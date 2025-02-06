Last August, after a hit piece about me was published in the Hollywood Reporter, everything in my world was in instant free-fall. Among the true horrors was my old friends at Gold Derby deciding what to do about the Sasha Stone problem. Tom O’Neil agreed to “bench” me for the season to accommodate the hysteria-driven pitchfork mob of scolds. The idea is that when things cool down, I can come back. I immediately wrote to Joey Berlin and the people who run the Critics Choice, and I told them that if they were planning on kicking me out, they could not kick out those who work with me and are also members. He wrote back to say he wouldn’t do anything and that I was still welcome in the group.
From that moment on, I vowed never to criticize, mock, or demean the Critics Choice Awards. Anyone who has that kind of courage to stand up to the crazy people who have all but destroyed Hollywood is a hero. That said, things have never looked more dire for the awards race overall and that will include the Critics Choice.
The ratings for the Grammy’s dropped:
This is a pendulum swing where people are fleeing the Left for saner, freer pastures and that includes award shows which now feel like religious revival meetings to affirm their ideology an demonize those not on board. I do not know if this is a problem that can be fixed. I think the empire will have to collapse all the way before they rebuild it back in any way that resembles a functioning film industry. I for one won’t soon forget how everyone behaved in this moment. I plan to keep writing about it so that no one else forgets either.
Critics Choice Preview
The Critics Choice has roughly 600 voting members, twice as many as the Golden Globes. I voted before the Golden Globes and do no know how many people did the same thing. Before the Golden Globes, Anora and Conclave were favored. After the Golden Globes, it was The Brutalist and Emilia Perez. Now that the industry has decided that Emilia Perez must be cut out like a cancerous tumor, that leaves only The Brutalist, and many are predicting that the film, along with Brady Corbet, will win.
We don’t see many epics these days. Hollywood just doesn’t make them like they used to be. Those of us who are old and remember epics don’t see The Brutalist as anything particularly different from past epics. But that matters less than how voting members see the film. Will they award Brady Corbet for Best Director throughout the entire season? It could go that way, considering he won the Golden Globe for Director. For Best Picture, I’m not so sure. Unless people vote for The Brutalist without seeing it, I think it is a bit of a difficult sit for your average voter, which is why it did not get a SAG ensemble or an ACE Eddie nomination.
People say, well, maybe people didn’t watch it. Maybe. But doesn’t it feel a bit like Killers of the Flower Moon? Indeed, it is. It sells the right message to the Utopians and even has characters who could be seen as politically correct thrust back in time. The Adrien Brody character and Felicity Jones are modern-day Left-leaning artists sent back to expose the Trump-like figure in his early days as a wealthy Capitalist builder. The Guy Pearce and the Joe Alwyn characters are Trump Senior and Trump Junior. And many believe that will resonate with the utopians, or “woketopians” heading into the race.
Maybe. I sort of see these as a whole genre of “Trump Derangement Syndrome: The Movie.” The Apprentice, Civil War, and now, The Brutalist are all movies that fictionalize their collective anger and fear about Trump in American culture. That isn’t the truth, by the way. It is their version of the truth. Others would tell that story very differently. However, these voters keep giving awards to John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, etc. The water flows only one way.
But it doesn’t matter. If we’re in the business of predicting we have to think, how would the average person who watches Rachel Maddow vote on these awards? We’ll give it a guess below.
Here are our predictions for the Critics Choice:
BEST PICTURE
A Complete Unknown
Anora – Sasha Stone
The Brutalist – Scott Kernen
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
BEST DIRECTOR
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora – Stone
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist – Kernen
Jon M. Chu – Wicked
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
BEST ACTOR
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist- Kernen
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown – Stone
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance – Kernen, Stone
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – Kernen, Stone
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – Kernen, Stone
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Sean Baker – Anora – Kernen
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain – Stone
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
Peter Straughan – Conclave – Kernen, Stone
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu
Alice Brooks – Wicked
Lol Crawley – The Brutalist-Kernen
Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave
Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two – Stone
Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked–Kernen, Stone
Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter – Conclave
Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova – Nosferatu
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two
BEST EDITING
Sean Baker – Anora — Stone
Marco Costa – Challengers
Nick Emerson – Conclave
David Jancso – The Brutalist
Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two — Kernen
Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Lisy Christl – Conclave
Linda Muir – Nosferatu
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
Paul Tazewell – Wicked – Kernen, Stone
Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two
Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin – The Substance — Kernen, Stone
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two–Kernen, Stone
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man
Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel – The Substance
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot — Kernen, Stone
BEST COMEDY
A Real Pain – Kernen, Stone
Deadpool & Wolverine
Hit Man
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
Flow
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
BEST SONG
“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li
“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez
BEST SCORE
Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist- Stone
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers – Kernen
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS
Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan – Blitz – Stone
Maisy Stella – My Old Ass – Kernen
Izaac Wang – Didi
Alisha Weir – Abigail
Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing – Stone
Wicked – Kernen
I guess we’ll see how we do.