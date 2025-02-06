Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

Last August, after a hit piece about me was published in the Hollywood Reporter, everything in my world was in instant free-fall. Among the true horrors was my old friends at Gold Derby deciding what to do about the Sasha Stone problem. Tom O’Neil agreed to “bench” me for the season to accommodate the hysteria-driven pitchfork mob of scolds. The idea is that when things cool down, I can come back. I immediately wrote to Joey Berlin and the people who run the Critics Choice, and I told them that if they were planning on kicking me out, they could not kick out those who work with me and are also members. He wrote back to say he wouldn’t do anything and that I was still welcome in the group.

From that moment on, I vowed never to criticize, mock, or demean the Critics Choice Awards. Anyone who has that kind of courage to stand up to the crazy people who have all but destroyed Hollywood is a hero. That said, things have never looked more dire for the awards race overall and that will include the Critics Choice.

The ratings for the Grammy’s dropped:

This is a pendulum swing where people are fleeing the Left for saner, freer pastures and that includes award shows which now feel like religious revival meetings to affirm their ideology an demonize those not on board. I do not know if this is a problem that can be fixed. I think the empire will have to collapse all the way before they rebuild it back in any way that resembles a functioning film industry. I for one won’t soon forget how everyone behaved in this moment. I plan to keep writing about it so that no one else forgets either.

Critics Choice Preview

The Critics Choice has roughly 600 voting members, twice as many as the Golden Globes. I voted before the Golden Globes and do no know how many people did the same thing. Before the Golden Globes, Anora and Conclave were favored. After the Golden Globes, it was The Brutalist and Emilia Perez. Now that the industry has decided that Emilia Perez must be cut out like a cancerous tumor, that leaves only The Brutalist, and many are predicting that the film, along with Brady Corbet, will win.

We don’t see many epics these days. Hollywood just doesn’t make them like they used to be. Those of us who are old and remember epics don’t see The Brutalist as anything particularly different from past epics. But that matters less than how voting members see the film. Will they award Brady Corbet for Best Director throughout the entire season? It could go that way, considering he won the Golden Globe for Director. For Best Picture, I’m not so sure. Unless people vote for The Brutalist without seeing it, I think it is a bit of a difficult sit for your average voter, which is why it did not get a SAG ensemble or an ACE Eddie nomination.

People say, well, maybe people didn’t watch it. Maybe. But doesn’t it feel a bit like Killers of the Flower Moon? Indeed, it is. It sells the right message to the Utopians and even has characters who could be seen as politically correct thrust back in time. The Adrien Brody character and Felicity Jones are modern-day Left-leaning artists sent back to expose the Trump-like figure in his early days as a wealthy Capitalist builder. The Guy Pearce and the Joe Alwyn characters are Trump Senior and Trump Junior. And many believe that will resonate with the utopians, or “woketopians” heading into the race.

Maybe. I sort of see these as a whole genre of “Trump Derangement Syndrome: The Movie.” The Apprentice, Civil War, and now, The Brutalist are all movies that fictionalize their collective anger and fear about Trump in American culture. That isn’t the truth, by the way. It is their version of the truth. Others would tell that story very differently. However, these voters keep giving awards to John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, etc. The water flows only one way.

But it doesn’t matter. If we’re in the business of predicting we have to think, how would the average person who watches Rachel Maddow vote on these awards? We’ll give it a guess below.

Here are our predictions for the Critics Choice:

BEST PICTURE

A Complete Unknown

Anora – Sasha Stone

The Brutalist – Scott Kernen

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

BEST DIRECTOR

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora – Stone

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist – Kernen

Jon M. Chu – Wicked

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist- Kernen

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown – Stone

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance – Kernen, Stone

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – Kernen, Stone

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – Kernen, Stone

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Sean Baker – Anora – Kernen

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain – Stone

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys

Peter Straughan – Conclave – Kernen, Stone

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu

Alice Brooks – Wicked

Lol Crawley – The Brutalist-Kernen

Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave

Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two – Stone

Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked–Kernen, Stone

Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter – Conclave

Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova – Nosferatu

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two

BEST EDITING

Sean Baker – Anora — Stone

Marco Costa – Challengers

Nick Emerson – Conclave

David Jancso – The Brutalist

Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two — Kernen

Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Lisy Christl – Conclave

Linda Muir – Nosferatu

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria

Paul Tazewell – Wicked – Kernen, Stone

Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two

Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin – The Substance — Kernen, Stone

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two–Kernen, Stone

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man

Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel – The Substance

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot — Kernen, Stone

BEST COMEDY

A Real Pain – Kernen, Stone

Deadpool & Wolverine

Hit Man

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

Flow

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

BEST SONG

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li

“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig

“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

BEST SCORE

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist- Stone

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers – Kernen

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan – Blitz – Stone

Maisy Stella – My Old Ass – Kernen

Izaac Wang – Didi

Alisha Weir – Abigail

Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing – Stone

Wicked – Kernen

I guess we’ll see how we do.