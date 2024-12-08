Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

To finish off the individual analysis of certain categories (excluding the shorts), I felt it was best to conclude with Original Score and Original Song, two races that feel wide open, but with little known as of now, at least before the shortlists are released in a few weeks.

Best Original Score

With the exception of Hans Zimmer’s score for Dune Part II being deemed ineligible for consideration, not many has really happened about this category that is indicative of who/what is favored, and what is considered an underdog. Based on what individuals have been saying and the strength of the scores/films overall, two projects really stick out as being win-competitive. The first is Daniel Blumberg’s work in Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, which, truthfully, would be one of the most innovative and unique winners in the academy’s recent history. Considering how strong Corbet’s film seems to be critically, and in recent critics groups (looking at you, NYFCC) this is a place where a win is very possible. Right behind Blumberg is Volker Bertelmann’s score for Conclave, which, akin to his work in All Quiet On The Western Front, is bombastic and very academy-friendly, unlike Blumberg’s work. Besides these two, the work done for Emilia Perez by Clement Ducol and Camille is very possible, as is Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s work in Challengers (possibly as its sole nomination). The fifth spot is up in the air, and to my eye, between Alberto Iglesias’s work in The Room Next Door, and Kris Bowers’s work in The Wild Robot. However, due to this branch’s resistance to animated films recently, I would have to give the edge to the former. More on this category soon in the coming weeks

The Brutalist Conclave Emilia Perez The Room Next Door Challengers

Alt: The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

Talk about a category that can really go in any direction (and has), this is one where the short list will define what is possible. One would have to assume one (or even two) Emilia Perez songs will make the cut, and as of now, Mi Camino and El Mal are the ones that are being pushed. After that, it’s anyone’s game. Diane Warren’s song for the year seems to be The Journey from The Six Triple Eight, so that seems possible. As does a best picture nominee in Like a Bird from Sing Sing. For the last spot, Winter’s Coat from Blitz is my pick, but Kiss The Sky from The Wild Robot is always possible. Anyone’s game, but Emilia Perez is favored

Mi Camino, Emilia Perez El Mal, Emilia Perez The Journey, The Six Triple Eight Like a Bird, Sing Sing Winter’s Coat, Blitz

Alt: Kiss The Sky, The Wild Robot

To conclude today’s column, I would like a small focus on the Golden Globes. My late satge advice is to think international, and go from there. If it was the old voting body, Wicked would be leading nominations. Now, I’m not so sure, maybe Emilia Perez and/or Anora will surprise, perhaps The Brutalist. Regardless, if a film misses this precursor entirely, especially with six slots, it’s an ominous problem down the road.

Golden Globe Predictions

Best Picture – Drama

Conclave The Brutalist Dune: Part Two Nickel Boys The Room Next Door Sing Sing

Alt: A Complete Unknown

Best Picture – Comedy/Musical

Anora Emilia Perez Wicked A Real Pain The Substance Hit Man

Alt: Challengers

Director

Sean Baker, Anora Brady Corbet, The Brutalist Denis Villeneuve, Dune Part 2 Edward Berger, Conclave Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Alt: Jon M. Chu, Wicked

Best Actress – Drama

Angelina Jolie, Maria Nicole Kidman, Babygirl Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door Julianne Moore, The Room Next Door

Alt: Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Actress – Comedy/Musical

Mikey Madison, Anora Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez Cynthia Erivo, Wicked Demi Moore, The Substance Zendaya, Challengers June Squibb, Thelma

Alt: Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Best Actor – Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist Ralph Fiennes, Conclave Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown Colman Domingo, Sing Sing Daniel Craig, Queer Kingsley Ben-Adir, Bob Marley: One Love

Alt: Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actor – Comedy/Musical

Glen Powell, Hit Man Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night Michael Keaton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Sebastian Stan, A Different Man Ryan Gosling, The Fall Guy

Alt: Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez Ariana Grande, Wicked Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez Felicity Jones, The Brutalist Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Alt: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys

Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain Guy Pearce, The Brutalist Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing Denzel Washington, Gladiator II Stanley Tucci, Conclave Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Alt: Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Screenplay

Conclave Anora The Brutalist A Real Pain The Room Next Door The Substance

Alt: Emilia Perez

Picture – Non-English

Emilia Perez The Seed of the Sacred Fig All We Imagine As Light Evil Does Not Exist Kneecap I’m Still Here

Alt: Vermiglio

Picture – Animated

The Wild Robot Inside Out 2 Memoir of a Snail Flow Moana 2 Look Back

Alt: Piece By Piece

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Wicked Dune: Part Two Inside Out 2 Deadpool & Wolverine Gladiator II Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Moana 2 Twisters

Original Score

Conclave The Brutalist Dune Part Two Challengers Emilia Perez The Wild Robot

Alt: Saturday Night

Best Original Song

Mi Camino, Emilia Perez Kiss the Sky, The Wild Robot El Camino, Emilia Perez El Mal, Emilia Perez Piece By Piece, Piece By Piece Like a Bird, Sing Sing

Alt: Beyond, Moana 2

