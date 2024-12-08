Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

First up, the Los Angeles Film Critics:

Best Picture

Anora

Runner-up: The Brutalist

Best Director

Mohammad Rasoulof, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Runner-up: Sean Baker, Anora

Best Leading Performances

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths; and Mikey Madison, Anora

Runners-up: Demi Moore, The Substance; and Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Performances

Yura Borisov, Anora; and Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Runners-up: Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing; and Adam Pearson, A Different Man

Best Screenplay

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Runner-up: Sean Baker, Anora

Best Cinematography

Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Runner-up: Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

Best Editing

Tie: Nicholas Monsour, Nickel Boys; and Hansjörg Weißbrich, September 5

Best Production Design

Judy Becker, The Brutalist

Runner-up: Adam Stockhausen, Blitz

Best Music Score

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers

Runner-up: Eiko Ishibashi, Evil Does Not Exist

Best Animation

Flow

Runner-up: Chicken for Linda

Best Film Not in English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Runner-up: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film

No Other Land

Runner-up: Dahomey

And then Boston:

Best Picture: Anora

Best Director: Sean Baker, Anora

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Best Actress: Mikey Madison, Anora

Best Supporting Actor: Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Best Supporting Actress: Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Best Ensemble: Sing Sing

Best Adapted Screenplay: Nickel Boys

Best Original Screenplay: Anora

Best Editing: Challengers

Best Cinematography: The Brutalist

Best Score: The Brutalist

Best Animated Film: Flow

Best Documentary: No Other Land

Best Non-English Language Film: Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World

Best New Filmmaker: Annie Baker, Janet Planet