To finish off the individual analysis of certain categories (excluding the shorts), I felt it was best to conclude with Original Score and Original Song, two races that feel wide open, but with little known as of now, at least before the shortlists are released in a few weeks.
Best Original Score
With the exception of Hans Zimmer’s score for Dune Part II being deemed ineligible for consideration, not many has really happened about this category that is indicative of who/what is favored, and what is considered an underdog. Based on what individuals have been saying and the strength of the scores/films overall, two projects really stick out as being win-competitive. The first is Daniel Blumberg’s work in Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, which, truthfully, would be one of the most innovative and unique winners in the academy’s recent history. Considering how strong Corbet’s film seems to be critically, and in recent critics groups (looking at you, NYFCC) this is a place where a win is very possible. Right behind Blumberg is Volker Bertelmann’s score for Conclave, which, akin to his work in All Quiet On The Western Front, is bombastic and very academy-friendly, unlike Blumberg’s work. Besides these two, the work done for Emilia Perez by Clement Ducol and Camille is very possible, as is Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s work in Challengers (possibly as its sole nomination). The fifth spot is up in the air, and to my eye, between Alberto Iglesias’s work in The Room Next Door, and Kris Bowers’s work in The Wild Robot. However, due to this branch’s resistance to animated films recently, I would have to give the edge to the former. More on this category soon in the coming weeks
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- The Room Next Door
- Challengers
Alt: The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
Talk about a category that can really go in any direction (and has), this is one where the short list will define what is possible. One would have to assume one (or even two) Emilia Perez songs will make the cut, and as of now, Mi Camino and El Mal are the ones that are being pushed. After that, it’s anyone’s game. Diane Warren’s song for the year seems to be The Journey from The Six Triple Eight, so that seems possible. As does a best picture nominee in Like a Bird from Sing Sing. For the last spot, Winter’s Coat from Blitz is my pick, but Kiss The Sky from The Wild Robot is always possible. Anyone’s game, but Emilia Perez is favored
- Mi Camino, Emilia Perez
- El Mal, Emilia Perez
- The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
- Like a Bird, Sing Sing
- Winter’s Coat, Blitz
Alt: Kiss The Sky, The Wild Robot
To conclude today’s column, I would like a small focus on the Golden Globes. My late satge advice is to think international, and go from there. If it was the old voting body, Wicked would be leading nominations. Now, I’m not so sure, maybe Emilia Perez and/or Anora will surprise, perhaps The Brutalist. Regardless, if a film misses this precursor entirely, especially with six slots, it’s an ominous problem down the road.
Golden Globe Predictions
Best Picture – Drama
- Conclave
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- The Room Next Door
- Sing Sing
Alt: A Complete Unknown
Best Picture – Comedy/Musical
- Anora
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Hit Man
Alt: Challengers
Director
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune Part 2
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
- RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
Alt: Jon M. Chu, Wicked
Best Actress – Drama
- Angelina Jolie, Maria
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
- Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
- Julianne Moore, The Room Next Door
Alt: Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Actress – Comedy/Musical
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Zendaya, Challengers
- June Squibb, Thelma
Alt: Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Best Actor – Drama
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Kingsley Ben-Adir, Bob Marley: One Love
Alt: Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actor – Comedy/Musical
- Glen Powell, Hit Man
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
- Michael Keaton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
- Ryan Gosling, The Fall Guy
Alt: Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Supporting Actress
- Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Alt: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
Supporting Actor
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
- Stanley Tucci, Conclave
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Alt: Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Screenplay
- Conclave
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- The Room Next Door
- The Substance
Alt: Emilia Perez
Picture – Non-English
- Emilia Perez
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- All We Imagine As Light
- Evil Does Not Exist
- Kneecap
- I’m Still Here
Alt: Vermiglio
Picture – Animated
- The Wild Robot
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Flow
- Moana 2
- Look Back
Alt: Piece By Piece
Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Wicked
- Dune: Part Two
- Inside Out 2
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Moana 2
- Twisters
Original Score
- Conclave
- The Brutalist
- Dune Part Two
- Challengers
- Emilia Perez
- The Wild Robot
Alt: Saturday Night
Best Original Song
- Mi Camino, Emilia Perez
- Kiss the Sky, The Wild Robot
- El Camino, Emilia Perez
- El Mal, Emilia Perez
- Piece By Piece, Piece By Piece
- Like a Bird, Sing Sing
Alt: Beyond, Moana 2
