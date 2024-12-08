First up, the Los Angeles Film Critics:
Best Picture
Anora
Runner-up: The Brutalist
Best Director
Mohammad Rasoulof, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Runner-up: Sean Baker, Anora
Best Leading Performances
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths; and Mikey Madison, Anora
Runners-up: Demi Moore, The Substance; and Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Performances
Yura Borisov, Anora; and Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Runners-up: Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing; and Adam Pearson, A Different Man
Best Screenplay
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Runner-up: Sean Baker, Anora
Best Cinematography
Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys
Runner-up: Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
Best Editing
Tie: Nicholas Monsour, Nickel Boys; and Hansjörg Weißbrich, September 5
Best Production Design
Judy Becker, The Brutalist
Runner-up: Adam Stockhausen, Blitz
Best Music Score
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers
Runner-up: Eiko Ishibashi, Evil Does Not Exist
Best Animation
Flow
Runner-up: Chicken for Linda
Best Film Not in English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Runner-up: The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film
No Other Land
Runner-up: Dahomey
And then Boston:
Best Picture: Anora
Best Director: Sean Baker, Anora
Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Best Actress: Mikey Madison, Anora
Best Supporting Actor: Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Best Supporting Actress: Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Best Ensemble: Sing Sing
Best Adapted Screenplay: Nickel Boys
Best Original Screenplay: Anora
Best Editing: Challengers
Best Cinematography: The Brutalist
Best Score: The Brutalist
Best Animated Film: Flow
Best Documentary: No Other Land
Best Non-English Language Film: Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World
Best New Filmmaker: Annie Baker, Janet Planet