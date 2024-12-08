Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

Bright and early, at hideous-o-clock, the bell will toll for thee. From the HFPA’s release, here are the deets:

Tune-in on Monday, December 9 to view the nominations announcement for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes®. The nominations, which will be presented by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut, will be unveiled live on Monday, December 9 at 8:15 AM ET/5:15 AM PT. You can watch the press conference live on the following channels: CBS News Website: CBSNews.com/GoldenGlobes CBS News YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CBSNews CBS News Mobile App: download here – https://www.cbsnews.com/mobile/ Additionally, 10 exclusive categories will be revealed on “CBS Mornings” beginning at 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT. The nominees will be highlighted across Golden Globes® social media accounts as they are announced, with the complete list of nominees available on the Golden Globes® website (GoldenGlobes.com) immediately following the announcement.

I will be somewhere in New Mexico. I hope I get the time right. If not, you’ll see this website crashing.