last year:
Only one movie in the expanded ballot era has hit all of these three and not landed in the Oscar race, Inside Llewyn Davis.
It’s true that last year was a consensus year. So much so that for the first time in the expanded ballot era, the PGA and the Oscars matched 100%. So it’s probably not that surprising that the Globes would have all of the Best Picture contenders represented. But still, it does look more like a larger consensus would, given the expansion of membership. The fewer people voting, the more individualized their choices.
And that is why they were so valuable to the Oscar industry. Winning over votes for 90 people is a lot easier than wrangling 300 of them. Given that, I expect Monday’s nominations won’t deviate too much from the already laid down consensus — but who knows. We could be surprised.
What does our consensus look like now? It’s starting to take shape:
Since I would ordinarily predict on Gold Derby, but the fascists benched me for thought-crimes, I’ll predict here on my own site.
Let’s see how it might go on Monday, just for the fun of it. And make sure you enter our contest too.
Best Picture, Drama
Conclave
A Complete Unknown
Sing Sing
Nickel Boys
The Brutalist
Dune Part Two
Alt: Blitz, Baby Girl, Gladiator II
Best Picture, Musical/Comedy
Anora
Wicked
A Real Pain
Emilia Perez
The Substance
A Different Man
Alt. Challengers
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Jon Chu, Wicked
Denis Villeneuve, Dune Part II
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Alt. RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys, Jaques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Best Screenplay
Anora
Conclave
A Real Pain
Hard Truths
A Complete Unknown
The Substance
Alt. The Brutalist, Baby Girl, Emilia Perez
Best Actor, Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress, Drama
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Alt. Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Best Actor Musical/Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Michael Keaton, Beatlejuice Beatlejuice
Ryan Gosling, The Fall Guy
Best Actress Musical/Comedy
Mikey Madison, Anora
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Demi Moore, The Substance
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Zendaya, Challengers
Emily Blunt, The Fall Guy
Alt. Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Yura Borisov, Anora
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Alt. Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Animated Feature:
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Flow
The Wild Robot
Moana 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Score:
Conclave
Dune Part Two
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Emilia Perez
Blitz
International Feature
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
All We Imagine as Light
I’m Still Here
Santosh
Sujo
Emilia Perez (either here or in Musical/Comedy)
These are guesses based largely on the consensus. If everyone chooses roughly the same picks, then we all either win or lose together.
A note on the film September 5th, I’d said before I thought voters would shy away from it because of the war in Gaza and so far, that has been proven right. I think it could show up at the Globes or especially the Critics Choice so don’t count it out just yet. But missing both the AFI and the NBR could be a warning.
On the 12th, the Critics Choice will announce their nominees and by then, we really will have a strong consensus for ten movies. Can another break free and another drop off? Sure, but we’ll be closer heading into the big guilds.
Here is how I see the Oscar race at the moment:
Best Picture
Anora
Wicked
Conclave
A Complete Unknown
Sing Sing
A Real Pain
Nickel Boys
The Brutalist
Dune Part Two
Emilia Perez
Alt. The Substance, September 5
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
James Mangold, a Complete Unknown
Jon Chu, Wicked
Edward Berger, Conclave
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Alts: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist, Denis Villeneuve, Dune Part Two, , RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys, Jaques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Best Actress
Mikey Madison, Anora
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Demi Moore, The Substance
Alts: Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez, Angelina Jolie, Maria
Best Actor
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Daniel Craig, Queer
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Alt: Peter Sarsgaard, September 5
Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Yura Borisov, Anora
Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Alt. Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson
Best Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Alt: Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson, Elle Fanning, A Complete Unknown
Original Screenplay
A Real Pain
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Hard Truths
Alt:The Substance, Emilia Perez, September 5
Adapted Screenplay
Conclave
Dune Part Two
Wicked
Inside Out 2
Queer
Alt. The Piano Lesson
Cinematography
Dune Part Two
Nosferatu
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Editing
Conclave
Anora
Dune Part Two
Wicked
Challengers
Alt. Emilia Perez, September 5, Saturday Night
Production Design
Nosferatu
Wicked
Dune Part Two
The Substance
Blitz
Alt. Furiosa
Costumes
Wicked
Nosferatu
Dune Part Two
The Brutalist
Beatlejuice Beatlejuice
Sound
Wicked
Dune Part Two
Gladiator II
Twisters
Deadpool & Wolverine
And that’s all, folks. Have a great weekend…